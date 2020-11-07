It started with a birthday present. Sort of. Before gifting his friend a 1-foot paper airplane sculpture made of stainless steel in 2014, Griffin Loop had spent a decade in the “freestyle world,” as he describes it, building terrain parks in his hometown of Tahoe. And before that, he’d learned to weld.
It all came together in a seeming happy accident that culminated in a much bigger — literally and figuratively — vision set on setting intentions.
“I made a friend a paper airplane that was 1 foot and gave it to him for his birthday. I don’t know why I picked that symbol,” Loop recounted from Skye Gallery, where his paper airplane sculptures occupy the street-facing window space. “And he was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to make a big one?’”
One word dominated his response to the suggestion: Yes.
“And I started dreaming of it and thinking of it, obsessing over it,” Loop continued. “I was reflecting on the skillset I was brought up on and thought, ‘I can do this.’”
Loop allowed that building things to scale comes easily to him, and that the paper airplane shape is particularly stable.
“I’m very geometrically minded, and it’s a very structurally sound shape. It’s essentially four triangles, which are the strongest shape. So this is a scalable design, and it’s self sustaining.”
And so, his next airplane was a massive 50 feet.
“And I did it completely solo,” he said. “And through that process, I was like, ‘Wow, the power of setting that intention.’ For me, and I think maybe for a lot of people, it’s about getting out of our own way. I did things I never thought I could because I had that drive.”
In some ways, sculpting the plane was the easy part of the endeavor.
“I found myself doing things way outside my comfort zone — I convinced the company I was working for to do it; I raised the funds; I talked to the city about permits. I did all these things I never would have pursued, but I followed that intuitive drive,” he said.
Through an existing relationship he had with an area school, Loop’s first artist talk was to a group of students who came to see his public art installation. At first, he thought he’d speak to his audience about the artistic process and details of shape and texture and place — the usual talking points during such things.
“I was just going to explain to them this big sculpture, and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to talk to them about intention,’” he said.
He was nervous, of course. At that point, just two days after the installation, Loop didn’t even have a name for his sculpture. But after thinking about it — the symbolism of a paper airplane; the idea to create something at such a large scale; the logistics of making it a reality — he settled on “Launch Intention.”
He worked with those students for a full four hours, and eventually they broke into small groups to discuss and foster their own intentions to share with each other. Looking back, it makes sense that what would become a six-year and counting artistic pursuit started with working with students. Even during his career building terrain parks, it was always really about the kids, he said.
“It was always championing kids,” he said of those days, when he worked closely alongside his friend, who owned a skate shop. “We would convince the city, the college, the mountain to allow us to throw competitions for kids and gatherings for kids. It’s always been creating platforms for people to feel, express themselves.”
Now, however, his goal of helping people set and realize their intentions taps into a universality beyond age groups, although he recognized that younger generations are typically more forthcoming in such an endeavor.
“Launch Intention is based around the paper airplane. It naturally takes us back to a time of imagination, freedom, fun. It’s one of the first things we make and launch into the world,” Loop said. “It touches the fine-art, large-scale, large commissions, and then I make hats that are on kids in the city. And it’s all the same; it means the same. I love that. This is for everyone, for sure.”
Indeed, that first — well, second — sculpture that ended up spanning 50 feet at Powder Mountain in Utah first came under the artistic critique of world-renowned architects that gave Loop feedback on design.
“The very next day, I had a plan with Vans, the shoe company, they came out and filmed their 50th anniversary BMX film, and they were riding their bikes on it,” he said. “This works on all levels. This is meant for a museum and the fine art world, but it’s also meant to be climbed on.”
His planes are also meant to be written on. Over the years, he’s had people of all ages write their intentions on his sculptures with chalk. With one rusted plane in particular that went on tour for five years, while rains washed away initial etchings, the faded scribblings lingered.
“I got it back, and there were layers with five years’ worth of intentions written on it,” Loop said.
In the era of COVID-19, groups gathering around a sculpture simultaneously writing intentions with chalk is not feasible — so instead, Loop launched a website, launchintention.com, that spectators can access with a QR code.
Lea Tucker, a public relations professional in Aspen who has been working with Loop in his local endeavors, submitted her intention Wednesday, she said.
“I just think it’s super important to have this sculpture and this exhibition here right now because of the psychological ramifications of the pandemic and the heavy times of the election, and to have something positive, where people can put out their goals, their dreams, their intentions and then be accountable for them,” she said Thursday. “I just think that’s very timely in an art history overview of looking at what art and music comes out of these times, I think that speaks to that very well.”
Last year, he had a 25-foot iteration temporarily installed in Paepke Park. Now, Loop has a stainless steel airplane at the Red Brick Center for the Arts, on display through the winter season and on sale, he said.
“Then, I came and installed it last month, and walking around town — and every conversation leads to the next — and I got turned on to Skye Gallery,” he said. He described the meeting as only lasting five minutes but felt a synchronicity immediately. So much so, he continued, that he created his first-ever small-scale exhibit specifically for the space.
Ultimately, Loop hopes his works become inspiration for more and sustainable public art throughout the country, including in Aspen.
“I utilize art as my way of communication and to get a seat at the table. I’m passionate about ‘why.’ So public art, that’s why I’m here — to not only make things, but to work with the right people to showcase the value and the opportunity.”