Sara Gray Kokish, playing Ezmerelda Scrooge in Stage of Life Theatre Company’s upcoming production of the Muppet Christmas Carol, smirks over her shoulder at Jem Badget, as Scrooge’s nephew Fred, requesting an acknowledgement of the holiday. Monday evening was the first rehearsal the young actors had in SoL Theatre’s new homebase in Thunder River Theatre Co. in Carbondale. The show opens Wednesday, Dec. 7.