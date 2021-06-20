Life with Vicious: A canine’s tenacious spirit was a trademark at Aspen Highlands

The first time I went skiing I was 10 years old. I’d never been on skis. This didn’t stop me from trying my luck on the “Half Inch” at the bottom of Aspen Highlands.
Those of you who remember, the Half Inch was a single-chair ski lift roughly 50 yards long. The chairs were about 8 feet above the ground — in other words, you didn’t ski under the lift unless you wanted to play whack-a-mole, with you being the mole. All of this magic was powered by a blue pickup truck, on blocks, with a bullwheel mounted in the backbed and extending over the cab. As a 10-year-old, what could be neater?
Well, I’d met some kids and learned the snow plow. Good times! The only problem was my right ski kept falling off. I hiked next door and told my dad, as he was a contractor with no shortage of tools.
“I’ll fix that!” he said, and with a couple turns of a pair of vise grips, he did. A little too well, as it happened.
My new friends and I skied the rest of the afternoon away. Once the lift closed, we decided to hike up for one more run. That’s when I learned that sometimes bindings are just meant to come off.
Lying on my back, I looked up at my right leg. The ski was still on, with its tail embedded in the snow. Unfortunately, the leg was twisted around about 280 degrees. I won’t forget how my foot spun when I was finally able to pop off the cable binding.
I had as much knowledge of ski patrol as I had of adjusting ski bindings. That being said, I decided I’d better try to make my way down before I froze to death.
Hobbling down on one leg and two ski poles, it didn’t take long for people at the bottom to see me and alert ski patrol — I was probably only 100 or so yards from the bottom anyway. Felt much longer though! From there, it was into the ski patrol toboggan and off to Aspen Valley Hospital.
My parents had been notified immediately. It took them much longer to get to the hospital though, since they slid their station wagon into a snow bank at the Maroon Creek/Castle Creek intersection.
It was a great first day of skiing.
My leg was set and I was put in a full-leg cast. Taken to a double room, I had to stay overnight for observation. There, I met a person who would be an influence on me, my family and the whole ski industry. My roommate was Stein Eriksen.
Stein Eriksen: Olympian, candy man
Stein Eriksen was a champion skier from Norway, a gold-medal winner in the Giant Slalom and a silver-medal winner in the Slalom at the 1952 Winter Olympics in Oslo, Norway. He was introduced to Aspen in 1950. There, he won a bronze medal in the slalom at the World Championships.
When I shared the hospital room with him, he was the director of the Stein Eriksen Ski School at Aspen Highlands.
Did I mention he was basically the founder of freestyle skiing and the first man to do a flip on skis? I remember when he started to perform his front layout every Sunday at the base of the Highlands. It was so popular that it didn’t take Whip Jones long to move the site up to the top of the Midway lift. Every Sunday, the parking lot would be packed. Ski-less people could ride the lift up (for a small fee) and watch Stein perform his magic.
Stein was in the hospital with a torn Achilles tendon. Stein was skiing in Bear Trap racing bindings — they weren’t meant to come off. The day after surgery, he was flexing and stretching his foot and ankle within the cast. The day his cast came off, he went skiing.
Stein was the real deal: an Olympian, an aeronaut, the most graceful skier you’ve ever seen. What I didn’t mention was that Stein was a great looking guy. Olympic physique, curly blonde hair, Norwegian accent … not unattractive to the opposite sex.
After I had settled into the room, every hour — upon hour — the most beautiful women I had ever seen (with all the experience of a 10-year-old) came to visit him. They either brought flowers, candy, or flowers and candy. He was gracious and a gentleman to them all. After he had thanked them and they left the room, the flowers went on the dresser. The candy went to me.
Due to the severity of my pain (was it leg or gastric?), I stayed an extra day in the hospital until Stein checked out.
I’ve got a lot of stories to tell about Stein: Stein Eriksen sweaters, the Cloud Nine lift incident, etc., but they’ll have to wait. This story is not about Stein, after all.
The winter passes slowly when you’re a fifth-grader hobbling around on crutches. Since it was a great snow year, going up and down the hill to the school bus was a chore. The only cool thing about it was putting ski pole baskets on my crutches. It wasn’t too hard to do, since crutches were wooden back then.
My younger brother wasn’t in school yet. Often bored, he’d end up sitting by the window waiting for me to get off the school bus. The doldrums.
My brother and I were playing in the lobby when mom returned from the post office with a new puppy. An Australian shepherd mix, he was black, brown, white and cute as can be. He and his litter had been in the post office in a big cardboard box labeled “Free Puppies.” Mom had picked out the most playful pup. And playful he was ... running back and forth between us, stumbling, tripping over his own paws, licking, rolling and finally lying down and passing out from all the exercise.
