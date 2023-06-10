GarCo district judge allows force-feeding
A judge Friday afternoon delivered a written order that will allow the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office to authorize the force-feeding of an inmate who has been on a hunger strike since January.
Garfield County District Court Judge Denise Lynch’s order noted the sheriff’s office had exhausted all of its options to find a way to feed inmate Janvier Pinkard. The county attorney’s office asked the judge this week for an order requiring him to eat or be force fed; a hearing was held Wednesday.
Noting that the “issue before the court is a novel one,” Lynch’s order said that as long as Pinkard is in Garfield County Jail, the sheriff’s office is “hereby authorized to treat Mr. Pinkard by means of hospitalization, intravenous fluids and nourishment, naso gastric feeding, and other health measures necessary to preserve the life and health, by use of reasonable force if necessary, notwithstanding Mr. Pinkard’s refusal or objection.”
The order added that “medical intervention to preserve Mr. Pinkard’s life shall be done in the least intrusive manner and in a clinic or hospital setting, not in the jail which is not equipped for medical intervention such as naso gastric feeding or intravenous nourishment.”
Lynch’s order emphasized that there is no case law in Colorado regarding such a matter.
Pinkard’s attorney had argued that his hunger strike is a form of self expression protected by free speech and that the sheriff’s office did not have the standing to seek such a remedy. While he has taken in fluids sporadically, Pinkard has hardly anything to eat since January, Garfield County lawyer said. Medical experts testified that his health was in rapid decline and he could die soon.
Pinkard, 37, was living in Rifle when police arrested him in December 2020 for allegedly using a handgun to break into a Silt foster home where he accused the parents of keeping pornography of his daughter. He also is under a child-support order from Garfield County, according to the county’s pleadings.
Motion denied in mini-golf flap
The operators of the once putt-putt golf course in downtown Aspen said Friday they were disappointed by how workers dismantled the family-friendly facility without the authority of a court order.
Thursday’s scene where workers uprooted a mini-golf course and hauled away its contents came amid a lawsuit from the owners of CP Burger, who are challenging the legality of the upcoming private functions their landlord booked in the former putt-putt space. The space is next door to CP Burger and below The Aspen Mountain Residences (formerly Hyatt Grand Aspen), and it functions as its originally intended purpose, an ice rink, during the winter months.
In their lawsuit, lawyers for CP Burger owners Samantha and Craig Cordts-Pearce argued that this month’s catered functions for the Food & Wine Classic and JAS June Fest, both on the ice rink space, would hurt their mini-golf course’s businesses and their summer bottomline. The suit argued that landlord Aspen Residences Condo Association booked the functions without the consent of CP Burger, which pays the association a monthly license fee to use the facility for a miniature-golf operation.
As workers were uprooting the golf course and loading a truck with its contents, CP Burger owners Samantha and Craig Cordts-Pearce called the police. They said they were given no fair warning about the eviction.
“We really appreciated the professionalism and support of our local police through the incident,” they said in a statement. “Our understanding is they were ultimately told not to intervene to stop the Homeowners Association from hauling away our property. This is incredibly disappointing — when a landlord invades a tenant’s space and hauls off the tenant’s property without any court order or consent, one would think law enforcement should intervene to stop that, rather than make the tenant go to court to recover their belongings.”
Lawyers for the Cordts-Pearce filed an emergency motion in Pitkin County District Court on Thursday in a last-minute attempt to stop the eviction. Judge Chris Seldin denied the motion that evening.
“In the end, disappointing as it is that law enforcement and the courts won’t intervene to protect us from this invasion of our space, we’re glad to have access to a civil court system in which we can ultimately make them pay for what they’re doing,” said the statement from the Cordts-Pearces. It’s unfortunate it has to come to that, but we look forward to having our day in court and ultimately setting things right.”
Condo association lawyers have argued in pleadings that CP Burger has been in violation of its license agreement to use the ice rink. Earlier this year the landlords terminated the license agreement and said they would not allow CP Burger to exercise its option for another five years of tenancy when its lease expires in April 2025.
Nominees announced for judicial vacancy
A public defender and Aspen-based prosecutor are the finalists in the Ninth Judicial District Nominating Commission’s search to fill a judge opening.
The Colorado Judicial Department announced this week that Elise Victoria Myer, a public defender in Glenwood Springs, and Donald “Don” Richard Nottingham, who heads the prosecutor’s office in Pitkin County, are in the running for the judgeship that opens July 1. That also is the date John F. Neiley will step into the role of chief district judge. Neily is replacing Chief District Judge James Boyd, who is retiring.
Gov. Jared Polis has 15 days from June 6 to appoint either Myer or Nottingham as a district court judge for the Ninth Judicial District comprising Garfield, Pitkin and Rio Blanco counties.
Comments regarding the nominees may be sent via e-mail to the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.