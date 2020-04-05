Tuesday is Election Day in Basalt, one that will unwind under the most unusual of circumstances.
It’s a much different world since the nine candidates — three for mayor and six for town council — tossed their hats in the ring during January. How had their views changed in the wake of COVID-19?
In email conversations this week, we framed a series of questions around this new reality, checking in with the campaigns of Glenn Drummond, Tiffany Haddad, Elyse Hottel, Bill Infante, Bill Kane, David Knight, Rob Leavitt and Jennifer Riffle.
The candidates responded to the following questions:
1. How would you lead the town of Basalt during the COVID-19 pandemic?
2. What can the town do to assist both individuals and small businesses?
3. Tax collections are projected to be way down after such a promising 2019. How would you prioritize spending with regard to town services and projects?
4. Has your life changed in the wake of this new reality to the point where you might be rethinking your decision to run for public office?
Glenn Drummond, Candidate for Town Council
1. I would lead the town by setting the example of keeping a positive attitude about our current situation. Work with town staff to create solutions to the problems that have resulted from the pandemic. Encourage community members to support the town by shopping and spending locally.
2. Move forward with essential projects that have been approved as this will help our local contractors and their employees. Purchase products that are used for town projects from local suppliers. Support the chamber to encourage patronizing local business.
3. Evaluating unrestricted funding and what was proposed for these funds in 2020 will need to be reevaluated to ensure that those funds could be used in a way that will help citizens and business within the community. Moving forward with essential maintenance should be done as deferring these projects costs more in the long run
4. Yes, life has changed with this new reality but adapting and keeping positive about things, I feel, is the best way to deal with hard times. I am asking the residents of Basalt to support me in this election so that I can work for you.
Tiffany Haddad, Candidate for Town Council
1. First, I would want to be in touch with our health departments, first responders and schools to make sure they are prepared and to make sure they have the tools they need during the pandemic. I would then be in touch with all communities in the valley and to see what their response is and to coordinate with each other to ensure safety to all of our citizens here in Eagle and Pitkin County. But, also to follow guidelines by our counties, and state and to be in touch with our residents daily with updates on progress and answer questions so everyone can be informed.
We can work to ensure the safety of our residents by providing the guidelines by county and state officials on the response to social distancing, staying at home, making sure our elderly have what they need in case they can’t leave to go to the market by asking for volunteers and food pantries in providing access and help to families in need.
2. We can help our small businesses by working with local, state and federal government to provide safety for their business through grants and small business loans. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is providing information on the services that small businesses can use to help during this trying time.
3. We would need to work together and go over all of the projects at hand and see which of those projects required attention first and then go down the line of what is important next, etc.
4. My life has definitely changed — sharing in the responsibility of raising two boys not in school physically and navigating schoolwork outside of a classroom is new. I commend our parents for being thrust into uncertainty yet having a willingness to step up and help our teachers as best as we can and helping them navigate their new normal by teaching online.
Not to mention my campaign has slowed down in the wake of COVID-19. This is something I couldn’t foresee leading from my home, but here we are and doing the best I can. All in all, everything has been an adjustment. It helps knowing that others like myself in our community are having similar experiences and we are all in this together.
Elyse Hottel, Candidate for Town Council
1.The COVID-19 pandemic has stirred a lot of emotions in the community. It is important now, more than ever, that people feel heard and that communication channels remain open and accessible as we enter this new period in Basalt’s history. In the short term, Basalt must be nimble and respond to directives as they come, but we are a community of people helping people and the town must support that by taking decisive action to plot a path forward that is in the best interest of the community at large, and set aside personal interests and pet projects.
2. There is new information coming out daily, and it’s a lot for individuals and small business owners to sift through. The town, in partnership with the chamber, can be a conduit for information, translating knowledge received from experts — health, state and federal officials — into actionable steps for our citizens and business owners.
Additionally, there are many resources such as Lift Up, Colorado Food for the Rockies and Eagle County Healthy Aging that the public may not realize are available to them.
I would also like to explore other opportunities to help residents and jumpstart the economy, such as a temporary hold on certain taxes, considering what’s feasible from a fresh perspective.
3. Health and safety are always going to be the priority for our citizens. For the foreseeable future, the focus will be on bolstering Basalt’s physical, mental, social and economic health and resiliency. Many of the “pet projects” we had hoped to achieve will have to be postponed and big infrastructure outlays reconsidered. Luckily, with the TABOR vote outcome unknown last year, staff prepared an alternative ‘lean and mean’ budget, so we have a good place to start.
