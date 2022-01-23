French 20-year-old Tess Ledeux made waves Friday night with a never-before-seen move in the women’s skiing big air event and a tsunami Saturday with another historic achievement.
The day after landing the first double cork 1620, Ledeux became the first woman to claim gold in both the big air and slopestyle events in X Games history.
“It’s a dream come true,” Ledeux said. “I think the difference between my second and my third run — I don’t know exactly, I just did better.”
Ledeux said it was her first ever gold medal in a slopestyle event.
With last year’s slopestyle champion Eileen Gu skipping the X Games in preparation for the Olympics, the field was open to a new winner. Only Canada’s Megan Oldham returned from last year’s podium to the competition this year. Oldham took bronze in 2021.
Ledeux will get her chance to prove herself against Gu and other premium competition in Beijing next month.