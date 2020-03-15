Lifting up Aspen-Snowmass

It’s kind of a weird morning. The Silver Queen Gondola cabins were all removed overnight from the five miles of wire rope that strings from downtown Aspen to the peak of Aspen Mountain. This happens when storms are anticipated, and, while the official count is 2 inches of fresh snow, there’s definitely more than that collected around town. It’s a thick, wet spring snow, and can cause problems if it collects and solidifies on the lift lines.
The sun isn’t up yet, but the Aspen Skiing Co. lift operators and maintenance teams are working to get all 140 cabins back on the rope, and make their way to the rest of the lifts, to run the chairs around the circuit and knock the snow off the lines with a broom.
Lift mechanic Michael Blakeslee and the rest of his team are just finishing up some hot coffee before getting on their snowmobiles and heading up the mountain. They arrive at the office — what feels like an underground fort at Gondola Plaza — at 6:30 a.m. every day, and often don’t clock out until 5 p.m.
“We are kind of the crew that no one knows about,” Blakeslee said.
There is a checklist of required routine maintenance for every lift on the mountain. This morning, Blakeslee and mechanic Jay Pahler are headed up to Ruthie’s lift to check and make sure each individual brake passes a weight-bearing test. Another team is over on Ajax Express.
All of this work happens pre-dawn, before the public comes out to play. Once the mountain opens and the lifts start spinning, one lucky member of the team spends the day skiing the resort in order to ride every lift as part of routine checks.
The rest of the team is working to repair or test anything that is needed, and is on standby if an issue comes up.
“We are kind of almost like firemen, waiting for things to go down,” Blakeslee said.
All hail the Queen
It takes seven people about an hour to get all the cabins back on to the Silver Queen Gondola line. It’s the longest lift in Colorado, with the most vertical incline. Until recently it was the thickest wire rope — you might call it a cable — in the state as well, but Vail now has one that’s thicker.
In what is now a wire-woven tale of Aspen folklore, the tale goes that when they initially brought the cable to Aspen, they had to split it up between two spools because the weight was too much to go over the Maroon Creek Bridge.
That meant the Knight family had to come to Aspen and splice the two ropes together. No surprise there, the same family has spliced together every wire rope for all lifts in Aspen since Aubrey Knight took the train to Aspen from Missouri in 1946 to splice the Lift 1 haul rope.
The Silver Queen line gets the most attention from Aspen Mountain’s eight-person lift maintenance crew.
“The gondola takes the most work by far,” Blakeslee said. “It’s hard to work on it because it is running the most, so we do a lot of earlier mornings and later days just to get the gondola done.”
Every lift, every day
Lift towers are designed by engineers. They figure out how tall the towers need to be, how far apart they should be spaced, how many sheaves they need (the wheels guiding the rope on the towers) and if they should be compression or support towers. (Hint: The only two compression towers on the gondola are the first two out of the gate.)
The towers are placed in poured cement, and the rope is threaded through the sheaves. The chairs or cabins are connected to a pole ending in a clamp that grabs onto the wire rope. On a fixed lift, the chair grabs onto the same place on the wire rope for all eternity — and you better be ready to hop off fast on the dismount.
The detachable lifts are just that. At the terminals, a conveyor will scoot the chair off the cable and on to a slower track for skier dismount. Then the cable and chair reconnect and the circle continues.
And it’s all very safe.
“Nothing is going to fall. I am going to assure you of that,” Blakeslee said.
The Colorado Tramway board oversees ski lifts. There is a whole book on protocol, including requirements like 20 percent of the chairs have to be completely taken apart every year for inspection.
“We take all of this stuff really seriously, really seriously,” he said.
“They are locked. Nothing is going to knock them off.”
Plus there are all kinds of redundancies, like multiple brakes of different types on every lift. There are manual starts too, so if there were to be an electric failure, passengers could still offload at the top of the lift, it would just be a very slow ride. A rope evac is a last choice, and in the 25 years that Blakeslee has been on the job, it’s never happened.
And for him, it’s OK that the hundreds of riders he works to keep safe don’t even know he exists. They aren’t thinking about all those moving parts, all of those daily safety checks as they are slung up the mountain.
“Which is good, we don’t want you thinking about it,” Blakeslee said.
His boss agrees.
“When nobody knows that we are there, we know that we are doing it right,” said Joe Hamre, lift maintenance director for Aspen, Buttermilk and Highlands.
He’s been on the job for 35 years, though he said it doesn’t feel like it’s been that long since he came over to maintenance after starting his career building lifts.
“It still feels like yesterday,” Hamre said.
