The two-and-a-half year legal saga involving Joseph Lipsey III, 58, and Shira Lipsey, 46, came to a conclusion Tuesday afternoon when the husband and wife each pleaded guilty to providing alcohol to a minor, a class 1 misdemeanor.
Per an arranged plea agreement, Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin agreed to sentence the couple to 200 hours each of useful community service, in addition to drug testing under supervised probation.
The latter in particular shouldn’t be a problem, if the records of counseling and letters from mental health professionals submitted to the District Attorney’s Office on behalf of the Lipseys is any indicator. In fact, it was their seeking counseling — and continuing that counseling — that eventually persuaded Deputy District Attorney Don Nottingham to agree to a disposition at all, he said in the virtual courtroom Tuesday.
“In all criminal cases, there are myriad reasons to reach disposition and offer plea bargains. Notably, I think a lot about what the desired outcome of a criminal case is,” he started. “At the DA’s office, we did have a concern in these cases that these defendants didn’t understand the seriousness of their actions — in fact didn't think their actions were a big deal. that they wouldn’t be able to make the sorts of changes that we would expect of them in this situation.”
That changed when, in recent weeks, Joseph Lipsey’s defense counsel Yale Galanter and Shira Lipsey’s attorney Beth Krulewitch both submitted evidence to the contrary — that in fact, their respective clients had independently sought counseling shortly after charges were filed against them more than two years ago in the aftermath of parties they’d allowed to happen in their Highlands home, at which underage teenagers were allowed to consume alcohol.
It’s not typical for Seldin to oversee sentencing of a misdemeanor case such as the charge that ultimately resulted after years of litigation — however, providing alcohol to a minor wasn’t the initial charge. Rather, when the two were arrested in March 2019, they initially each faced a much more severe charge of felony distribution of cocaine — a charge that carries a mandatory minimum eight-year prison sentence; however, those charges were dropped in July 2019 for Shira Lipsey and August for Joseph Lipsey.
When it was all said and done, though, the evidence was “somewhat stymied,” Nottingham said in court when he announced his intention to drop the most serious cocaine distribution charge in early July 2019.
“I think there’s a certain amount of… nobody wants to testify. ‘I’d just as soon not talk to the police if I can avoid it.’ ‘I’m tired of being in the middle of all of this in town,’” he said in describing would-be witnesses’ mentalities at the time. “I don’t think it’s fear.”
In hindsight, the name attached to the initial most serious charge largely led to what borderlined on a “disproportionate” level of attention from the local press, most in the virtual courtroom agreed Tuesday.
“Of course, this case has gotten significant media attention — maybe as much as any case that I have dealt with since I have been here In comparison with some of the cases we have had, perhaps a disproportionate amount of media attention given,” Nottingham acknowledged. “The names of charges that led to the sorts of inferences that were unwarranted that these defendants had done much worse than what the facts are labeled given to charges.”
It was a sentiment appreciated by Joseph Lipsey Tuesday.
“I really appreciate you mentioning that specifically my wife’s and my case got undue publicity due to some of the names that were attached to some of these charges which really reflected something — part that was true, and much that left the imagination of others that was horrifying for us,” he said.
He and Shira both acknowledged in their statements to the judge that Nottingham was correct, too, in his early assessment that the defendants did not initially understand the gravity of their actions.
“The district attorney was correct that at the time — I’ve been counseled not to say this, but at the time, I thought it was a rite of passage just because that’s the way I grew up. Things could have gone completely wrong — could’ve; thank god it didn’t,” he said.
He went on to say that a demanding work schedule made for a mostly absent father and husband and expressed gratitude for an otherwise negative situation leading to him to reprioritize his time to spend more of it with his family.
Shira Lipsey, too, was unabashed in her remorse for her actions two and a half years ago.
“At the time of my actions, I did not think what I was doing was a big deal. I was a good friend to my children and a good friend to my children’s friends instead of being a parental model. To much shame and guilt that I state now just how absurd that was; I acted carelessly,” she said.