Anecdotally and intuitively, many a marriage seems to be another casualty of COVID-19, with reports of upticks in divorces.
Ryan Kalamaya, a founding partner in Kalamaya Goscha and family law attorney, certainly felt that way. So did his partner, Amy Gosha, who herself recently completed her own divorce. But as painful and personal of an experience as that transition is, Goscha is flexing her strength in vulnerability, sharing her story in a new medium: the firm’s podcast, “Divorce at Altitude.”
“People that might have an issue in their relationship, when they’re cooped up together, it exacerbates those kinds of fracture lines,” Kalamaya said. “Telling that story — podcasting — it’s such an intimate medium because you have these conversations, and as a result, you disclose various things that you wouldn’t otherwise put in writing. When you’re asking an expert about parental alienation or talking about mental health or other things, there’s going to be, ‘Hey, I’ve got this in my life.’ And people learn more about the host in that format.”
And sharing her own personal experience has made her a better family law attorney, as well, Kalamaya shared — a disposition with which he said they both agree.
“You can hear in the intro [of the podcast], it says, ‘divorce sucks,’ and she knows not only because she is a divorce lawyer but also a client. In our first episode, she tells the story about — on a certain level; she doesn’t get into the details of her own divorce — but she relocated from Eagle County back down to Denver,” Kalamaya said. “For her, she tells that story, and that’s something we’re going to lean into. She thinks, and I agree, she’s going to be a better divorce lawyer because she’s been through it herself. I think being vulnerable and authentic is part of our motivation in doing the podcast. No one’s perfect, and having discussions relating to how you can be a better parent, how you can be a better partner and if your marriage ends, kind of taking away some of the stigma related to that.”
Goscha, for her part, was preparing for trial and thus not immediately available for an interview Monday, but Kalamaya’s pride in his partner’s openness on their firm’s newest project was palpable. While he quipped that his practice is the type most clients never want to have reason for which to retain counsel, it also provides an opportunity to connect with clients struggling through one of the hardest parts of their lives — and in that, he said, he finds great professional reward.
But the “Divorce at Altitude” podcast is more about education than billable hours. Podcasts, after all, are free, even with a subscription, he pointed out. And in Aspen in particular, there’s a case of keeping up with the Jones’ Instagram followers. He hopes that the podcast can offer a path to destigmatize sensitive but pervasively experienced realities like divorce and mental illness.
“People like to think life is perfect, and one of the problems with Aspen is a lot of people will come here to avoid some of their problems,” Kalamaya said. “There are some people who move here and think whatever problems they had in New York City or Chicago or whatever issues they may have, they’ll move to a small little mountain town, and it’ll solve all their problems. And it turns out, sometimes some of those problems are real, and it's something we can address and help those people transition through a different chapter in their life.”
When numbers tell a different story
Especially during a year as traumatic as 2020, in which everyone experienced the COVID-19 pandemic in deeply personal ways, a divorce can feel all the more difficult. But when digging into the available numbers, Kalamaya was “shocked” to learn that the data don’t support the shared perception that last year saw more divorces than in past years.
“Across the board, divorce filings fell in 2020 compared to 2019,” he said in an email Tuesday.
Indeed, in Pitkin County, there were 83 divorce filings in 2020, down from 84 the year before. So far in 2021, there have been 23. In neighboring Garfield and Eagle counties, the discrepancies were more dramatic: Garfield County saw 256 filings in 2020 to 2019’s 317. Similarly, Eagle County recorded 176 divorces in 2020, compared to 195 in 2019.
Those numbers are likely part of a larger downward trend, though it may be too soon to tell.
“It can be difficult to calculate the divorce rate in Colorado,” Kalamaya said via email. “This is because there is no single measurement of divorce. The first metric of divorce is what researchers refer to as ‘crude divorce rates,’ which evaluate the number of people who divorce, per year, per 1,000 people. The second method is to evaluate the number of people who divorce, per year, per 1,000 married women. The latter is what the U.S. Census Bureau uses.
“We obviously are awaiting the data on the most recent census. For 2019, the estimated divorce rate by the US Census Bureau for Colorado was 7.9. That capped a downward trend over the last 10 years in the divorce rate,” he continued.
Regardless, he and Goscha look forward to continuing to provide an innovative medium — as far as he can tell, Kalamaya Goscha is the only law firm to be spearheading a podcast of this nature, focused on family law — for those who are facing an otherwise painful or difficult transition in their relationships.
“You’re not alone, and that’s another thing that we wanted to share, is that there’s … it can feel extremely isolating; it can feel like you’re the only person that’s going through that or there’s something wrong with you or whatever the case may be,” he said. “On Thursdays … [the episodes are] generally between 20 and 45 minutes, and what we’re going to start next week is on Mondays, there’s going to be little two- to three-minute episodes, and they’re more how-to. The first one is how to file for divorce, and we’ll walk through the whole process of divorce.”
This week, for instance, they’ll be sitting down with Aspen realtor Chris Klug to discuss how divorce may impact real estate decisions.