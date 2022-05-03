Baseball
Basalt keeps rolling, stretching its winning streak to six games after a home-and-home sweep of Meeker and a doubleheader sweep at Aspen on Saturday.
Behind sophomore Parker Nelson, Basalt allowed only two hits in a 12-0 home win Thursday to complement an 11-4 victory two days prior.
On the week, the Longhorns collectively outscored opponents 56-6 to bring their record to 8-6 overall and 6-4 in league play, elevating them to third in the 3A Western Slope League.
Helping the Longhorns in the standings was Roaring Fork, who split a pair with the surging Coal Ridge Titans to drop them also to 6-4 in league play, tying Basalt for third.
The Rams went 2-2 on the week, walking away with splits against two of the league’s top teams in Coal Ridge and Delta, who currently sits in second. After being shut out in Game One 12-0 against the Panthers, the Rams worked a tie in the bottom of the seventh before walking it off in the ninth in come-from-behind fashion, 15-14. Two days later, they flipped an 11-8 loss in the first game into a win of the opposite score on the backs of a six-run second inning.
Roaring Fork moved to 4-6 in league and 8-9 overall.
Elsewhere, Glenwood Springs got their first two wins of the 4A WSL season, topping Eagle Valley 8-3 on Tuesday and Steamboat Springs 17-2 on Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader. The Demons went 2-1 overall on the week, moving to 8-10 overall and 2-7 in league.
Aspen snapped an 11-game losing streak to begin the year with an 11-7 win at Grand Valley on Wednesday. Lucas Lee collected a pair of hits, driving in two and scoring one in the win. The Skiers are 1-13 on the year.
The baseball season has two weeks remaining for teams to jockey for position in regionals.
Girls golf
Golf teams approach May 24’s regional competition with the final bids in tournament play. Both Aspen and Glenwood Springs traveled to Eagle Ranch Golf Course for the Vail Mountain Invitational on April 24, with the Demons finishing fifth and Aspen finishing eighth, the highest of three 3A schools in the tournament.
Skier freshman Lenna Persson continued her podium run with a third-place finish while Demon leaders Katelyn Brennan and Taylor Joslin finished in ties for 15th and 16th, respectively.
Both teams attended the Tiger Invitational in Grand Junction on Monday, and the Skiers will host a tournament at Aspen Golf Club on May 9.
Girls lacrosse
Aspen’s 4A Mountain East dominance continued with two wins in a 2-1 overall week. Aspen beat Battle Mountain 19-7 at home on Tuesday then toppled Summit 20-3 on Friday before falling to non-league Centennial 16-10 on Saturday.
Individual statistics for the Skiers were not available at the time of writing. Aspen moved to 6-3 overall and 6-0 in league play. They now have two losses in hand over Battle Mountain, who sits in second place in the league standings. They host Eagle Valley on Tuesday before traveling to Steamboat on Saturday to conclude the regular season.
Roaring Fork fell to .500 during a 1-2 week, topping non-league Fruita Monument 10-7 on the road Tuesday before falling at Eagle Valley 9-7 on Thursday and at home hosting Battle Mountain on Saturday, 16-14.
The Rams had eight unique scorers across their 10 goals in the week’s lone win. Falling to 3-5 in league play, Roaring Fork currently sits in fourth in the 4A Mountain with three games left to play after matching up with Summit on Monday.
Boys lacrosse
The Skiers got a pivotal win over Battle Mountain 9-8 on Monday before falling to the league’s top team, Vail Mountain, 7-4 on Friday in a 2-1 week.
Aspen cemented itself as a top team in the 4A Western League as one of only three teams with a winning record after knocking off the Huskies, dropping them below .500. They then had a chance to send waves throughout the standings by not only being the only team to beat the top-seeded Gore Rangers, but doing so twice with a win Friday. Even with the loss, the Skiers remain the only team to have dealt Vail Mountain a league loss this season in eight games.
Aspen sits comfortably in third at 4-3 in league play and 7-4 overall with three games remaining, hosting No. 2 Eagle Valley on Wednesday before taking on Steamboat Springs and Summit.
In Glenwood Springs, the Demons ended the week on a high note with a 9-3 win over Durango on Friday. Junior Nick Geiser scored five goals to lift Glenwood and snap a three game losing streak, including two over the past week. Glenwood fell against Green Mountain 15-6 on Tuesday and at Fruita Monument 14-8 on Thursday.
They sit at 3-5 in league and 3-8 overall.
Girls soccer
Aspen’s reign over 3A Western Slope League teams came to an end. However, their reign over the league did not.
The Skiers went 1-1 on the week including a 2-0 loss at Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, a WSL team, but the game is marked as non-league.
The loss ended a nine-game undefeated streak to begin the season for the Skiers, who got back to their winning ways Thursday with a 4-0 score over Rifle.
Aspen was tied with Vail Mountain with identical 4-0 league records going into their Monday contest with Basalt. The Skiers entered that game 9-1-1 overall with three games remaining after.
The Longhorns came in looking for a win to get them to .500, with a 5-6-1 overall record. They went 1-1 in the previous week with an 8-5 win against Grand Valley on Tuesday and a 2-1 loss at Roaring Fork on Thursday.
Basalt entered Monday with a 1-5 league record, a stark contrast to Roaring Fork, who entered Monday with an identical overall but a 2-1-1 in league play that put them in fourth place. The Ram’s undefeated streak ran to five games with the win over Basalt and a 1-1 tie at Coal Ridge on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Glenwood Springs went 0-2-1 on the week with losses at Montrose and Battle Mountain and a 1-1 tie against Eagle Valley on Thursday. The Demons have one game remaining at Frisco on Thursday, currently at 5-8-1 overall and 3-5-1 in the 4A WSL.
Boys swimming
Glenwood Springs did not compete over the week, but prepares for the WSL championships in Grand Junction starting Friday. The Demons have finished first in six of their seven meets listed in MaxPreps and second in the other.
Girls tennis
Tennis teams prepared for regionals in Grand Junction on Friday as well with their final matches in the books.
Aspen moved to 7-3 on the year and 7-1 in league play with a pair of losses against Fruita Monument and Vail Mountain on Tuesday and Wednesday before sweeping Delta on Friday, 7-0. Junior singles No. 1 Avery Leonard did not allow a point in her match, and senior singles No. 2 Gemma Hill allowed only two.
Glenwood Springs went 1-1 to complete a .500 season, topping Basalt 6-1 and falling to Durango 4-3. The Demons went 5-5 overall and 5-4 in league play leading into playoffs.
Basalt finished their season with a 1-2 week, topping North Fork 4-3 on Tuesday before falling to Vail Mountain and Glenwood. They went 1-7 in the regular season.
Track and field
Three local teams competed in four separate meets Saturday.
Aspen girls finished sixth and boys finished seventh at the Steamboat Springs Invitational; Basalt boys finished 25th out of 34 in the Liberty Bell Invitational in Littleton; and Roaring Fork girls finished 14th and boys finished 15th in the Montrose Invitational.
These three will compete in the regional championships in Rifle on Friday.