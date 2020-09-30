Plans for Aspen’s largest modern day development project have officially been submitted and a series of public hearings will commence soon.
Michael and Aaron Brown, owners of HayMax Capital, the developer of Lift One Lodge, submitted their application for final approval to the city last week. The lodge is the final piece in the puzzle of plans for the base of Aspen Mountain’s west side, including two new lodges, a ski museum, restaurant, park and a new telemix ski lift to be built further down the mountain.
Along with HayMax, developers of the planned Gorsuch Haus hotel, Aspen Skiing Co., Aspen Historical Society and the city of Aspen are all involved in the redevelopment. The group has been meeting regularly throughout the planning process to make sure all the moving pieces fit together.
“It’s just been an unbelievably heavy lift from a lot of people working really hard,” Michael Brown said.
Gorsuch Haus submitted its final application in the spring, but Lift One Lodge was granted an extension to get its ducks in a row. Brown said the final application sets in motion the review process that moves the project to the next point on the timeline.
“It’s a huge milestone for us, and gets us that much closer to putting the shovel in the ground,” he said.
Over the last six months, HayMax has made some alterations to previous proposals in response to feedback collected from the neighbors and the greater public. The final application has lowered the number of fractional residences within Lift One Lodge to 11, while increasing the number of hotel units to 52. Six full ownership residences also will be available.
“We’re constantly listening and, I think, it was an opportunity for us to create more vitality there,” Brown said. “Having the vibrancy of hotel rooms and turnover and people coming in there is really a good thing.”
Lift One Lodge was redesigned from prior approvals to accommodate the telemix lift being brought down the mountain, returning to Aspen’s skiing roots and placement of the resort’s original lift.
Aaron Brown has been skiing Aspen Mountain since 1977 and stayed in the Skier Chalet Lodge in the 1980s. The historic building will remain on site, along with the Skier Chalet Steakhouse.
“It was iconic right? We used to swim in the pool and nothing worked and it was all old and cold. But it had unbelievable character,” Brown said.
Prior to a March 2019 election in which voters approved the use of public space for the redevelopment, the Lift One Lodge representatives held a cookout on what will someday be the steakhouse patio at the base of the lift. Michael Brown said that event harkened back to a vintage photo he has of skiers enjoying the Skier Chalet Steakhouse Patio.
“It’s really just this magical gathering spot,” he said.
Because of the two historic buildings, the Lift One Lodge proposal will go in front of the Historic Preservation Commission on Nov. 11. The entire redevelopment will be introduced at a Planning & Zoning meeting on Nov. 4.
The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board, which regulates ski lifts, heard updated plans for the hybrid gondola/chairlift telemix on Sept. 9. Along with running the lift through both the Gorsuch Haus and Lift One Lodge properties, SkiCo will house ski patrol facilities within the underground garage of Lift One Lodge.
The city’s parks department is overseeing the design of what will be known as Dolinsek Gardens, named after the longtime Aspen family that donated the land for use as a public park. Brown said the contiguous grounds that make up the base area give Aspen a new park the size of Wagner Park which can be enjoyed year-round.
“It's really amazing and very accessible. I know that the parks department really has a beautiful vision for Dolinsek Gardens, to honor the family and their donation,” he said.
As resorts across the country hold their breath for the unknowns of the upcoming ski season in the midst of COVID-19, the Browns say they are taking the long-term view for the project.
“In the short-term we might see a bit more disruption. In the medium and long-term, Aspen’s going to come back as strong, if not stronger than it ever was. People are just showing more and more desire to get out of cities and into places like Aspen,” said Aaron Brown.
“There’s obviously trepidation, because we’re in the hotel industry and that’s suffering, but in the medium and long-term, I think it’s going to come back really great, really strong and better than it ever was.”
Michael Brown agreed, pointing to summer visitor numbers from a year that many thought would be a huge hit to the local economy.
“Honestly, Aspen is thriving right now, in many ways, even through this pandemic. We can all see that there doesn’t seem to be any lack of demand for people to want to come to Aspen,” he said. “We have all the confidence in the world in Aspen.”