4. The current situation has not made me reconsider running for public office — we need good leadership — but I do realize that the focus of duties and my expectations for what can be accomplished in the next four years will have to shift. However, my emphasis has always been on communication and that is an essential under any circumstance.
Bill Infante, Candidate for Mayor
1. It’s an unprecedented time — leadership is key. In a crisis, the mayor and council must ensure that residents have timely and accurate information that keeps them safe and free from harm. Leadership must communicate clearly, placate fears, and inspire trust and confidence.
For the past three weeks I’ve been reaching out actively, and listening to our residents and our businesses to fully understand their fears, needs and challenges. I’m disseminating information from official sources that will help keep our citizens safe, and which will help sustain and later rebuild our businesses.
I have been coordinating with elected officials up and down our valley and in state government to advocate for our residents and our businesses. And, I’m staying out of the way of the Incident Management Teams, which is the first lesson in disaster management.
2. Basalt, and all towns, can help individuals and businesses by making sure that they have timely and accurate information that keeps them safe. Referring individuals to official sources of health and medical information at county and state levels, is what small towns, like Basalt, must do. Helping our businesses means reaching out, listening, and examining short and long-term interventions that restore operations that bring people back to work.
In the short term we are looking to buffer the blow that small businesses are suffering. I’ve asked our town to extend payment for rent and utilities within our control. I’ve encouraged county commissioners to consider extending deadlines for property and personal property taxes, and to waive late payment penalties and interest. This will happen imminently. I have appealed to county and state legislators and executives to intervene with insurance companies that have denied “business interruption” claims, and follow the model of other states. Longer-term, we’re connecting businesses to federal and state loans and grants that will keep them afloat.
In addition, Basalt is reaching out through our chamber of commerce which is doing an excellent job of disseminating information from state and federal sources, and rallying coalitions of chambers to advocate in Denver and Washington for small businesses.
3. The magnitude of the health impacts of COVID-19 are coming into focus, while the economic toll remains unknown. Basalt’s revenue will take a hit, resulting from reduced sales tax collections which make up the majority of gross revenues. Fortunately, our two anchor retail food outlets in Willits contribute a lion’s share of sales tax revenue, and they have enjoyed relatively stable sales in March. The economic future remains uncertain, however, and so we’ve sharpened our pencils and are reexamining our town budget with an eagle eye.
And fortunately, over the past two years Basalt has paid down debt and strengthened budget processes. Our budget is well-managed, finances are sound, and we have modest surpluses in our reserve accounts. Our town will comfortably sustain all operations and services at current levels. We are, however, exercising prudence.
We’ll reexamine our capital improvement plan, and I expect that we will defer nonessential expenditures until we have a handle on the magnitude of COVID-19’s economic impacts. At this juncture, I’m confident that we’ll face the challenges together, and together Basalt will weather the economic storm, and our businesses will recover.
4. Public service is about commitment, and rising to challenges. Our town will make it through the current crisis, embracing new ideas and new approaches when Basalt’s next town council is seated.
Bill Kane, Candidate for Mayor
1. I would begin with the establishment of a Basalt Economic Recovery Task Force to interact with a valleywide effort. I think we should establish teams with the help of the Basalt Chamber of Commerce to assist each business sector of the community. This would result in assistance planning for each part of the town to help maintain employment where possible and financial assistance help as well.
An overall regional task force is forming from Aspen to Silt and I would ensure that Basalt would play an active role.
I would do all that I can do to save jobs at the town. Economic analysis has shown that due to the multiplier effect of investment, maintaining employment is the most efficient thing that organizations can do to stimulate local economies. In the last recession we had to furlough some staff hours but were able to minimize long-term job loss.
I would work with the chamber and city staff to ensure that we are totally literate in the provisions of the CARES act to include payroll protection, loans, and all forms of business continuation assistance. I, along with council, would examine all of our fund balances and community grant programs to ensure that we are doing all that we can do to help families in need.
I would work to keep construction projects active in Eagle County and try to restart those in Pitkin if possible.
2. Our most effective tool for helping is to contribute to the Aspen Valley Community Foundation which already has a grant making capability in place. This would avoid the need to duplicate administrative costs on providing assistance. Our local dollars would be leveraged with contributions from Pitkin and Eagle counties. I think we should have staff fully versed in how to assist in securing assistance from the CARES act and state sources.