The maintenance team works closely with the chairlift operators who also go through a series of checks every morning before the public gets to the mountain. They also work with ski patrol, groomers and other mountain ops. All the different headlights glow past each other as the sun starts to rise.
“Everybody is in it,” he said.
The crew gets noticed most when the gondola has to come to a stop due to weather.
“We are asked ‘when is the wind going to go down,’” but it turns out he doesn’t often know the answer to that.
Year-round ‘out of office’ reply
Blakeslee says the other question the maintenance team gets repeatedly is people inquiring about how he makes a living in the offseason.
“I think a lot of people literally think that everyone just walks away in the offseason, and then on opening day we all show up,” Blakeslee said.
But it’s a year-round job. The spring and fall barely offer a long enough timeline to do all the maintenance needed on all lifts. When the summer starts the gondola gets rolling again, and the moment the snow hits in the fall, Highland’s Exhibition, Loge Peak and Deep Temerity lifts need to be turning to get the bootpackers up on the bowl.
For a job that could involve hanging from a 175-foot lift tower one moment, to running complicated software another, the continually changing pace is a welcome aspect of the job.
“A lot of the guys like that there are different seasons,” Hamre said. “It changes up the monotony, so to speak, of a routine, 12-month-a-year job that’s the same.”
There have been a number of retirements from SkiCo’s lift maintenance team recently, many of whom were in their positions since the 1960s.
Yes, you get to ski a bit as a technician, but your job is more like a master puzzle-solver than an athlete.
“[You need] a mechanical electrical background or aptitude to understand what you are looking at, from the ABCs of the whole thing,” Hamre said.
Jay Pahler is among the young guys on the team. He’s been in the role for three years.
“I’m a mechanical guy. I like finding out why things break. What’s the remedy? I find a lot of it rewarding actually,” Pahler said.
He is starting to learn the language that the different lifts speak. When they are doing their checks, often it is a sound that will be the first alert that something needs some attention.
“Every lift is its own character,” Pahler said.
The Bell chair is kind of a Frankenstein’s monster, with different retrofits keeping it going. And even though it doesn’t get used much, it still gets the routine testing that every other lift gets, so it is ready to go in a moment’s notice.
That upkeep has paid off. Starting this week, SkiCo fired up the Little Nell chair as an alternative to the gondola for anyone worried about coronavirus transmission. It’s a shining moment for the veteran lift that has been sitting on the bench since the much faster top-to-bottom alternative was introduced in the 1980s.
“We used to run it everyday but as time went on, people just enjoyed the gondola. They don’t even see it over there,” Hamre said.
He said it’s nice to see younger people join the team. High-speed lifts come with more technology. More things are automated or based off of computer software; times are changing.
“It’s a changing industry with so much more technology from when I started, which makes it more interesting too. It changed the game for everybody. You’ve got to learn a lot more and there is a lot more to pay attention to,” he said.
Even new recruits are surprised by the unseen job that goes into keeping skiers getting to the top.
“A couple of the newer guys, even though they’ve been around six areas, once they start working on the crew they are like, ‘Wow, I had no idea there was this much involved.’ It’s really exciting for guys that have been there for years to see that, and see someone eager to learn more and more and jump into it.”
Some new guys don’t last very long. They think they aren’t scared of heights, but, once they are on Tower 17, hanging off a tower ladder by a harness, reaching for the furthest sheave out, looking down at the face of Bell Mountain, it’s a gut check.
But it is appropriately like being a Lost Boy, living in a fort and swinging from the trees all day. All the maintenance offices are hidden in what feels like secret hideaways: below the gondola terminal, or tucked away at the top of the mountain, consisting of narrow corridors, turning hallways and gadgets and pistons and hydraulics pumping away behind every door. It’s a maze, all connected together like the mechanisms that get the chairs turning on the mountain.
“It’s a really good job, and it’s fun. It’s different all the time,” Blakeslee said. “It’s dirty and cold, but it’s fun.”
Pretty good gig
The chaos of the internal workings is offset by having the Elk Mountains as your office. Pahler lives on the mountain, so what feels like a theme park for Aspen’s visitors is just home to him.
“It’s weird how fast it clears out, and all of a sudden it goes from a really busy place to a really lonely place at night,” Pahler said.
And the rest of the year, the crew mostly has the mountains all to themselves. Deer tend to flock to Aspen Mountain during hunting season. Bighorn sheep take over Highlands. Moose hang out at the bottom of Little Annie’s and a flock of turkeys makes the bottom of Ruthie’s its home.
Even working in the winter, on those snowy, sub-freezing, pitch-black mornings, Blakeslee said it’s a pretty good gig.
“I’ve seen better sunrises here than anywhere in the whole world,” he said. “There are some mornings here that you just have to stop and look. It’s so amazing.”