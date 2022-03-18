Midway through the fourth quarter of the state championship game, Porter Lee stood in the post and gave Centauri a shooting foul — his fifth of the game.
Fouling out of the contest, he made his way to the Aspen bench, where head coach Cory Parker gave him a hug and words of encouragement with his hand on his shoulder. Lee watched his teammates protect a seven-point edge and win a state championship, punctuating their undefeated season.
It may have been an unceremonious exit for Lee, but he’d still get his day. At an event honoring all of Aspen’s fall and winter state champions, Parker announced Lee as the Western Slope League Player of the Year, leading four Skiers on the roster.
“The work we’ve put in this season and the extra hours, it’s finally paid off,” Lee said after the team topped No. 2 Sterling in the state semifinal.
Lee was a continuous force in the paint on both sides of the court, leading Aspen’s rebounding and defending efforts in tight under the basket.
According to MaxPreps stats — which is missing data from some contests — Lee was tied for second on the team with 13.7 points per game, but led the team with 315 total across his 23 games with stats in the system. Only Grand Valley’s Emilio Garcia had more, scoring 414 across 18 games and earning first-team all conference.
During league play, Lee only failed to reach double digits in scoring once, in a 69-22 rout of Rifle. In every other game from the start of league play until the tournament, he scored at least 11, with a season-high 26 against Delta in January.
Though it may not have factored into the balloting, Lee took his play up a notch in the playoffs, capitalized by a 22-point performance on March 11 as the Skiers took down No. 2 Sterling in the semifinals, the only game all season where the team was not the higher rank in the game.
Lee was far from the team’s lone contributor in its 27-0 season, and was certainly not the only one recognized by the Western Slope League coaches. Three other players were recognized: Braden Korpela on the first team, Shae Korpela on the second team and Lucas Lee on the third team.
The Korpela twins were other primary options for scoring and defense, knocking down shots from the perimeter and the paint and blocking passes and shots. Lucas Lee — no relation — tallied 172 points himself, 17th most among 3A Western Slope players on the season.
The quartet plus Ben Godomsky — who still scored 161 points despite playing even a tertiary role in scoring and served more as a ball mover as a point guard — made up Aspen’s starting five that failed to lose a single game. They brought skill that was unmatched, as well as size that didn’t necessarily stand up to a team’s tallest player but made them the tallest and longest as a group of any team they played all year.
All five, plus Aspen’s additional five seniors, made the Skiers an insurmountable obstacle for any team they faced, bringing the school its first basketball state title. The team rode its senior core and the bond the group formed over their years playing together to make the dream happen.
“We’re a brotherhood,” Porter Lee said. “We hang out all the time, we’re all cool with each other. There’s no conflict in our team and we just came together and never splintered.”
Delta had the second-most representatives on the all-conference team with three players. Eddie Salazar and Andres Mendoza made the first and second teams, respectively, from Coal Ridge. Basalt seniors Wish Moore (second team) and Marlon Nelson (third team) also made the list.