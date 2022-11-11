A letter submitted to the Town of Snowmass Village from an attorney representing Krabloonik Dog Sledding shows that the business has no intention of going down without a fight.
The letter was sent to the town on Oct. 24 and obtained by the Aspen Daily News through a public records request. It was sent in response to the town’s final notice of default which was issued on Oct. 6 notifying Krabloonik that they would need to vacate the property by Nov. 1.
In the letter, attorney John Mallonee wrote that the town should retract its final notice of default because it violated the lease with Krabloonik by by usurping the control of the Best Practices Review Committee, the group that submitted the report finding Krabloonik out of compliance with its lease in June.
“Krabloonik has worked to satisfy the conditions demanded by the town,” Mallonee wrote. “There are no objective criteria for default so court proceedings will likely not end in the town’s favor, and it is contrary to the public interest to engage in protracted litigation where Krabloonik has complied with the town’s demands.”
According to the letter, Krabloonik “spent significant resources and time” working to provide a cure to the default, and has “diligently, continuously and in good faith executed a plan to cure,” including proof of an electronic record-keeping system and video tutorials of how that system works. Mallonee’s letter also disputes the town’s statement in the final notice of default claiming that Krabloonik’s promise that their system “will be” transitioning to digital was not sufficient to prevent default.
The letter also includes a timeline of the communication between the town and Krabloonik, dating back to June 14, 2021, when Snowmass Village Town Council members visited the Krabloonik site. The BPRC inspected Krabloonik and submitted their report to be voted on in June of this year, and the town issued the first notice of default in August, followed by a renewed notice and a final notice of default. In between that time, Krabloonik submitted an action plan on Aug. 5, and documents and videos showing proof of the electronic system on Sept. 28.
The timeline also shows that after receiving the final notice of default, Krabloonik requested a meeting with the town council to explain their compliance with the request to create electronic records and standard operating procedures, and on Oct. 20 the town acknowledged receipt of the information and declined to arrange a special meeting.
“There was some indication by the town that there was not a belief this system had actually been implemented,” Mallonee wrote. “This skepticism could have been alleviated if 1) the BPRC had visited the property for its third quarter inspection as required by (the lease), or 2) if Council or town administration had granted Krabloonik’s request … that the town allow Krabloonik to show how the system works.”
On Monday, the town held an executive session to discuss “lease terms,” but no public meetings have been held recently regarding next steps. Town officials have maintained that the process will take time and may involve legal issues.
Meanwhile, Krabloonik owner Danny Phillips said on Thursday that he has received virtually no communication from the town — but in the meantime, business is picking up as usual for the winter season. Krabloonik will begin daily dog sled rides on Dec. 15.
“I really have no idea what they’re capable of, after the way things are,” Phillips said. “The best thing I can say is that we’re just still doing what’s in the best interest of the dogs, and what’s in their best interest is to just keep working and keep moving forward.”