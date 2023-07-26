If you want to help child brides in Guatemala, drink beer in Aspen.
On Thursday, longtime Aspen hair stylist Mhairi Loeb will host Trivia Night at the Highlands Ale House to raise money for Hair Aid, an international nonprofit that teaches vulnerable populations how to cut hair so they can earn a living.
Mhairi first got involved with the nonprofit after learning about it on social media in 2018. Over the past four years, Mhairi has been traveling to different countries to work with Hair Aid to help lift people out of extreme poverty.
“I’ve always wanted to do some volunteer work, but all I’ve ever known is more like mission trips or teaching English, and being dyslexic, that’s something I couldn’t do,” she said. “So when I found out about Hair Aid, I thought, this was something I could do.”
After several trips as a participant, Mhairi will lead Hair Aid’s trip to Guatemala this September. She is raising money for the trip and looking for more hair stylists to volunteer.
Offering hope
Hair Aid (hairaid.org.au) operates in seven countries, from the Philippines to Indonesia to Cambodia, where many women and girls live in extreme poverty. So far, Mhairi has traveled to Cambodia and Bali with Hair Aid and says the challenges women and young girls face vary from country to country.
Cambodia sees a lot of prostitution and human trafficking. Many young girls are sold off by their families to charlatans who claim they will educate the children and give them a better life. In reality, they end up being trafficked for sex.
“We work with charities who have rescued these girls, and they were taken from their families at 10 or 12 years old,” she said. “Some are 14, some are 18 or so when they are rescued, but they know nothing else. All they know is being paid for sex. So working alongside these charities, they help educate them with the schooling they have missed, but also teach them a trade so they have a skill.”
In Cambodia, Hair Aid works with local charities to set up makeshift vocational schools to introduce girls to a variety of potential jobs. They offer skills training for mechanics, waitresses and baristas, and they enlist Hair Aid to train hair stylists.
The goal is to empower women with vocational knowledge and skills that enable them to support themselves and their children. By offering women a means to survive independently, the hope is that future generations won’t fall prey to the sex trade.
A helping hand
In Bali, many impoverished women live at the dump, amongst the trash. They work from sunup to sundown collecting plastic bottles to recycle. These efforts may yield them little more than $1.
A haircut earns 50 cents or $1 per cut. Just three hair cuts could net $3 in three hours rather than working 16 hours for $1.
“Being able to do haircuts, now they can stay home with their children and still be able to make money,” Mhairi said.
Armed with a new skill, in time, many of the women are able to move out of the dump and into a small apartment.
Hair Aid also works at a women’s prison in Bali.
“So many women are there because of prostitution or petty theft, things they were doing to support their families. Now when they get out of jail, they have a trade they can use to make money,” Mhairi said. “So much of it is trying to help them out of a bad situation.”
Changing lives
In Guatemala, the situation is different. Young girls are often married off to older men and they have children. By the time the girls are 20 or 21, Mhairi explained, the man moves on to a younger girl.
“Now this girl has little education and no income and mouths to feed,” Mhairi said.
Mhairi will lead the trip in Guatemala.
“From start to finish, I’m doing all of it,” she said.
She is choosing the charges they will train, and corralling hairdressers to volunteer. This can be tricky, as stylists don’t earn high salaries in general, so taking time off work and paying for travel to far-flung regions of the world can be a hardship.
And Mhairi is going beyond what other trips have done in the past. She will travel to Guatemala two weeks ahead of the Hair Aid trip to study Spanish and meet with salons in the hope that she can connect her most promising trainees with them for a job.
Mhairi is impressed with how quickly the women pick up the trade.
“Here in the states, we train for a year, and we’re asking these people to learn hair cutting in five days,” she said. “It’s amazing to see how quickly they can pick it up and they can use that to make money. And it actually works. Last year in Bali, one of the girls we taught, the day she graduated, she did three haircuts that afternoon, and she made more money that afternoon than she’d made in the month prior.”
Mhairi has long been changing heads at the Aspen salon she founded 10 years ago, MiHair, a twist on her own Scottish name. Through Hair Aid, she’s discovered cutting hair can do more for women than improve their looks.
“It changes their lives,” she said.
Trivia fundraiser
On Thursday night, teams of four will square off in a battle of the brains at the Aspen Highlands Ale House. There will be prizes for the winning team and best team name, as well as a silent auction.
Cost is $25 per person, with all proceeds benefiting Hair Aid. Pre-enrollment is preferred. Venmo entrance fees to mhairi-loeb, or show up on trivia night and hope for a spot.
What: Trivia Night and Silent Auction benefit for Hair Aid
When: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 27
Where: Highlands Ale House
Cost: $25 per person for four-member teams; Venmo fees to mhairi-loeb
Info: www.hairaid.org.au