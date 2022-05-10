It’ll be a busy week on Aspen turf as both lacrosse teams and girls soccer secured home field in the early rounds of the respective tournaments, revealed upon the conclusion of the regular season.
The No. 11 boys lacrosse team starts the week on Tuesday with a matchup with No. 22 Rangeview on Tuesday. A win in that game would send the Skiers to Vail Mountain, the top-ranked school out of the Western Slope in the tournament, on Friday.
On the girls side, No. 7 Aspen secured a first round bye with an 11-4 season. They’ll host the winner of No. 10 Cherokee Trail vs. No. 23 Rampart on Thursday; on the same day, Skiers soccer will host DSST: Conservatory. Aspen went 11-3-1 on the regular season and finished third in the Western Slope League en route to a No. 9 seeding in the state.
Aspen leads the way in local teams in announced brackets, but Roaring Fork — No. 15 in girls lacrosse and No. 23 in girls soccer — and Basalt — No. 27 in girls soccer — are also represented.
Still to be announced are the qualifiers for the state boys swimming championships — for which Glenwood Springs entered the week ranked No. 7 in the 4A classification as a team and competed in regionals over the weekend. Still to be completed are invitationals for track and field and the qualifiers to be announced, along with the final week of the baseball season.
Baseball
Basalt baseball continues to pace Roaring Fork Valley teams on the backs of a 3-1 week including a key split with Coal Ridge. The Longhorns topped Eagle Valley and Aspen on Monday and Tuesday in non-league competition before splitting with the Titans on Saturday, leaving both teams — along with Moffat County — tied for third in the Western Slope League with identical 7-5 records. Coal Ridge currently edges out the other two teams with a 12-6 overall record to Basalt’s 11-7, but the Longhorns have the opportunity to move upward in the final four games on the schedule, two non-league contests against Summit and Steamboat Springs and a season-ending doubleheader against Moffat County on Saturday.
Basalt currently sits in the 21st ranking in Colorado 3A by MaxPreps and 23rd by CHSAA Ratings Percentage Index.
Elsewhere, Aspen and Roaring Fork went 0-3 on the week and Glenwood Springs lost their lone game against Grand Junction Central.
The Rams are ranked sixth in the 3A WSL with Aspen in eighth and Glenwood sits in fifth in 4A.
Girls golf
Aspen and Glenwood Springs both went cold at the Bookcliff Country Club on May 2, finishing 10th and 11th respectively in the Grand Junction Tiger Invitational.
Skier freshman Lenna Persson paced local teams with an 85-stroke performance that tied her for fifth in the competition. Junior Marley Horch and senior Taylor Joslin tied with 109 strokes to lead Glenwood Springs.
Aspen hosted its home invitational Monday at Aspen Golf Club, for which results were not yet available at the time of writing.
Both teams will compete in Gypsum on Tuesday at the Eagle Valley Invitational in their final bids for their respective regionals, both on May 24.
Boys lacrosse
Aspen secured their seed with a 1-2 week to conclude the season, ending on the right foot with a 15-4 win against Summit. Earlier in the week, they fell 13-7 against Eagle Valley and 8-7 against Steamboat Springs, all at home. The victory over Summit stopped a four-game slide and closed the season with Aspen’s record at 8-6 overall and 5-5 in league play.
Downvalley, Glenwood Springs closed their season with a 1-2 week also, losing on Tuesday at Telluride, topping Montrose 10-5 in their home finale and falling in a neutral-site game against Evergreen. The Demons finish their season at 4-10 overall and 4-6 in the 4A/5A Mountain League.
Girls lacrosse
The Skiers enter the playoffs on a hot streak, winning all three of their games in the final week to complete another undefeated league schedule. Aspen topped Eagle Valley 13-12 on Tuesday before sweeping a home-and-home series against Steamboat Springs by an aggregate score of 37-4.
Aspen has not lost a league match since spring 2015 — when they went 7-1.
