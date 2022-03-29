A Leadville man was sentenced to eight years in the Colorado Department of Corrections on Friday in a September hit-and-run case at the intersection of Highways 24 and 82.
Daniel Frank Sandoval, 46, pleaded guilty to a class 4 felony DUI on Feb. 10, admitting that on Sept. 7, he hit a parked motorcycle at the intersection, seriously injuring the motorcyclist who had to be airlifted to a Denver-area hospital for intensive care, according to a press release from the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Sandoval fled the scene but was later found by Colorado State Patrol officers, who arrested him at his Leadville residence. Sandoval told the officers that he had fled because he did not have a valid Colorado driver’s license, the release explains — but when Sandoval was taken for blood draws, he had a blood-alcohol content, or BAC, or 0.185, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.
Additionally, at the time of the September hit-and-run event, Sandoval was on bond for a probation complaint for another, separate incident in 2018 — first-degree attempted criminal trespass in Lake County — as well as a pending 2021 DUI case, in which his BAC was recorded at 0.268.
“From those charges, the court sentenced him to 10 months DOC for the 2018 case, concurrent with the motorcycle hit-and-run case,” the press release notes. “He was also sentenced to 12 months for the DUI case.”
Fifth Judicial DA Heidi McCollum sympathized with the victim in the motorcycle collision in a prepared statement.
“While there is no way we can truly bring justice to the victim and his family in this case, we hope that this sentence can help in the healing process for them,” she said. “When you choose to drink and drive, and flee the scene of a crash you caused, nothing good can come from those poor decisions.”