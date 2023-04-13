Bill Guth and Sam Rose showed reluctance during their first Aspen City Council meeting on Tuesday to serve on government boards and commissions, a rare move that came as a surprise to members of the public and fellow council members.
Rose was assigned to two boards as an alternate member, with the possibility of serving on a third later this summer, and Guth was assigned to none. Councilman John Doyle, meanwhile, was assigned to four boards as a voting member and three as an alternate, in addition to being elected mayor pro tem. Mayor Torre and Councilman Ward Hauenstein were each assigned to a number of boards and commissions.
Guth said he would not seek any board appointments in his first year on the council because he felt that his time would be fully occupied by serving on the council and he did not want to overcommit to other responsibilities.
“I don’t want to commit to something that I’m not going to be able to give my best to,” he said. “I think I can be pretty impactful in my seat. I won’t be impactful at anything if I overcommit.”
Rose’s positions include serving on the RFTA board and the CORE board as an alternate member. He was also asked to consider joining the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments, a regional council that meets monthly in various parts of the state, but declined, saying he was concerned about the time constraints and thought a city staff member could better serve the role than an elected official.
“I very much believe I am fully committed to do the work of city council,” he said. “I want to keep my pulse on the town. What I don’t want to do is join a million boards and commissions and lose touch with what matters.”
In July, Rose may take on an additional alternate role on the Pitkin County Board of Health, a position he is passionate about, but because of his current employment at Pitkin County Public Health, he saw a conflict of interest in joining the board right away.
His employment contract will end this summer and he plans to make a move to a new job. Rose also plans to continue his work as a volunteer firefighter, a response hotline advocate, a member of the 9th Judicial District performance commission and an active member of the Aspen community.
Local governments commonly select elected officials to represent them on boards and committees, such as the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority board of directors, as well as regional commissions like the Colorado Association of Ski Towns. Torre said that in his experience, newly electeds often come into office feeling energized about taking on new roles, and reluctance is uncommon.
“More than anything, what we do is we make decisions about our community, and the only way you can do that is by being at the table, being involved,” he said. “This is part of the job.”
Doyle also noted that when he was first elected to the council, he was enthusiastic about filling spaces that needed to be filled. Taking over for former Councilwoman Ann Mullins, there were numerous roles to fill, he said, most of which were slots on “less impactful” boards.
Doyle said he was taken aback by Guth’s and Rose’s decisions, but with the experience of already having served on some of the positions, he feels confident that he can handle his new workload. Among his new appointments, Doyle was assigned to the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors as an alternate member, a role he is looking forward to learning more about.
“APCHA’s going to be important for me to learn and try to fill the hole that Skippy [Mesirow] is leaving,” he said. “I’ve learned that I can balance all these things.”
Doyle also has the experience of watching Hauenstein fill the role of mayor pro tem for the two years that he has been seated on the council. In total, Hauenstein has served as mayor pro tem for four years, and said Tuesday that he was ready to see someone else fill the position. He nominated Doyle right away.
Rose also threw his hat in the ring for mayor pro tem, saying he did so because he felt it was a role where he could be active locally and helpful to the mayor. Hauenstein, Torre and Doyle agreed that the role — which mainly consists of filling in as mayor during meetings when the mayor is absent — should go to someone with more experience on the council.
“I was honored to be nominated by Ward, and getting Torre’s support right off the bat and eventually getting Bill and Sam on board,” Doyle said. “It’s not something I really wanted or sought out, but I understand the logic of it.”
Rose said that his hesitancy to join NWCCOG and his offer to take on mayor pro tem were separate, and that his decisions came from a place of wanting to be the most impactful locally.
“I’d like to focus my attention on the bigger issues in town, like the Entrance to Aspen, child care, Centennial, the Lumberyard — that’s going to make a bigger difference in this town,” Rose said.
For the time being, Doyle will represent the council on NWCCOG, and said that as mayor pro tem, he feels ready to take on additional responsibilities and is looking forward to working with other communities towards regional goals.
Guth added that a year or so from now, he would be most interested in serving on the APCHA and RFTA boards.
“They’re the only two where I feel I could get something meaningful done,” he said. “Those are the ones, in terms of what I am passionate about in my community, I might be able to effect the most change.”
The council will have another opportunity at a future meeting to solidify board appointments. Doyle said he is confident that the group of five will make things work and be successful.