When Lift-Up was founded 40 years ago in Rifle, it was in response to a boom-bust cycle that left nearly 2,000 people out of work — and hungry — following the collapse of the oil shale industry. Today, the nonprofit has expanded the area it serves, but its mission to help people suffering from food insecurity remains the same. And though it’s an issue that never goes away, providing people with food became particularly critical during the height of the pandemic.
“When the pandemic hit, food insecurity needs for Lift-Up increased by about 600%,” said Ivan Jackson, executive director for Lift-Up. “We’re not running at that level now, yet we still see higher than pre-Co needs.”
Today, Lift-Up serves about 1,500 families monthly — or 3,000 individuals — from Parachute to Aspen through food pantries and mobile distribution, and it’s looking to expand that west into Silt this year, Jackson said.
The increase in demand created opportunities, challenges and changes for the organization. At the top of the list is Jackson himself, who started as the new executive director in August. Lift-Up’s new leadership team also includes development and marketing director Jennifer Colosi and director of operations Scott Shirley.
Jackson, a native Britain, moved to Glenwood Springs from the Front Range, where he previously worked with a variety of nonprofits that served youth and sports programs, most recently FC Boulder, where one key aspect of his position meant engaging the Latino community in the soccer club.
“Having gone through COVID, where everyone reevaluated their position not just in work, but in life, I realized I had been very fortunate: I hadn’t suffered healthwise; I hadn’t suffered from a financial situation, nor had my family,” Jackson said. “I saw this opportunity at Lift-Up and I thought, ‘That’s an organization that I could really get behind and support because I think it’s a great mission.’ Food insecurity is fundamental to everyone.”
He replaces former director Angela Mills, who is now the executive director for the area’s United Way chapter. Mills left Lift-Up at the same time the organization was faced with discrimination allegations from clients. In 2020, Aspen Skiing Co. partnered with Lift-Up to run mobile food distribution sites throughout the valley, and eventually wrote a letter to the organization’s board citing concerns of potential discrimination.
An anonymous complaint was filed with Food Bank of the Rockies, the organization which ultimately provides the food for Lift-Up’s distribution. Because it was anonymous, Food Bank of the Rockies said they could not follow up on it, but they were satisfied with Lift-Up’s addressing of the issue, which includes an entirely new strategic plan. SkiCo declined comment for this story, and is no longer partnering with Lift-Up for food distribution.
“We need to make certain that whether these claims are substantiated or not, how can we do a better job?” said Jackson.
Since the allegations, Lift-Up has gone through civil rights training, enhanced the volunteer program, partnered with several community organizations, surveyed members and clients, conducted community outreach and tried to be transparent throughout the process, said Jackson.
“We are improving, and that’s a prudent thing to do,” he adds. “When someone points a finger at you, even if it can’t be substantiated, it is prudent to say how can we become better.”
One initiative that sprouted from the pandemic and has seen explosive success is the Farm to Food Pantry program. Originally it was launched as a way to unload produce from farmers who had too much food when restaurants were closed while simultaneously getting fresh produce into Lift-Up’s clients. It was a win-win, that saw people eating healthier, fresher food while also supporting local farmers.
In 2021, the program supported 20 local farms and ranches and increased total poundage of fresh food by 26%.
“We are also trying to source fresh foods that satisfy our culturally diverse population as well,” said Jackson. “That could be something as simple as peppers, or there’s a high demand for pork over beef in the Hispanic population.”
As part of Lift-Up’s strategic plan, it’s committing $300,000 annually for the next three years — in 2020 they used just $100,000. Beyond expanding the program, Jackson said his goal for the 40th year is “making certain that we get the food to the people in the best way at the best times to meet their needs.”
People who would like to get involved with Lift-Up can donate food, money, and time. The organization depends on more than 130 volunteers.
“Working in a community that’s in agreement that we need to solve the issue of food insecurity is very rewarding,” he said.