In the spirit of letting candidates speak for themselves, the Aspen Daily News has opted for a format that offers exactly that. In Thursday’s newspaper, the ADN ran the highlights of a Wednesday morning interview with Diane Mitsch Bush. On Thursday, the Lauren Boebert campaign responded via email to an interview request.
On debates
“I also saw that my opponent said on your page that I won’t debate her. That is a lie. I immediately said yes to the two largest debates, The Pueblo Chieftain and Club 20,” Boebert said. “Because of her lies, her supporter and would-be moderator of the Club 20 debate called her out on it in a now-deleted tweet, attached [in this email].”
On revamping resort economies in the era of COVID-19
“The best way to recover from COVID-19 shutdowns is to responsibly get Colorado open again. The original advice we got about washing our hands and not touching our faces was good advice,” she said. “The governor is making one-size-fits-all proclamations and choosing winners and losers. There was no reason for small businesses to be shut down while big box stores next door remained open. Businesses need to open up responsibly, and that’s why I stood up to the governor. People are frustrated when government prohibits churches and businesses from safely opening, but says nothing when protesters gather or when Nancy Pelosi gets her hair done.”
Additionally
“Second, ballot initiatives that are funded by out-of-state special interests will hurt Colorado’s tourism and way of life. The forced reintroduction of wolves would impact wildlife, which damages our hunting tourism and our livestock production. The National Popular Vote (I was the second largest signature gatherer to repeal it) will give voice on our water to California.”
On health care
“I will fight for better access, affordability, portability and price transparency while protecting those with preexisting conditions,” Boebert said. “I will never vote for any legislation that takes health insurance away from Coloradans. The focus needs to be on bringing patients and doctors closer together, instead of rewarding big insurance companies for sticking their noses in the middle of our health care. Portability can be a huge driver to incentivize insurance companies to enter rural markets as they compete for individual policies instead of simply focusing on larger employer groups. The bottom line is that I want to create more choices and opportunities to foster competition, which will lead to better care at a more affordable price. We can do that while keeping the promises made to those most vulnerable including our seniors, children and those with preexisting conditions.”
On the Colorado Outdoor Recreation & Economy (CORE) Act and public lands
“When public lands are changed to become ‘wilderness areas,’ people lose the right to do almost anything on them other than hike. Most of the land in question in the CORE Act is already protected as public land. The CORE Act would make it less usable for farmers, recreation, oil and gas, etc.,” Boebert said. “I don’t disagree with everything in the CORE Act — some of it is good. It’s just too broad and it fails to respect the rights of some Coloradans. I would prefer to see more input from local stakeholders, and I believe it would be more appropriate to run as a standalone bill instead of being tucked inside the National Defense Authorization Act. One area we need to focus on moving forward is responsible forest management. There are over 6 billion standing dead trees in the Western United States that are creating a recipe for massive wildfires every year until we allow that timber to be taken down.”