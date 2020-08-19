The Grizzly Creek Fire incident management team was able to report at least a bit of good news Tuesday evening — thanks to favorable wind conditions, firefighting efforts in No Name drainage and Bair Ranch areas in particular have proven successful, all things considered.
“Today, in No Name, we held this,” Operations Section Chief Jeff Surber said Tuesday evening, gesturing toward a map as part of his broadcasted update. “It did not cross the No Name drainage yet.
“As you know, we had a great weather day — very little wind. It gives us a great opportunity to go after these fires,” he continued. “When we first got here, we had Red Flag Warnings and the wind and slope and all those things that align perfectly to create a huge fire fairly fast. Now, we don’t have that. We have different vegetation types, we have no wind, and it’s given us a good opportunity to go back and put in these lines we want to put in to protect the community.”
Still, the National Weather Service on Tuesday announced a Fire Weather Watch alert for zones that include Pitkin County and areas of Eagle and Garfield Counties in the Roaring Fork Valley. The update cites northern winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour — with potential 30-mph gusts — and thunderstorms among reasons for the heightened concern.
Grizzly Creek Fire Incident Commander Marty Addell echoed those concerns during his presentation Tuesday evening.
“I know this is a little bit counterintuitive, but we are looking at possible thunderstorms that will be developing to the north of the Grizzly Creek Fire,” he said. “On a normal year, we have winds that are pushing out of the southwest. This current time, we have a northerly wind pushing. The potential for those thunder cells are very little precipitation and high, erratic winds in erratic directions, which could play a great effect on the operations.”
And while the Grizzly Creek Fire remains the No. 1 firefighting priority in the country, it’s the fear of new incidents that gives Pitkin County Emergency Manager Valerie MacDonald pause.
“My concern is we get a new fire start in Pitkin that takes off, and everybody needs to be ready,” she said. “With these conditions, it’s near impossible to suppress a fire start.”
The National Weather Service’s watch — which lasts from Wednesday evening until the subsequent Wednesday, Aug. 25 — lists the Continental Divide as an area where thunderstorms with dry lightning are possible.
On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis announced a 30-day statewide ban on campfires and fireworks in acknowledgment of the dangerous drought conditions and four major fires already active across the state.
Most counties on the Western Slope have already enacted local fire restrictions, he noted. Indeed, Pitkin County went into Stage 2 fire restrictions on Friday, which bans any outdoor fires of any kinds, even smoking.
“It especially prohibits all fires, and smoking outside is not allowed — you have to be in a vehicle or in a building. We're in severe drought,” MacDonald said Aug. 13 during a virtual community update through the county website.
And, as both MacDonald and Polis underscored repeatedly, wildfire incidents become even more strenuous on resources with the COVID-19 pandemic in the background — firefighter camps have to be broken up so that they’re not housed in a congregate area, and hotels become a larger staple to any evacuation efforts to avoid creating large crowds.
“These fires are challenging — they’re challenging at any time, and it’s on top of the challenges of the pandemic that we continue to face,” Polis said Tuesday. “This is always a challenging situation in our state. Obviously, with the break in access on [Interstate] 70 and of course the poor air quality, it’s going to have a difficult environment in particular for the tourism industry over the next week or two.”
Polis, after site visits to the command centers for both the Grizzly Creek Fire in Eagle County and the Pine Gulch Fire in Mesa County Friday, had said he’d hoped that I-70 could reopen within a few days. As of Wednesday, there is still no estimate as to when the “critical transportation corridor in our state” can safely reopen.
MacDonald described current data regarding drought conditions Tuesday as “borderline historic lows.”
The equation emergency management officials use to determine whether or not a next stage of fire restrictions is necessary has four main variables, she explained: the energy release component — that is, how intensely a fire will burn — live fuel moisture — a snapshot of how much moisture exists in an area’s living flora — human-caused risk and whether or not any significant relief from fire weather is on the horizon.
“We follow scientific data to go in and out of restrictions,” MacDonald said.
And while the numbers themselves likely won’t mean much to a layperson, for context, just one fuel type — Crown Mountain sage brush’s live fuel levels have a historic low of 83.
“We’re at 84,” MacDonald said. “It’s a measurement of the moisture, so it just shows how dry it is. It’s bone dry out there.”
The message is one of preparedness. Law enforcement and emergency management authorities have repeated throughout the week the importance of signing up for respective counties’ alerts — PitkinAlert.org and GarCo911.com, for instance — to receive up-to-date communications regarding pre-evacuation and evacuation orders.
MacDonald suggests not waiting for an alert in order to make an evacuation plan.
“We really need everyone to be aware and prepared to take quick action. Sign up to get the emergency alerts, and be prepared to go at a moment’s notice. Have your emergency go-bag packed with your essentials,” she said.
Since the newest fire restrictions have been in place, MacDonald said she wasn’t aware of enforcement issues, although she noted that the Forest Service is more closely monitoring offenses. A violation is considered a criminal offense, with punitive fines ranging between $500 and $1,000 and possible jail time, depending on whether it’s a first- time or third-time citation.
“Conditions are more extreme than 2018, when we had the Lake Christine Fire,” MacDonald said.