In the same spirit as calling a huge man Tiny, mom said, “Let’s name him Vicious.”
‘I skied with your dog’
The last time I heard this was three years ago in Carbondale. From time to time, a few of us will have a beer after work in one of the local taverns. In classic small-valley fashion, my friend Ben and I discovered that we had an old Highlands connection.
Vicious was the lodge dog. He would sit on the front porch, look out over Highlands and greet visitors. After a long day of that hard work, he would nap in front of the fireplace in the lobby. Guests loved him. When calling in to book a reservation, they would always ask how Vicious was doing.
However, when the family was around, he was in the middle of everything, at one’s side the whole time.
Being stupid — but fortunately not terminally so — I had improved my chances of ski survival by taking lessons from the Stein Eriksen Ski School (of course). Now the mountain was my playground. Midway to Quarterway was my favorite. At the time, you couldn’t access the rest of the mountain from Thunderbowl. Rather, you had to take the main lift to get up the mountain.
From his perch on the front porch, Vicious would always see me heading for the lift, and he would hit the snow running. Walking him back to the lodge got old. The new plan on ski days was to keep him in our room until I was up the hill. Great plan — until somehow, he got out early.
I saw Vicious streaking across the hill just as I got on the chair. I thought, “Well, he’ll stop at the lift and head back to the lodge.” Didn’t happen. Vicious started up the mountain after me.
Those of you who’ve skied Highlands, know how steep the bottom run is under the chair. Named “Lower Stein,” it was steep, not groomed and varied from powder to downfalls to rocks. Running up it? Unbelievable.
I got off at Quarterway and waited for the dog. As I remember, at this time you were able to take the lift down from Quarterway to avoid taking the catwalk down the mountain. I convinced the lift attendant to let me take Vicious down the chair with me. The attendant and I were still amazed at the effort it took the dog to climb up Lower Stein.
I can’t remember the circumstances of how he got loose, but this happened again. By now, the lift crew were Vicious fans, impressed by his athletic ability and heart. When Vicious came running after me the next time, they stopped the lift and let us ride up together.
This is how it all started.
It turned out, Vicious was a great ski buddy. I would start down the hill and he would run after me as fast as he could. I learned to make long, gradual stops. My first hockey stop had him go rolling by me down the slope. My brother was old enough to come with us up the mountain now. We had some great times that winter.
The ski season was coming to a close. I went up the hill with one of my friends from school, another great ski day. We were standing, catching our breath, when his eyes lit up.
“There’s your dog!” he said, gasping.
“Where?” I said looking around. No dog in sight.
“No, look up!”
Vicious was riding the lift by himself.
Never trust a ski patroller from New Jersey
I’m sure there are exceptions to that rule, but this isn’t one of them.
Vicious had learned to sit in line at the chairlift. When the lift crew had an open chair, they would stop the lift and put him on. We weren’t happy about this for many reasons. There was no safety bar, it was dangerous and he was by himself.
As we looked into it, we had another surprise. At times, Vicious would meet up with the ski patrol. There were incidents when they would tie a balloon to his collar and have him run along ridges that were avalanche possibilities. He had been buried and had dug his way out at least twice. An increase in safety for the ski patrol, but not for our puppy.
As the ski season drew to a close, Vicious was in doggie lockdown — his skiing and ski patrolling days were over. We had moved across Maroon Creek Road and now had a fenced-in yard. If he wasn’t with us or in the house, he now had a place to stay. Problem solved. Until one day we came home, and Vicious was gone.
Frantic searching of all his favorite hang-outs yielded nothing. Vets, shelters, nothing. After three days, we got a tip from a Highlands employee: Vicious had been taken by a ski patrolman from New Jersey.
Next stop, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. There was no extradition policy for dogs across state lines. The patrolman’s phone number had been disconnected, and this was before the time of cellphones. His address in New Jersey was vacated after moving to Aspen. Our only hope was that he would bring the dog back with him the next ski season.
That next season came and went. No ski patrolman, no dog. Summer arrived. Rumors from his old friends said that the dognapper was teaching skydiving somewhere in New Jersey. Fall came and with it, school. Life moves on.
My brother and I got off the school bus and walked home. Lying in front of our door was a dog that looked like a heavier version of Vicious. The jumping, barking and overall happiness removed all doubt — it was our long-lost family canine companion. Turns out, the dog thief had come to visit Aspen. Vicious, ever the escape artist, had gotten loose and trekked the mile and a half to Highlands. Vicious had come home.
The New Jersey rumor mill had it that Vicious had skydived in a belly pack. I can’t confirm it, but knowing that the dog already had chairlifts, ski runs and avalanche training under his belt, it’s not a stretch in my mind. Oh, and he’d escaped a dognapper to return home. Eat your heart out, Disney.