Roaring Fork also got hot down the stretch, winning all three of their games by outscoring opponents 50-19. They trampled Summit 20-7 on Monday at home before topping Steamboat Springs 16-6 on the road Wednesday to conclude their league schedule at 5-5, good for fourth in the 4A Mountain East. A 14-6 win against non-league Durango on Saturday moved them to 9-6 overall, giving the program its third winning season in its three years of existence.
The Rams host No. 18 Fruita Monument on Tuesday for the first round of the playoffs. The Wildcats went 7-8 overall but won the 4A Mountain West League with a 6-2 record. Roaring Fork won the teams’ regular season meeting on April 26, 10-7.
Girls soccer
Aspen’s flawless league season went down in the final week with a pair of losses to league opponents. The Skiers entered the week 4-0 in league play but left 6-2 and in third place after falling 5-0 at Delta on Tuesday and 1-0 on a second half goal against Vail Mountain.
The losses were bookended by a 3-1 win at Basalt on Monday and a 2-0 win at Roaring Fork on Saturday.
It’s the first time since 2018 that Aspen has not won or placed second in their league entering the playoffs, but the team was still able to grab a top-10 seeding in the tournament.
The Rams finished right behind Aspen in fourth with a 1-2 final week. They fell against Vail Mountain 2-0 on Tuesday before spoiling Rifle’s senior night on Thursday with a 3-2 overtime victory.
Roaring Fork will travel to Thornton’s Riverdale Ridge High School on Thursday to take on the No. 10 Eagle Ridge Academy Warriors.
Elsewhere, Colorado Rocky Mountain School clinched a winning record with a 4-3 win at Ridgeway on Tuesday and a 2-0 win against Vail Christian and Battle Mountain High on Wednesday. The Oysters finished 6-5 and ranked No. 10 in 2A, but they will not participate in the state tournament.
Glenwood Springs topped Summit 3-2 on the road Thursday to move to 6-8-1 overall and 4-5-1 in league to finish fourth in the 4A WSL. Three seniors — Pam Rodriguez, Sydney Reinhold and Paige Rightmire — scored in their final game.
Basalt went 0-3 in the final week to see their playoff stock fall a bit. Two of the losses were league — against Aspen and Delta — to drop to 1-7 in league play and 5-9-1 overall. They held onto a No. 27 spot in the playoffs and will travel to No. 6 Colorado Springs Christian on Thursday.
Boys swimming
Fresh off a conference championship, Glenwood Springs makes their way to Thornton for the 4A state championship on Thursday.
Glenwood took first place yet again in Grand Junction on Friday to win the South West Conference Championship, scoring 231 points. Second-place Montrose scored 147.
The Demons had winners in 10 of the 12 events, with Ross Bradbury, Max Bradbury and Quinn MacPherson each taking two individual events. Glenwood’s relay teams also won the 200 medley and 400 free.
Girls tennis
Aspen couldn’t get the best of Vail Mountain — who swept the gold in all singles and doubles matches — but took second overall in the 3A Region 8 championships in Grand Junction on Thursday and Friday. The Skiers qualified singles players Avery Leonard and Gemma Hill for state.
Out of the same tournament, Glenwood Springs qualified No. 3 singles player Siri Henderson and No. 3 doubles pair Tess Goscha/Amanda Madden.
The state tournament starts Thursday in Colorado Springs.
Track and field
In the Western Slope League championships in Rifle on Friday and Saturday, Coal Ridge proved poised to defend their state title on the girls side and threaten on the boys side this year with a pair of decisive wins.
Coal Ridge led the boys field by 16 team points and the girls by 17.5. Basalt finished fifth in the girls and fifth in the girls competition, Aspen finished eighth and seventh and Roaring Fork finished ninth in the girls.
In 4A, Glenwood Springs took fourth place in both fields.
The season concludes this weekend with the Dennis Teeters Tiger Invite in Grand Junction on Friday and the Cardinal Open in Parachute on Saturday ahead of next week’s state championships.