A Basalt resident has filed a lawsuit to try to get the approvals by the town of Basalt for a major development project declared null and void.
Instead of trying to prevent development, Ted Guy’s lawsuit seeks a different type of project on the old Clark’s Market site in Basalt Center Circle. To adhere to the Basalt Master Plan, the Basalt Center Circle project must drastically increase the amount of commercial space and reduce the number of residential units, Guy’s lawsuit contended.
The lawsuit in Eagle County District Court named the Basalt town government, developer BBC Basalt LLC and property owner Basalt Center Partnership as defendants. The suit contends the ordinance granting approval to the project should be declared null and void and the project should be reworked to conform to the Basalt Master Plan’s specific references to the property.
The lawsuit was filed in September. The Town Council discussed it in a closed session Tuesday night.
“I believe we followed the process,” Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said Friday. “We have that laid out in our (land use) code.”
The Town Council granted final approval on Aug. 23 for 65 apartments and a 9,000-square-foot restaurant space. The apartments include 17 that will be rent-capped.
The review ended in a split decision by the council with a 4-2 vote. The proposal also spurred a divided view in the community with supporters saying the project brought vitality to downtown, provided much-needed affordable housing and returned a grocery store downtown.
Critics contended the project will add to Basalt’s already bad parking problem and wouldn’t fit with the historical character of downtown buildings. Some opponents were also critical of the small size of many of the affordable housing units.
Guy spoke against the project in some of the public hearings. In August, he contended an approval wouldn’t stand up in court because the project allegedly didn’t adhere to the town master plan.
The lawsuit builds on that point. The old Clark’s site was identified by the town’s 2020 Master Plan as one of five “Primary Parcels” with special significance for future development. The master plan identified three options for the property — one being a project with a retail anchor that could have a maximum of 35,000 square feet of commercial space and 52 housing units. A sub-area planning effort called Our Town gave further guidance on what the town wanted on the Clark’s site — multiple buildings with complementary uses among them.
Developers Tim Belinski and Andrew Light of BCC Basalt applied for a project that most closely followed the retail anchor option. But Guy’s suit contends their application doesn’t comply with the specific parameters laid out in the master plan and sub-area plan for the property.
According to the lawsuit, the approval was for “a single building with a small commercial component and a massive exposed parking garage; the development as approved does nothing to enhance the character of the Town through multiple buildings with a mix of complementary uses; the site plan and design does nothing to create active streetscapes and meaningful connections throughout the old downtown area; the approval of only 9,000 square feet of commercial use falls far short of the Master Plan objective of 35,000 square feet; the approval as granted included 65 residential units — 25% more than designated in the Master Plan; parking is inadequate for the number of residential units undermining the objective of the Our Town Sub-area Plan to address ‘the downtown parking shortage.’”
While municipal and county governments often treat land use master plans as general guiding documents, Guy contended in an interview Friday that wasn’t the case with the Basalt Center Circle property. The town approved site-specific direction for the property through its master plan, he claimed, and that direction isn’t being followed.
The lawsuit seeks a judgment that reverses the approvals and awards attorneys’ fees and costs to Guy in an amount to be established in a trial.
The lawsuit doesn’t seek an injunction putting the project on hold. Mahoney said as conditions stand now, the town staff will process information when submitted by the developers for a building permit, as is standard process.
Belinski said that while the lawsuit takes aim at the town government’s process, the developer has an obvious interest.
“We will be actively involved in defending this action,” he said.
He noted the application was reviewed in the public arena for almost two years in what he called “a productive process.”
The development team regularly claimed in its presentations during the review that the project complied with the town master plan. Among the team’s points: The 2020 master plan identified the site as appropriate for between 52 and 134 residential units; suitable for affordable and “inclusive living” through innovative and diverse housing types close to mass transit; and a community survey showed a preference for dense, mixed-use buildings on the site.
“It was our guiding light,” Belinski said of the master plan.
The town planning staff wrote in a memo to the Basalt Planning Commission and the Town Council, “Staff finds that the proposal could be consistent with the following goals and objectives in the 2020 Basalt Master Plan with the appropriate conditions of approval.”
The areas of compliance included affordable and inclusive living; people and community character; connected, safe movement and access; and resilient and sustainable environment.
Belinski said his team will continue working on the information needed to secure a building permit despite the lawsuit.
“We see this as a frivolous lawsuit from an individual who must have an ax to grind,” he said.
The defendants were recently served with the lawsuit and haven’t filed their responses yet. Guy said his attorney is seeking transcripts from every meeting in the town review process. He anticipates his attorney, Rick Neiley, will file additional information after reviewing the transcripts. The case could take some time to resolve, he said.
“It’s like slow motion pingpong,” Guy said.