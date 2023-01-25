The last week in prep sports saw major upward movement for some preps basketball teams. Roaring Fork boys continue to establish themselves as true contenders in the 3A Western Slope League, while Glenwood girls got their first notch in league play to continue their impressive start to the season.
Skiers saw success in the hills of Steamboat, and Glenwood Springs hockey keeps proving that their chance at a state title is very real.
Following are results from the previous week in high school sports.
Girls basketball
Glenwood Springs’ 2-0 week included their first win in the new 5A Western Slope League, beating Palisade 56-28 Friday on the home court. The Demons played staunch defense, keeping the Bulldogs under eight points in each of the second through fourth quarters — and still allowed only 10 in the first.
After a 52-47 win on Jan. 17 edging out Montrose, the Demons moved to 9-5 overall and 1-0 in league play ahead of hosting Summit on Tuesday night.
Basalt saw a strong week’s end on somewhat of a damper with a loss at Coal Ridge on Saturday, snapping a three-game win streak. The Longhorns started with a 37-11 win at Aspen on Jan. 17, a 37-19 win hosting Grand Junction Thursday and a 33-15 win against Steamboat Springs on Friday. The team moved to 8-6 overall and 2-3 in the 4A WSL. They travel to non-league Battle Mountain on Thursday.
In 3A WSL, Roaring Fork got in the win column in league play, taking down Gunnison 46-25 on Saturday. They fell to Grand Valley on Jan. 17 and Olathe on Friday, moving to 3-8 overall and 1-5 in league. Aspen went 0-3, falling to Basalt, North Fork and Olathe in search of their first varsity win this season.
Boys basketball
Roaring Fork is starting to put a stamp on league play, with three 4A WSL wins to move to 6-0 — the second best team, Cedaredge, sits at 4-1.
The Rams bested Grand Valley, Olathe and Gunnison by scores of 62-41, 54-30 and 68-41, respectively. After hosting North Fork on Friday, they’ll take a week off from games before traveling to the current two seed in league play. Overall, the Rams are at 9-4.
In 4A, Aspen split two games on Friday and Saturday, falling 51-36 to Delta before rebounding to a 52-36 victory over Rifle on Saturday afternoon. The Skiers sat at 6-5 overall and 2-3 in league heading into a non-league matchup with Vail Mountain on Tuesday night.
Basalt took a step back with a pair of losses, first hosting Steamboat Springs 47-34 on Friday then at Coal Ridge 72-59 on Saturday. The Longhorns fell into a league tie with Aspen and Moffat County at fourth with 2-3 records. Overall, Basalt is at 6-8, with their next contest at Delta on Friday before heading up to Aspen on Saturday.
In 5A, Glenwood Springs got a two-win week to move to 8-7 overall and get their first league win. The Demons took a 49-43 win hosting Montrose on Jan. 17 and beating Palisade on the road 57-42 on Friday. They traveled to Summit on Tuesday night.
Skiing
Aspen High clinched a win for the boys and a silver for the girls in the Howelsen Hill slalom competition on Thursday in Steamboat Springs. Chase Kelly was the overall event winner, joined by Kenny McPhee and Turner Estock as scorers, who placed third and seventh, respectively.
Stella Sherlock placed the fastest overall time to lead Aspen on the girls’ side, nearly two seconds ahead of Steamboat’s Emma McHaffie and the rest of the field. Madeline Hicks took sixth and Zala Smalls took ninth to round out the Skiers scorers, placing them five points behind the host school.
Down the hill at the Steamboat Ski Touring Center, Aspen’s girls claimed ninth in the 5-km skate and the boys took 11th, led by Michaela Kenny’s 10th and Henry Braudis’ 25th.
Colorado Rocky Mountain School took 10th in the boys with Tiernan Pittz’s 19th place.
Hockey
Glenwood Springs made the Mountain Division theirs to lose after taking down their closest tail on Friday, beating Crested Butte 4-2 with a pair of goals in the third period. The next day’s 4-1 win at Battle Mountain moved the Demons to 10-1 overall, three points ahead of Crested Butte at 8-2-1.
In Monday’s coaches poll rankings, the Demons remained second in 4A behind defending state champion Cheyenne Mountain, but garnered six first-place votes to the leader’s two. Glenwood’s lone loss — coming in a split of two games with Cheyenne Mountain — is the fewest in 4A.
Swimming
Glenwood Springs’ first-place streak was snapped by a second-place finish to the host in Saturday’s Summit Invite. The Demons had four individual event wins: Emma Lindstrom in the 100-meter fly and 100 breast, Macy Wilson in the 500 free and a relay team victory in the 400 free. The team fell just 17 points behind Summit, even without some of their top swimmers like Bennett Jones and Amelie Ogilby.
The Demons had won their first seven events of the season. It’s the program’s first non-first place in an event other than a state championship since the 2020 Southwest Conference championships, and the first regular season meet non-gold since Dec. 12, 2019, according to MaxPreps data.
They’ll host a meet on Friday then travel to Aspen on Saturday before competing in the Western Slope League championships next weekend in Grand Junction.
Aspen finished fourth in the Summit meet, with second places by Lilly Huggard in the 100 fly and Sara Michelin in the 200 individual medley.
Wrestling
Basalt girls placed fifth in the MLK girls tournament in Grand Junction on Saturday out of 12 teams. Paola Cruz Andrade took second in the 120-pound class, Nayeli Membreno took third in the 125 and Emely Mejia Garcia took fifth in the 105. Roselyne Bernal competed in the 135 and earned a couple of byes but scored no points.
In Saturday’s Fight at the Fork in Hotchkiss, Basalt’s boys finished 13th and Glenwood finished 15th out of 18 teams. For the Longhorns, Ivan Babonoyaba took gold in the 113 B group and Jose Munoz won the 285 class, scoring 28 points. Glenwood was led by Kodiak Kellogg’s third in the 215, which scored 16 points.
In duals matches, Basalt bested Battle Mountain 60-14 on Thursday and Glenwood Springs beat Summit 41-6 ahead of competing in a triangular with Eagle Valley and Rifle on Tuesday.