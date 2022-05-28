Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 230 — “Concerning the Expansion of County Employees’ Rights to Collective Bargaining Act” — into law during a ceremony in Pueblo on Friday.
More than 36,000 essential county workers across the state, including those in Pitkin County, now have the right to bargain collectively over the terms and conditions of their employment. It marks one of the single, largest expansions of collective bargaining rights in recent history, according to a news release from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees trade union.
“All across the nation, workers are fighting tooth and nail to get a seat at the table — and they’re winning,” AFSCME President Lee Saunders said in a prepared statement. “We see it in Starbucks coffee shops. We see it in cultural institutions, and now we’re seeing it in Colorado where county workers will have the freedom to negotiate to improve their lives and strengthen the public services they provide. This momentum is undeniable. Workers everywhere know their voices have value, and we must back them up by making it easier to unionize.”
Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said he’s been following the collective-bargaining legislation as it has evolved over the past few years. Previous incarnations of the bill included municipal and higher education workers. SB 230 of 2022 only concerns county workers.
He said the Board of County Commissioners adopted a neutral position on this year’s bill, with some officials citing concerns that it only included county workers. Generally and philosophically, the board is in favor of the right of workers to participate in collective bargaining, he said.
Peacock said he wasn’t sure if there would be any impact on Pitkin County government as a result of the bill being signed into law. He said he hasn’t heard of any local organizing efforts. The county employs around 350 people.
“We try to respond to employee concerns,” he said, adding that Pitkin County workers have received two pay increases of 5% each in the past year amid rising inflation rates and uncertainty over the future of the economy. The Federal Reserve this year is implementing a series of interest-rate hikes to combat inflation and ward off a potential recession.
Pitkin County is trying to stay competitive in the employment arena with the private sector, where wages and salaries also are rising, Peacock said. In addition, the county has been holding listening sessions with employees to gauge their top concerns, which include gas, housing and food prices.
“People are feeling the pinch,” he said.
A consultant is preparing a compensation study in advance of discussions for next year’s county budget. The study will look at what the private and public sectors in the Roaring Fork Valley are paying their workers, Peacock added.
The work that county employees across the state put into getting SB 230 passed cannot be overstated, said Connie Derr, executive director of AFSCME Council 18.
“Even after working full time delivering essential services, they banded together, called their state representatives, testified before legislative committees, and won,” Derr said in the release. “Now, these everyday heroes can make an even greater difference for their families and their communities.”
Colorado county governments are facing severe turnover issues, according to the trade union, with many spending millions of dollars to address vacancies. Studies show that when workers have a protected voice on the job, they are more likely to stay with that employer.
That’s because having a seat at the table means workers can better collaborate with their employer to address shared challenges. For Colorado county workers, it means they can finally work with county management to identify the reasons staff are leaving and collaborate on solutions,” the release states.
The act gives public service workers who choose to form a union a seat at the table to collectively bargain on issues like working conditions, job safety, pay and benefits, and to collaborate with management to address shared challenges like staff shortages, retention issues, and improving public services, a separate news release from Democrats in the state’s General Assembly says.
Polis was flanked by the bill’s sponsors — House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, and Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City — during Friday’s ceremony.
“This landmark law secures collective bargaining rights for 10s of thousands of county workers who carried Colorado through the pandemic,” Esgar said.
Through the voter referendum process, only four out of Colorado’s 64 counties recognize public service workers’ right to collectively bargain. The act guarantees that counties with populations over 7,500 have the right to organize and form a union to advocate for safer workplaces and better public services, the organization representing Democratic lawmakers said.