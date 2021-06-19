Fire crews were dispatched to a wildland fire north of Highway 82 near Old Snowmass late Friday afternoon.
“This fire is up on federal land. It’s up at the top of the slope. We’re right in the middle of Snowmass Canyon,” Kevin Issel, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue deputy fire chief, said Friday night. “I’m watching it from below … and it’s torching up the trees. It’s moving pretty good up there because the wind’s on it.”
Issel said the call came altering crews to the fire shortly after 5 p.m. Due to the challenging terrain, a helicopter was deployed to drop water on the fire, which was determined to have been caused by a lightning strike.
Lower River Road near the hillside section of Phillips Trailer Park and numerous ranch properties was closed for a period of time late Friday afternoon as firefighting efforts commenced, but it later reopened.
“They’re going to work it for another couple hours till dark,” Issel said. “Firefighters are probably going to sleep up there on the fire and then we’re going to hit it hard in the morning.”
The Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to Friday’s fire.
“There’s no structures being threatened right now and there are no injuries,” Issel said. “We expect it to be active in the morning with the wind.”
On Wednesday, due to extremely dry conditions, Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions, as did the Bureau of Land Management across much of northwest Colorado. Stage 1 restrictions prohibit any fire or campfire unless built within a permanently constructed fire grate in a developed park, campground, private residence or picnic area.
Stage 1 restrictions also ban smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or outdoor area cleared of all combustible material.
“This is just the beginning of the wildfire season and there is more to come — tomorrow we have a red flag warning day,” Valerie MacDonald, Pitkin County emergency manager, said. “Everyone needs to be extremely careful.”