3. Tax collections will be down in most categories but not all. Grocery receipts will likely go up but of course almost all restaurants and bars and retail will be cut. This means that sales tax revenues will be reduced.
Basalt has a budget of $7.5 million, of which 60% comes from sales tax. Real property tax makes up 15% and the balance comes from fees and other income. Expenditures should focus on public works projects that create employment in our town.
Contracting for our public works projects should set a priority for local contractors to ensure that municipal spending circulates in our town. I would work with the town manager to ensure that we don’t defer maintenance on streets, utilities or parks. The town budget will have to be amended by the new council once we know the total effect of the sales tax decline.
4. I announced my intention to run for mayor of Basalt on Dec. 6, 2019. It feels like it was in a different century. I feel more strongly now than ever in the importance of my candidacy.
I am still running because I honestly believe that I can help the town and my friends and neighbors. I have had a career of successful public service. I will draw upon my years of managing public agencies and private business to navigate the challenging waters ahead for us. We have the resiliency to make it through this difficult time. It will be critical to support one another and work hard to communicate and earn confidence in our local government.
David Knight, Candidate for Town Council
1. It’s more important than ever to work together as a town as well as a council by listening to different viewpoints and experts on this complex topic. There are so many unprecedented health and safety ramifications, both direct and indirect, that we need to consider. Our response to the crisis will require us to work together and then act decisively to move Basalt forward from this crisis.
2. During this campaign, we've spoken a lot about the need to cooperate with other governmental entities. The COVID-19 pandemic demands that we act in concert with other municipal, state, and federal governments to help our citizens and businesses.
The scale of this crisis necessitates that we work with those other entities to bring as much relief as possible to our town while also working together as a community. I'm most optimistic about the ability of our citizens and businesses to innovate and to help each other through this pandemic.
3. The tax collection impact of this crisis is likely to be severe. Most likely we will need to pause at least some capital expenditures and any nonessential expenses until we can determine what the longer term impact of the crisis will be. The town needs to be able to provide essential services so those should be prioritized. After that we need to prioritize whatever other spending that would help aid in our recovery from the pandemic and its economic effects.
4. I’ve been working from home for several years so my life hasn't changed dramatically in that regard. I'm spending a lot more time during the day home schooling and more time at night keeping up with work and email.
The stay-at-home order has been an opportunity to connect with my family (who are also now all home the entire day) and that has been fun. Whichever candidates that are elected next week (and throughout 2020) will have the toughest terms in office in generations. I'm ready to help as a Basalt Town Councilor and in any other way I can.
Rob Leavitt, Candidate for Mayor
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair” wrote Charles Dickens in 1859 in “A Tale of Two Cities.”
These words from over 160 years ago were never more true than today. While we face a medical and economic crisis of untold proportions, there is opportunity for individuals and governments to shine. Small town governments should be about solving problems and improving lives. Since Basalt does not have a Public Health Department, we must follow the directives of Pitkin and Eagle Counties, as well as the state of Colorado. We must have an active public information process that is promoted equally in English and Spanish. I think the mayor should be out on the front lines (safely) thanking everyone who is working through this crisis, offering assistance to anyone who needs it and promoting all health recommendations.
The town must do everything in its power to protect and support the citizens, including welfare checks, encouraging neighbors to look after neighbors, providing essential meals or groceries, exploring tax cuts and a sales tax moratorium. I would also look to other small, rural towns to see if there were other creative, resourceful ideas being implemented. As this crisis may go on for another month or more, the town should consider appointing one person as the “COVID Relief Czar” to coordinate all the different relief efforts. Due to sound financial planning and a robust economy, the town has reserve funds that were saved for this exact type of crisis.
As mayor, I would judiciously use those funds to help the people of Basalt whether it be for essential groceries, medical bills, possibly rent or mortgage assistance and talk to the school district to see if they needed help funding online education or meals to go. All municipalities, as well as businesses and families, budget their spending. We have “wants” and “needs” and at a time like this, we must prioritize our needs.
I remain as committed as ever to the town of Basalt and am still running for mayor to preserve our small-town charm, support our schools and promote civil discourse. We are going through a challenging period right now, but I look forward to our spring (or summer) of hope. And when this is all behind us, I look forward to a helluva townwide party to thank all our medical providers, first responders, supermarket shelf stockers, cashiers, and everyone else who worked hard to get us through. I’m Rob Leavitt and I approve this message!
