Carbondale’s annual “Light Up Carbondale” event will return this year during December’s First Friday celebration, complete with Santa Claus visits, sleigh rides and Christmas tree lights.
The Carbondale Recreation Department, Carbondale Arts, Carbondale Rural Fire Protection District and the Carbondale Chamber First Friday Committee will host the event on Friday. The celebration will include Christmas carols performed by Santa and his elves, as well as 6 miles of wire, 682 rolls and strands and 30,000 individual lights adorning every tree on Main Street, including the Forest Service Tree outside the Sopris Ranger Station.
All ages are invited to participate in Christmas caroling and welcoming Santa to town, according to a press release from the town of Carbondale.
Santa’s first stop will be at the Forest Service Tree around 5:30 p.m. To start the festivities, carolers will sing “O Christmas Tree,” and then Santa will count down to illuminate all the trees on Main with holiday lights.
Carolers will parade down Main to the Fourth Street Plaza at 5:45 p.m. for the remainder of the celebration. Santa will be there with cookies, hot chocolate and cider provided by Alpine Bank and the town. There will also be a bonfire and the caroling will continue. Sleigh rides with Santa will be available to the public from 5:45-7:45 p.m.
The Launchpad gallery will also be transformed into the “Deck the Walls” holiday market, featuring local and artisanal goods. The Launchpad will remain open until 7 p.m. and the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra will offer live performances.
More information can be found by visiting carbondalerec.com, carbondalearts.com or carbondale.com. Questions can also be answered by calling the Carbondale Recreation and Community Center at 970-510-1290, Carbondale Arts at 970-963-1680 or the Carbondale Chamber at 970-963-1890.