A couple of flash-boom lightning and thunder strikes in different parts of the Roaring Fork Valley rattled nerves and rang some ears but didn’t result in major injuries last week.
A lightning strike knocked the Elk Camp chairlift out of commission on Friday afternoon and stranded about 20 riders until diesel power was used to power the lift and get them unloaded, about 50 minutes later.
“It was what’s called a strike out of the blue,” said Jeff Hanle, Aspen Skiing Co. vice president of communications. “It did hit the chairlift.”
Earlier in the week, a woman was knocked off her feet by a lightning strike in the southwestern corner of Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel. An ambulance responded to the scene but the woman declined transport. Numerous kids and parents were in the area of the BMX track when the lightning struck, according to Becky Wagner, executive director of the Crown Mountain Park Recreation District. They had just left shelter from the rain when the lightning strike “came out of nowhere,” she said. “Luckily, no one got severely injured.”
At Snowmass Ski Area, the summer patrol team carefully monitors the weather because the activities at the outdoor recreation hub are at high and sometimes at exposed elevations. The top of the chairlift summits at 11,325 feet in elevation, and the Elk Camp Restaurant and adventure center is just under 10,000 feet.
The Snowmass patrol declares a level one alert when a storm is more than 10 miles out but heading in the direction of Snowmass, Hanle explained, in which case the mountain operations crew goes on standby. If a storm reaches level two — between 5 and 10 miles away — the chairlift and activities are shut down and people are advised to take shelter or take the Elk Camp Gondola to the base, Hanle said. The gondola can be shut down depending on circumstances.
When there is a level three alert, with the storm within 5 miles, all outdoor activities and lifts are shut down.
But on Friday, the storm was still outside the 10-mile range when the lightning struck, Hanle continued. The strike knocked out the lift’s electrical system that is the standard source of power. The lift remained shut down on Saturday while repairs were made then reopened on Sunday. The blast also knocked out the panoramic camera that provides online views from Elk Camp and it remains down, Hanle said.
Lightning actually striking a chairlift is extremely rare, Hanle said. Some longtime employees at Snowmass couldn’t recall it happening before.
Conversely, at Crown Mountain Park, lightning strikes have been too common this summer — even though storms have been rare. A nighttime lightning strike earlier this month knocked out the electrical system and clocks for the extensive irrigation system. That had just been restored when Wednesday’s bolt struck.
Wagner said the lightning struck near a pile of dirt adjacent to the BMX track. The dirt had been dumped in a place where people typically congregate, so she had been thinking she needed to get it moved before Wednesday’s scheduled riding event, but it didn’t happen. Now, she is relieved nobody was seriously hurt.
“People were 10 feet away from it,” she said. Some of the kids standing in the area experienced ringing in their ears after the blast, she said.
The strike once again fouled the irrigation system electrical system, as well as the phone and internet service, and the timing system at the BMX track, where a statewide race will be held this weekend.
Wagner said the park staff is manually watering in areas of the vast park where the automated sprinkler system couldn’t be restored. It is a big undertaking that will likely result in some brown spots, she said.
As far as weather, she wants to look into a monitoring system and a way to alert park users, especially during scheduled events, when there is the possibility of lightning.
The National Weather Service, including the office in Grand Junction, held lightning awareness week June 19-25. The online material at tinyurl.com/lightningawareness reports that there have been 100 fatal lightning strikes and 500 lightning-related injuries in Colorado since 1980. The counties with the most fatalities and injuries are all in the Front Range: El Paso, Larimer and Jefferson.
The weather service documented three deaths and four injuries from lightning in Pitkin County since 1980. In Eagle County, there have been two fatalities and nine injuries. In Garfield County, there have been two deaths from lightning since 1980.
A bolt from the blue is nothing unusual. Lightning strikes have been documented up to 25 miles away from a storm. It will surprise no one who spends time in the outdoors that noon to 5 p.m. is the most active time for lightning-strike fatalities and injuries.
What to do when exposed
The National Weather Service’s advice for people enjoying the great outdoors during storms is this: “When thunder roars, go indoors.”
That’s not always possible for hikers and bikers in the mountains. The weather service advises people caught outside to take these steps:
Immediately get off elevated areas such as hills, mountain ridges or peaks.
Never lie flat on the ground. Never shelter under an isolated tree. Never use a cliff or rocky overhang for shelter. Avoid bodies of water.
Stay away from objects that conduct electricity such as barbed wire fences, power lines and windmills.