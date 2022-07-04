The North American trade publication Progressive Grocer has recognized a local City Market store manager with a “Top Women in Grocery Award” for 2022.
Casey Piatt, who oversees City Market’s Aspen store, was honored for helping to increase store sales, diversifying on-the-shelf products, building on a team program that aims to improve customer service and volunteering on behalf of worthy causes, according to information listed on Progressive Grocer’s website. She is one of about 70 retail and grocery store managers across North America to receive the accolade from a list of hundreds of nominees.
Piatt and her family moved to Colorado in 2013. That was the same year she started working in the deli department at the City Market store in Craig and also for Starbucks in both Craig and Steamboat Springs. At City Market, she rose to the position of assistant manager, a role she held for about six months before moving to the Roaring Fork Valley.
Piatt said her previous working background primarily involved coffee. When she entered the grocery world, she was not fully expecting to get to where she is today.
“The hardest part [was] probably changing,” she said, adding that 15 years ago, “I would not have guessed that I would be making a career in grocery.”
Piatt adopted an “open-door,” transformational leadership style at the Aspen store — she said she is committed to taking new approaches and looking at the way things are done from different angles, seeing what works and where improvements can be made.
“I think that change can lead us into being better and serving our customers and our business better,” she said. “I promote pushing our leaders in this store out of their comfort zone and encouraging them to come up with out-of-the-box ideas on how to hit the goals that we have set. I think maybe that’s one of the things that makes me stand out from others.”
Piatt credits her success to listening to customers as well. Progressive Grocer noted her efforts in recognizing the need for sections of the store with products that are beneficial and inclusive to the Hispanic community, changes to the flow of the produce department and the addition of other locally produced offerings.
“We have a completely diverse customer base,” she said. “So we have people who are here working and get lunch, we have people who are here visiting and want very high-end items. So one of the first things I wanted to do was kind of find a balance between those and be able to cater to everyone.
“I advocated very strongly for the brands that our customers want to be in here,” Piatt continued. “And so we were able to request a lot of changes that serve our customers better. Then the Aspen merchandise, I can’t believe it wasn’t in here before. …That has been great for customers that are here visiting and want to take a piece of Aspen home.”
Piatt said the feedback she receives plays a role in technology used to determine what goes on the shelves. To make those decisions, she and her colleagues look at data from certain sales periods, the intake-outtake ratio of products, trending diet fads and local community events.
Along with her managerial duties — and being a mother of four — she has also dipped her toes into several different community service acts with plans for many more.
Her efforts include serving as a consultant on Pitkin County’s “Eat Well for Less” panel; volunteering with the SADS Foundation, which focuses on raising awareness and fundraises for people with Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome; and most recently, working with Lasagna Love, a nonprofit that started during the COVID-19 pandemic to match community members with families in need of food.
Her work with the SADS Foundation is especially near and dear to her, as she and three of her four children were diagnosed with heart conditions. In learning more about her own family’s health, Piatt became inspired to distribute information to the public as well as help the foundation raise money for research and treatment options.
She said she’s looking to get involved in Veterans Ski Week — Piatt’s husband is a veteran. And she is continuing to work toward her bachelor’s degree in business; graduation is set for January 2023.
She expressed that she and City Market are taking steps every day to improve customer and associate care. She hinted that some big changes are coming to the company, as soon as next year.
“The Aspen community has been my favorite community to be a part of [and] one of the most welcoming communities that I’ve worked in. I really, really enjoy it,” Piatt said.
Candidates for the “Top Women in Grocery Award” were nominated by colleagues and peers for one of three categories: senior-level executives, rising stars and store managers. Winners were announced in the June issue of Progressive Grocer magazine. An event to recognize them will be held in November in Orlando, Florida.