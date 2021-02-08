Lee Mulcahy challenges Torre for Aspen mayor’s seat

Along with choosing from eight candidates for two open spots on city council, Aspen voters will also be electing the mayor on March 2. Incumbent Torre is concluding his first two-year term in the role; he has previously served on Aspen City Council. Lee Mulcahy is challenging the incumbent. This is Mulcahy’s second run for the top elected seat in town; he challenged incumbent Steve Skadron in the 2017 election.
We asked each candidate a series of questions to get to know their political platforms, personality and what sets them apart. Mailing out of ballots begins today, and they should arrive in voters’ mailboxes this week. They can be returned by mail or placed in the secure drop box outside of City Hall. In-person, paper-ballot voting begins Feb. 12 at City Hall. To request an absentee ballot, residents can call the city clerk at 429-2686 or email elections@cityofaspen.com. Citizens that need to register to vote may do so at govotecolorado.com.
Aspen resident ran unsuccessfully in 2017
Candidate name: Lee Mulcahy
Years in the valley: 26
Occupation: Artist. “Since APCHA doesn’t count art, I do construction labor Monday-Friday.”
Contact: www.leemulcahy.us, www.leemulcahy.com
Candidate bio & interests: The community should realize that I love Torre and we’ve been friends for over a quarter of a century; however, I will bring a conciliatory, peaceful but conservative voice to Aspen in these challenging times.
A government that is shutting small businesses is overreaching. I love and am devoted to this community. But two concepts will guide me: limited government and freedom.
Switching to a third-person voice, he continued: “Mulcahy was an educator for 17 years, with both the University of Texas and Aspen Skiing Co. Mulcahy is a graduate of Baylor University. He obtained a master’s at Southern Methodist (SMU), did post-graduate work at the Sorbonne and the Universidad de Salamanca before obtaining his Ph.D. in humanities focusing on 19th century French art. Mulcahy served for eight years on the Board of Trustees for the Aspen Historical Society, and also served for three years on the Snowmass Village Arts Advisory board.”
My dad was the most honorable man I’ve ever known and he taught me the value of service. He came from a farm in south Texas without running water; but my Mom’s (a teacher) educational roots go back to her great grandfather’s founding of Baylor University in 1845 under the Republic of Texas.
Society moves forward by acts of peace and compromise. I believe a leader must be a servant and I humbly ask for your vote.
Cannot pick just one restaurant — Pinon’s, Steeps, Clark’s, Hickory House, Ellina, Kenechi. Pre- and post-pandemic, I help with Warren Klug’s community breakfast on Fifth and North on the first Sunday of every month at 9 a.m. All are always welcome. I love and grew up on country music. Fishing, hiking, biking, skiing, church. Frying Pan, Snowmass Creek, Rio Grande Trail, Basalt shooting range.
What motivated you to run for mayor? The system is rigged. Government cannot seem to live within the confines of the Constitution. Free speech, the right to challenge government wrongdoing, due process, transparency, privacy have become casualties of the government’s war on little people and liberty.
Are there ways in which you think your opponent, incumbent Torre, needs improvement? APCHA needs to be reformed. It’s the biggest bully on the block. If you give people (the APCHA board chaired by Skippy) unlimited power, they’ll use it. It’s human nature.
What is your strategy to win this race? Let’s be honest. The incumbent wins in Colorado 94% of the time. A conservative Republican is not going to win in liberal Democratic Aspen.
How will you fit the work of mayor into your schedule? With ease and some compromise.
What will your priority be, if elected? Reduce the number of Aspen secret executive sessions. Government behind closed doors is damaging to democracy. Bridle the city attorney’s excessive control on city hall by being a watchdog instead of a lapdog.
It appears my fellow Irish Catholic, President Biden, is going for a raise in the minimum wage. If the president fails, Aspen should pass a raise in the minimum wage affecting corporations in town employing more than a hundred people — thereby, leaving small business alone.
Partner with SkiCo and AVSC on an Olympic Training Center (ramps and pools for training in summer) at Highlands near the school for freestyle aerial training.
Negotiate with Elon Musk to borrow/rent his tunnel boring machine for “chunnel rail” from airport to town like they have in so many European towns and cities. Incorporate this into the county’s cooked up airport plan.
Should Aspen be building more affordable housing? [I believe] APCHA has become a fascist organization. It’s become corporate welfare for SkiCo. Allow people to build their own tiny homes by giving them land.
In what ways should council address climate change? No more legislation bootstrapping small business and citizens.
What are your thoughts about transportation and parking in Aspen? Listen to Jeffrey Evans who has been involved in this area for 20 years.
Should council be supporting the business community? In what ways? Stay out of the way and quit shutting businesses.
What changes would you make to the city’s budget? Reduce it.
Additional thoughts: I think it’s great two artists are running for council. Hearkens back to the days of Hunter.
I empathize with U.S Rep. (R-CO) Lauren Boebert. The lies that the liberal media has used to demonize her reminds me of our eviction struggle. Aspen’s attempts to limit the Second Amendment is interesting since history has shown that to disarm people was the best way and most effective way to enslave them. It is up to us to defend our right to keep and bear arms, or we invite tyranny. George Orwell said, “That rifle on the wall of the labourer’s cottage or working class flat is the symbol of democracy. It is our job to see it stays there.”
