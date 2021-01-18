A new public health order is now in effect. The order started Sunday at 12:01 a.m., as Pitkin County moved into level red on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s dial.
The decision was based in part upon Pitkin County having the state’s second-highest incidence rate of 1 in 35 residents currently infected with COVID-19.
Pitkin County reminded Sunday that changes are in place due to level red restrictions.
Those updated restrictions reflect the following:
Indoor dining at restaurants is now prohibited. Outdoor dining with those in one’s household is allowed as are takeout, delivery and curbside options.
On-premises alcohol service must cease by 8 p.m., according to the county notice. Orders to-go are allowed until 10 p.m.
On the ski areas, no indoor dining and continued mask and distancing enforcement will be in place.
Capacity will continue to be monitored and “implement reservation system if target capacity is exceeded in accordance with the Ski Area Plan” remains an option should need warrant, according to Pitkin County.
In terms of lodging, one household per unit “regardless of when reservation was made” is in place. The county also clarified Sunday that, “The only capacity limit for lodging is that reservations are restricted to a single household per unit” and that at this time, there is not a 50% capacity limit.
The Board of Health adopted metrics for when Pitkin County will move into and out of the CDPHE red level. They are as follows:
Move into red if the incidence rate remains above 700 for 14 days or one dial metric (i.e. two-week average positivity rate or hospitalization rates) is in red for 14 days and a second dial metric moves into red for any period of time.
The criteria also states that Pitkin County will move out of red if the incidence rate is below 700 and decreases for 14 days.