Jennifer Riffle, Candidate for Town Council
1. As the incumbent, my daily responsibilities for Town of Basalt leadership each day include reading and calling into immense daily reporting meetings from Pitkin County Incident Management Team, Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney, Roaring Fork Transit Authority, Colorado Municipal League, Eagle County Policy Group… this time in history is very intensive for electeds and staff. We are deeply grateful for all staff efforts! I strive to utilize the “firehose” of constantly changing information to guide our entire community for safety. We want to do all we can as a council to share resources and strategize with the citizens and the business community. We want to hear the concerns and collect information we need as a town to empower our recovery efforts.
2. The town of Basalt is assisting individuals and supporting small businesses by continually monitoring and making adjustments to ensure safety and well-being, all the while providing critical services.
On Friday, March 13, 2020, town council unanimously passed a Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency. The signed document is available on the town website. The purpose of this declaration is to activate the response and recovery aspects of any and all applicable local and inter-jurisdictional disaster emergency plans, emergency funding and town council meeting procedures, and to authorize the furnishing of aid and assistance that might be needed under these plans to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. As well, the town is considering temporarily adjusting the work requirements to reside in town owned attainable housing.
3. The next few years are going to highlight consequences and opportunities prioritizing investments into town services and projects. Thankfully we have a diligently vetted five-year capital improvement plan which outlines what projects will cost the town more in the long run for deferral (consequences example) such as mill and overlay of pavement.
A percentage of projects will continue and this will have positive consequences such as avoiding deferment costs and create opportunity by stimulating the regional economy.
I am a fiscal hawk and will not vote in favor of any service or project which will jeopardize our fiduciary or societal responsibilities.
4. This is a less than predictable time in history and our future leaders will be responsible for great courage and outcomes. The community priorities are shifting immediately from BC (before COVID-19), during and AC (after COVID-19), which is incredibly important and complex. We are stronger and safer together than we are individually and the community will require leadership.
I am willing and able to be one voice and collaborator of the seven individuals who represent you and our greater Basalt community. The next four years will likely be an economic and societal transformation that will affect our community and how we govern to recover. Frankly the future of Basalt necessitates highly skilled governance that requires experienced leaders whom work well together and have a proven track record through crisis.
The years 2016-20 in Basalt held multiple crises and we are stronger and more resilient. I am honored and proud to be part of your elected management team that brought our town to the stability we can bank on for tomorrow. I aspire to and am able to serve you the next four years.
Kirk “Dieter” Schindler, Candidate for Town Council
1. In this unprecedented time, town council must respect and work within the structure of the Incident Command System, Emergency Operations Center and the Incident Management Team.
It is important this system functions without interruption for the benefit of disseminating accurate information and coordinating services for our community. Council members can work to calm residents leading by example, directing them to most accurate timely information, and preparing for future recovery efforts.
Tough, thoughtful collaborative decisions will need to be made for Basalt to quickly recover from the impact of COVID-19. This type of prompt action, collaboration and transparency is where I believe I can contribute most.
Understanding that many individuals and businesses do not have enough resources to weather a prolonged closure, acting in a timely manner is a priority.
2. First, I would make sure the individuals and businesses understand the array of support and resources available from local, state and federal levels. Then I would bring forward ideas such as deferrals of tax payment or proposing a fund to provide small business loans. At a grassroots level, council can encourage and support businesses providing walk-up or to-go services.
An idea would be for the town to support a delivery service that supports multiple town businesses providing food and services to our residents. All ideas need to be on the table and council and the mayor should act urgently as this impact of COVID-19 evolves.
3. Spending in the face of certain decline in expected revenues will require the greatest degree of collaboration with our town manager, mayor and town council in reexamining the current budget against projected shortfalls. It would be my recommendation to grade current projects and pending projects for necessity and push what we can to minimize financial impact and avoid harming the essential services provided to our community. I do believe COVID-19 is a hurdle not a roadblock that will slow not stop the forward progress of Basalt.
4. I think all of our lives have changed in the wake of this “new reality.” It is my opinion that life is a series of “new realities” to which we must adapt and move on. Some are fun, some are not, but we must move on together, as families, friends and as community. I have not rethought my decision to run for public office. Quite the opposite. I feel rather my desire to become involved in this community to a greater degree has grown. That’s how I’m programmed to face adversity.