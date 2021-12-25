Just because the fireworks were canceled Thursday evening doesn’t mean the spark is out at Snowmass Village this holiday season.
“I do think there are plenty of festive things still happening!” said Sara Stookey Sanchez, Snowmass Tourism spokesperson. “Santa, Sensory Santa, ice skating … Snowmass Luminescence, Red Bull Illume, the carolers, the Collective, so much!”
That has certainly been evident this week, with people taking advantage of the blustery conditions and enjoying the snow that Mother Nature brought in just in time for a very white (even white-out!) Christmas.