Father Darrick Leier, pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church in Aspen since November 2019, will be leaving the local parish soon to be closer to his family in North Dakota.
Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila of the Archdiocese of Denver has granted Leier’s request to transfer to his home diocese in Fargo. The request was accepted by the Diocese of Fargo, Leier announced to parishioners on Sunday.
“This week the Denver Catholic will publish the new priest assignments and transfers for the Archdiocese of Denver this year. It is with a heavy heart to let you know that you will see my name on the list of priest transfers,” Leier wrote in a message that was published in the Sunday Mass bulletin as well as on the church’s website, stmaryaspen.org.
The 47-year-old — a former college football player and avid snowboarder — spoke of how he needed to return to North Dakota to help take care of his father, who fell gravely ill in November but recovered.
“I think most of you are aware of how important my dad and my family are to me. I’ve spoken of my father, Jerry, many times in homilies. Nearly every vacation I’ve taken as a priest has been to go home to North Dakota to visit him,” Leier wrote. “Recall last November I made an emergency trip home when my dad fell gravely ill and nearly died. But God didn’t let that happen yet, he gave my dad back to us, and has given me the opportunity to be near him until the end of his life.”
Leier told parishioners his decision to leave Aspen followed “several months of much prayer and discernment.”
“I am sorry that I’m leaving two years sooner than planned. My pastor assignment at St. Mary was originally scheduled to conclude in 2025. But I may not have two more years left with my dad here on earth. Now I can spend as much time with him as I can while he is still able to remember me,” he wrote.
The diocese already has chosen St. Mary’s next pastor. It will be Father Joseph Grady, 35, who is serving as chaplain of Holy Family High School in Broomfield.
“I know (Father) Grady. He is a great, young, smart and faithful priest who is ready to be a pastor for the first time,” Leier wrote. “With his personality and experience in high school and college ministry, I think he is the perfect priest to come in here and grow our youth and young adult ministries at St. Mary.”
Prior to joining Holy Family three years ago, Grady was an associate priest at St. John XXIII in Fort Collins.
Leier presided over the Aspen church during a tough time for houses of worship worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic and its associated lockdowns and social-distancing measures stymied local church attendance for several months.
“Getting people back to church was slow and gradual,” Leier told the Aspen Daily News in August 2022 during the celebration of the church’s 140th anniversary.
In his Sunday message to parishioners, Leier expressed his gratitude for the “love, support and even the challenges we have gone through together.” He said the St. Mary congregation has treated him like family.
“Thank you so much brothers and sisters for your understanding of this decision I’ve made, and all the prayers you have offered up for my father’s health. Please pray for me and my future parish in North Dakota. Know that I will carry you with me to my new assignment in heartfelt prayer and gratitude. You made Aspen a home for me, and you will always be my first parish family as a pastor in this great Archdiocese,” Leier wrote, adding that there will be a going-away party in two months — and maybe a few before that.
Leier became a priest following his mother’s passing in late 2011. At the time she was nearing death, he said, he was a “fallen Catholic,” but he made a promise to her to start attending church again. He did, and soon after, received his calling to enter the priesthood.
St. Mary Catholic Church, 533 E. Main St., counts more than 300 families as part of its membership. Due to its location within a resort community, the parish accommodates thousands of visitors annually.