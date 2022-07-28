In the second of two major approvals granted on Tuesday night, the Basalt Town Council gave a green light to a project that will add 109 luxury, free-market condominiums and 46 deed-restricted affordable housing units to the midvalley mix.
The council voted 7-0 to grant first reading approval to an ordinance of approval for Parcel 5 of the Sopris Meadows subdivision. Developer Michael Lipkin and his Possumco LLC applied to build the 155 residences on 12 acres of vacant land located between Willits Lane and Willits Lake. The site is the last major undeveloped portion of the Willits residential area.
In multiple meetings over the last year, the council has focused almost exclusively on the affordable housing part of the project. Former Councilman Gary Tennenbaum expressed concerns in September 2021 about the overall density of the project, but he left office in April because of term limits. Since his departure, the council hasn’t discussed if the midvalley can absorb the additional free-market units.
Councilman Glenn Drummond, who made the motion to approve the project, noted on Wednesday that Lipkin initially applied in 2002 for 176 units on the site. In the latest application, he came down to 155 units.
The 2020 Basalt Master Plan identifies the site as appropriate for medium-density residential housing, with a range of 73 to 155 dwellings. The council approved the high end of the range with no questions asked.
“Obviously, we agreed it could” handle that level of development, Drummond said. “Nothing set off alarm bells.”
Traffic studies were performed on Willits Lane and access issues with Roaring Fork Fire Rescue were resolved.
Another selling point for Lipkin’s project was it far exceeded the amount of required affordable housing, Drummond said. Lipkin is building roughly double what is required and he honored a request by the council to offer half of them for sale.
He will construct one building of deed-restricted housing aimed at the “missing middle” — local residents who make too much money to qualify for standard deed-restricted housing but not enough to compete in the free market. The building will include nine units sold to households with an annual income at a maximum of 120% of Area Median Income; nine at a maximum of 150% of AMI; four at a maximum of 200% AMI; and one at a maximum of 250% of AMI.
The other 23 affordable housing units will be rental apartments in the town’s category 2, meaning they must be rented to households with an annual income at 101-120% of AMI.
The free-market units will resemble Lipkin’s adjacent project, Park Modern, which he developed over a decade ago. A one-bedroom unit there is currently under contract for about $1 million. A top-floor, corner, three-bedroom unit at Park Modern is listed for sale for about $2.5 million.
The approvals for Parcel 5 allow for 10 years of vesting rights. Lipkin told the council he needed that long in case a recession slows demand for housing.
Drummond said he considers Lipkin’s latest project as well as the Basalt Center Circle project that was also approved on Tuesday as among the last major development applications the town will see.
“At this point, Basalt has pretty much exhausted development,” he said.