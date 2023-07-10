An insurance carrier and gas company are close to settling a lawsuit concerning the December 2020 sabotage that put thousands of Aspen businesses and households without heat.
According to a court filing made Thursday by plaintiff Federal Insurance Co., the carrier’s negligence claim against defendant Black Hills Energy “have been settled.” The agreement will be finalized before no later than July 27, the filing said.
Federal Insurance, based in New Jersey, sued Black Hills on Dec. 23 in Pitkin County District Court, blaming the South Dakota-based company for an Aspen home’s flood caused by a pipe burst as a result of the sabotage. It also sued the home’s property manager, but dropped her from the complaint in February.
The suit said Black Hills failed to “adequately secure its gas service lines from unauthorized tampering and damage.” Federal Insurance paid the homeowner’s claim for the damage because it was contractually required to do so, but took Black Hills to court to get its money back.
Black Hills responded in court filings that it wasn’t liable for the damages because it had no control over the home flood that followed the sabotage.
On Dec. 23, 2019 — exactly three years before the suit was filed — natural-gas lines were sabotaged, depressurizing the entire natural-gas system to Aspen, authorities said. The suspect or suspects remain at large.
Temperatures were in the single digits during the outage, which took Black Hills Energy technicians three days to restore service to the roughly 3,500 residences and businesses in Aspen. Black Hills also offered space heaters to people impacted by the outage.
The Red Butte Drive home that flooded was unoccupied during the outage, the suit said.
CDOT condemnation
The Colorado Department of Transportation recently agreed to pay out nearly $40,000 so that it can condemn property in Carbondale for rockfall mitigation.
The settlement comes after CDOT filed a “petition in condemnation” on May 1 in Pitkin County District Court for a sliver of land on Sunfire Ranch in Carbondale. CDOT started rockfall mitigation on Highway 133, which goes from Carbondale to Marble, in April with plans to finish in late October, according to the department’s website.
CDOT’s petition said the project “serves a public use and purpose because the Project seeks to alleviate and replace aging infrastructure to provide for increased capacity, critical safety improvements, congestion relief, trip reliability and increased travel choices, and provide a safer and more efficient level of service which serves the needs of the traveling public, among other public purposes.”
According to a June 8 order by Judge Anne Norrdin, CDOT will pay $38,440 to the parties impacted by the condemnation. Carbdonale-based property owner Sunfire Ranch Holdings LLC was to receive $20,911 and Pitkin County $17,528 because it had a conservation easement on the condemned property, according to court records.
Bear spray suit
A former property manager’s lawsuit blames Wildcat Ranch for injuries he suffered after being overwhelmed with bear spray.
The property manager’s suit said a ranch employee was trying to fix a device called a “bear bomb” when it essentially backfired on July 12, 2021. The property manager, who wasn’t working but was in the ranch office to ask for a raise, “suffered injuries, damages, and losses including, but not limited to, nasal problems requiring surgical intervention, and impaired senses of smell and taste,” the suit said.
The bear bomb, the suit said, was intended to work “by putting a piece of meat in the barrel, on a piece of metal. The metal was connected to a can of bear spray, and when the bear went to get the meat, it would be sprayed with the bear spray,” the suit said.
The plaintiff, Phillip Hite, now lives in Colorado Springs; Thomas Land Management and Wildcat Ranch are the defendants. The July 5-filed suit seeks monetary damages “for all of his damages, general and special, including, without limitation, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, and past and future medical expenses to be proved at trial.”