After a 25-year run serving as Aspen's unofficial living room, L'Hostaria Ristorante will close its doors on Nov. 5, proprietor Tiziano Gortan announced Wednesday morning on his business' Facebook page.
"It's been an amazing ride, full of marvelous adventures accompanied with great food and wine," he said after calling the announcement one done with "a bittersweet feeling."
In Gortan's reflection, he implied that the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath created not only economic hardships was an opportunity to re-evaluate priorities.
He went on to acknowledge that "the restaurant business in Aspen has always been changing and evolving, but the last 18 months of brought a new level of stress that made me realize I need to step back and take care of my health and my families both here in ... Colorado and in Italy."
Gortan was 27 years old he first found himself in the L'Hostaria space in 1996.
"I was a trained chef and spent most of my time in the kitchen, but when my wife and I bought them out in 2002, I had to reinvent myself and become the supervisor of the entire operation. It was scary at first, but the community embraced me and accepted me, and together we created the incredible restaurant that L'Hostaria has become," Gortan said in his post.
There will be a few events scheduled between now and the eatery's final day in business, Nov. 5, to celebrate the quarter-century tenure in Aspen's downtown core.
Gortan wasn't immediately available for comment Wednesday morning.
