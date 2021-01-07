Beginning Saturday, a limited number of Pitkin County residents — those 70 years of age and older — will receive their COVID-19 vaccines.
Pitkin County has finished administering its first round of vaccines to its highest-risk phase 1A group. And, having administered 820 vaccines to first responders, health care workers and long-term care residents, the county is almost finished vaccinating that tier of qualified 1B recipients, officials said Thursday. As such, individuals 70 years of age and older who signed up for Pitkin County’s pre-registration form will receive an email with directions about how to schedule their vaccination appointments. Those not selected for this weekend’s vaccination will still receive an email containing additional information.
"As of today, over 5,266 people of various ages have filled out the form on the county COVID website," a Pitkin County press release explained. "Currently, permanent Pitkin County residents are being targeted, as it is estimated by census numbers that 2,300 county residents are 70+, and over 1,600 in that age range have already pre-registered. As more vaccines become available, second homeowners and long-term renters who are 70+ will be included in the county’s 1B category."
Officials said there is still a very limited supply of the vaccine and asked that people please be patient.
Aspen Valley Hospital received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and will receive 1,000 additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week. AVH will be operating the clinic, though the specific location of that clinic remains undisclosed for security reasons, Pitkin County Deputy Manager Phylis Mattice said.
“Fantastic news that we just received,” Dave Ressler, Aspen Valley Hospital CEO, said during Thursday’s board of health meeting.
After completing vaccinating these prioritized groups, Pitkin County will be ready to vaccinate frontline essential workers, including teachers and child care workers, likely beginning at the end of February, per state guidelines.
“We encourage everyone to fill out the pre-registration form, as that will help us target communications to individuals interested in receiving the vaccine as we move through the phases of distribution,” said Jordana Sabella, Pitkin County interim public health director.
This is a developing story and will be updated.