Aspen has become a corporate feudal state. Without Aspen closing all the restaurants, capitalism here is fundamentally broken. We’ve perverted the ability of a few with capital to completely bastardize the system and destroy the social fabric of what made this country great. It would be very Hunter S. Thompson to have an Aspen mayor that was banned from the art museum and riding ski lifts.
Incumbent seeks governmental efficiencies and community building
Candidate name: Torre
Years in the valley: 27
Occupation: Tennis professional
Contact information: TorreforMayor.com, aspentorre@gmail.com, 970-948-2023
Candidate bio & interests: In my 27 years in the valley, I have lived in Snowmass, Basalt, Woody Creek and Aspen. I have worked a variety of jobs ranging from on the mountain race crew and teaching snowboarding, to working in lodges, bars and restaurants, event and concert production, tennis pro and more. I am an Elks Lodge member and enjoy volunteering in our community. I have a broad experience in Aspen and I have gained a deep understanding and appreciation for many different perspectives and our shared, common values.
I am motivated to run for office by the desire to serve my community, make improvements in representation and governance, and bring values based decision-making. I am proud of my previous terms on city council, making progress on environmental, housing, transportation and community issues. I ask for your vote to continue working on the issues that impact our daily lives, direction for the best Aspen we can be, and representing your voice in City Hall.
I live in downtown Aspen in an affordable housing apartment. I have many favorite restaurants, in Aspen it depends on what I’m craving that guides where I go, there are so many great places. I also like to cook at home. In my free time I like to play tennis, snowboard, play guitar and sing, paint and spend time with friends. I like to go sailing when I get a chance for a vacation. Some of my favorite outdoor places are up Independence Pass from the Grottos to upper Lost Man.
What motivated you to run for reelection? I am running for reelection because there is still work to do. It has certainly been a challenging two years, and I am honored to be a leader in this community. I am proud of so much of the work we accomplished. I ask for your vote to continue to improve our organization, balance the fight against COVID and overall community health, and lead Aspen in a direction with community values of health, opportunity and quality of life.
I still believe in and am dedicated to doing the hard work that is still ahead of us. My top priority is to improve the city of Aspen government. We have a new focus on customer service and communication with and for the public as a guiding value and work ethic. This is where it all begins, we work for you, all of you.
You have served Aspen as both a council member and as mayor, what sets the two roles apart? The mayor’s office has added responsibilities of leading the meetings, supporting council members, setting agenda items, and working most directly with the manager’s office. I was elected to office almost two years ago at a time when the city had an interim manager, had no mission or values statements, started a large city office project, and approved multiple development projects. My first priority was to get a foundation of values and goals, support the city manager in organizational improvements, and improve outreach, communication and process. We have made good progress, and realize there is more work to do.
Are there missteps from your first term that you have learned from? These last two years have been a learning process. The unexpected challenges of the last two years have demanded facilitating collaboration, focusing discussions, gathering input and bettering decision-making. I am learning and getting better and will be even more effective going forward. We are making organizational changes, improving communications, focusing our values and aligning decision-making. By making these changes, we will be able to be more efficient, effective, and represent our community in the decisions that impact us all.
Is there unfinished business that you think you could conclude in another two-year term? Yes, there are many issues that I am excited to be working on and I am seeking reelection to get them done in the next two years. I look to continue work on improved government processes and responsiveness. A comprehensive waste/recycling/compost program will be taking shape this year. Affordable housing and business opportunities for locals are two top goals as I set expectations for this year.
Aspen’s affordable housing program needs improvement and progress in APCHA regulations, capital reserves and maintenance, developing new units and addressing deed restriction sunsets. Locally owned, local serving and local sourced business and products need our support. Land use code changes, affordable commercial space, and removing barriers to startup businesses are a few of the initiatives I will pursue in this next term.
What will your priority be, if elected? My priorities are connecting our community, improving government functions, and providing opportunity and quality of life for our residents.
Should Aspen be building more affordable housing? Yes, we as a community should be creating more affordable housing. However, building more units is not the only way we need to address the housing challenge that affects our community. We need a long term strategic plan that addresses inventory additions, maintenance and upkeep of current stock, deed restriction sunsets and efficient and equitable program operations.
In what ways should council address climate change? We should be looking for every avenue to reduce our carbon footprint. I believe in environmental stewardship as a fundamental tenet for decision making. Reducing waste, transit improvements, efficient building codes, local housing and other programs are all part of being part of a change for the better. As well, we should take the steps outside our immediate surroundings and support state and national efforts for policy change.
What are your thoughts about transportation and parking in Aspen? We still have work to do on this issue. I am supportive of improving our multi modal mass transit capabilities to make it work better for more people. We must continue to improve alternative transportation to the individual automobile. I support the transition from the auto dominant downtown we have now to a more pedestrian and business focused experience.
Should council be supporting the business community? In what ways? Yes. Council does have a role to increase opportunity for locally owned, operating and serving businesses. I support land use codes, permitting, partnerships and redevelopment that forwards, fosters and creates local business opportunities. Council can support local business by removing some of the hurdles and obstacles that can impede business opportunity. I want to support local businesses that add diversity and resiliency for Aspen and our valley.
What changes would you make to the city’s budget? Budget changes and improvements are happening and on going. This past year dealt us several challenges, both on the demand side and on our revenues. There are some changes to taxes and allocations that can be made to provide funding to our priorities. Through this past year of the pandemic, we have gotten a clear picture of where there is community need for allocating funds. I seek reelection to address the large issues with our budget allocations, increase efficiency, and provide funding for community programs.