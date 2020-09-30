Work on the Light Hill Trail above Basalt continues Saturday, and the improvement project that started two years ago with planning by Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers is entering its final lap.
It’s hoped that improvements to the Light Hill Trail, which include rerouting away from a steep section damaged by erosion, will encourage more users. With an access point behind Basalt High School and Basalt Vista workforce housing, the Light Hill Trail rewards hikers with splendid views of Mount Sopris and Capitol Peak.
Ron Rash, executive director of Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers, last week told the Basalt Town Council that Light Hill’s completion by spring 2021 is anticipated. He called it “an exciting trail reroute” and spoke of how it will take pressure off the Arbaney-Kittle Trail.
According to Jacob Baker, the organization’s communications and outreach coordinator, “The scope of work includes re-aligning the trail to avoid the extensive erosion that has damaged the current alignment beyond repair. The existing trail is pockmarked with 4-foot ditches due to significant erosive events and cannot be easily restored.”
Basalt Mayor Bill Kane knows the trail well and spoke last week of the section where it was necessary to “grab tree roots for balance.”
Baker concurred and said Tuesday, “The new alignment will therefore be easier on the knees and on the hillside.”
Welcome connector
Saturday’s work day will focus on finishing the realignment of the middle and upper sections of the trail and then close off as much of the “ditched-out trail” as possible, according to Baker. Volunteer information is available by visiting rfov.org/events/light-hill-reroute-trail-project.
As important with the pending completion, the new connector will provide relief to the well-used Arbaney-Kittle Trail.
“Basalt, somewhat uniquely in our valley, has few trails directly accessible from downtown: Arbaney-Kittle, Lake Christine (though that is now permit-only) and Light Hill,” Baker said.
“Much like Arbaney-Kittle, Light Hill connects to a long-distance trail (extending to Snowmass), and much like Arbaney-Kittle, Light Hill offers a fantastic view from the top (a perfectly framed Mount Sopris and Capitol Peak). The hope is that once the Light Hill re-route is finished, trail users will have two complementary trails, one on each side of the valley floor,” he wrote in an email.
Saturday’s project, part of RFOV’s “25 Days of Stewardship” for its 25th anniversary campaign, will be its last in 2020 involving the trail. The Light Hill reroute began in May “after extensive consultation with the [Bureau of Land Management],” Baker said.
Volunteer projects with civic, student and business groups continued over the summer.