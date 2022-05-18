What goes up, must come down — unless a portfolio manager simply fudges the numbers, sometimes simultaneously with comically simple math and a dizzying number of decimals.
For instance, say an investment fund actually performs with a -30.8197078741882% return, but the investor is told that the actual number is -15.4098539370941882% — as Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC told its investors in a month-end March 2018 income deposit security, or IDS, report. For the discerning eye, the latter number is exactly half of the former.
And it’s far from the only time the defendants performed such egregious manipulations of the numbers when it came to selling and managing a fund known as Structured Alpha.
That’s the allegation both the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission make in an indictment released Tuesday. Gregoire Tournant, 55, Trevor Taylor, 50, and Stephen Bond-Nelson, 51, all were charged with “a massive fraudulent scheme,” as described in an SEC press release.
Taylor and Bond-Nelson both entered guilty pleas, but the man allegedly at the head of the years-long fraud — Tournant, former chief investment officer of Allianz — is fighting the charges, according to national reports. Tournant has ties to the Roaring Fork Valley.
According to the 54-page SEC complaint filed with the Department of Justice — which did not return an inquiry for comment by presstime Tuesday — the U.S. subsidiary of the Germany-headquartered Allianz SE (among the world’s largest financial-advisory and insurance companies) essentially cost mostly American investors more than $5 billion in March 2020.
Those investors — roughly 114 AGI clients who bought into the Structured Alpha funds, worth $11 billion at its peak — represented the pension funds of teachers, bus drivers, subway conductors and clergy members and other charity workers across the country, according to the SEC complaint.
The multiyear, multibillion-dollar scheme was simple in concept but complicated in practice, especially for those uninitiated with Wall Street. Essentially, the Structured Alpha fund was sold as a bill of goods that would expose investors to the benefits of the S&P 500 index while protecting them from any sort of market crash by selling put options to hedge against a downturn.
All of the reward, very little risk. Except, according to the allegations, Tournant and his portfolio co-managers (Taylor and Bond-Nelson entered guilty pleas in early March and are cooperating with the federal government) “smoothed” over numbers when they weren’t outright lying about them, often buying the index but compromising on the put options promised.
“Instead of laddering … with strike distances from -10% to -25% as represented to investors, the portfolio management team, at Tournant’s direction, generally purchased cheaper put options with significantly lower strike prices,” the SEC complaint notes. “And those lower strike prices provided less protection to investors in the event of a short-term market drop.”
The portfolio managers then used manipulated numbers to justify exorbitant fees to line their own pockets — to the tune of $550 million between 2014 and 2020.
“The Structured Alpha funds performed relatively well until the COVID-related market volatility in March 2020, when they suffered catastrophic losses, including losses in excess of 90% in certain funds. Investors lost billions of dollars,” the SEC complaint details. “Those investors included pension funds for teachers, clergy, bus drivers, engineers and others, the vast majority of whom live and work in the United States.”
In the complaint, the SEC describes Tournant as a resident of Miami, Florida — except he also is a resident of Basalt, per reports in the Washington Post and The (Colorado Springs) Gazette. The Aspen Daily News has chronicled Tournant’s real estate dealings with Snowmass Club condominium properties in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
Tournant faces charges of conspiracy, securities fraud and obstruction of justice charges. He was arrested in Colorado — though not by local authorities, according to officials from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Aspen Police Department and Basalt Police Department — and subsequently released on $20 million bond, per reporting from Bloomberg.
According to a law enforcement official, the only local legal interaction Tournant has experienced was in 2014, when he was issued a warning for failing to obey a traffic control device in Aspen.
But Tuesday’s indictments are indicative of a harder line from the Justice Department regarding high-level fraud schemes.
“I previously warned that the Department of Justice would crack down on corporate crime, without regard to size, salary or other privilege,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco in a statement. “For the second time in under a month, the department has brought charges in connection with a sophisticated Wall Street scheme that cost victims billions of dollars. Other corporations should take note that the results here are driven in part by the fact that this company failed to self-report their crimes. The department stands ready to keep bringing these kinds of charges to assure the public that no one is above the law.”
“As alleged, Gregoire Tournant and his co-conspirators lied to investors and secretly exposed them to substantial risk in order to line their own pockets and those of their employer, AGI,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in a statement. “Pensions funds for so many retirees, religious organizations and essential workers — from laborers in Alaska, to teachers in Arkansas, to bus drivers and subway conductors here in New York City — invested with AGI because they were promised a relatively safe investment with strict risk controls.
“But AGI, the ‘master cop’ that Tournant claimed was watching over his shoulder, making sure that he adhered to his promises, was asleep on the beat,” Williams continued. “And when the storm came in March 2020, when the COVID-19 crash hit, these investors got soaked and lost billions. Today’s actions are further evidence that this office is not asleep on the beat and that with our law enforcement partners we will act swiftly to protect investors and bring white-collar criminals to justice.”
Allianz SE has agreed to pay more than $6 billion in restitution through a settlement with federal prosecutors and AGI U.S. will plead guilty to criminal securities fraud.
“As a consequence of the guilty plea, AGI US is automatically and immediately disqualified from providing advisory services to U.S.-registered investment funds for the next 10 years, and will exit the business of conducting these fund services,” the SEC press release explains. “To avoid disruptions to these funds and for the protection of the fund investors, the SEC will allow a brief transition period solely to transition these services to another investment adviser.”