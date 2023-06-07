The ownership of an Aspen restaurant has agreed to pay $10,000 in fines imposed by the city after it was cited for serving alcohol to a minor and overserving another patron on separate dates in February.
Mi Chola’s settlement agreement with the city spared the downtown restaurant from losing its liquor license either through temporary suspension or revocation. The Local Licensing Authority blessed the agreement with a 3-0 vote Tuesday, which as a result canceled the scheduled show-cause hearing where Mi Chola would need to demonstrate why they should not face such penalties as fines, suspension or revocation of its liquor license or other disciplinary actions. The LLA would have served as the presiding judge over the process.
Mi Chola, however, satisfied the city by entering what is called an Alford plea, which is a guilty plea without an admission of committing a crime. The city was comfortable with the agreement because Mi Chola accepted the responsibilities and had a clean record prior to the Feb. 12 and Feb. 14 incidents, said Katharine Johnson, city assistant attorney.
Each infraction carries a maximum fine amount of $5,000.
“From a fairness perspective, I don’t think that this is an unfair or unjust result,” Johnson told LLA members.
Mi Chola also risked having its liquor license suspended or revoked with an unfavorable outcome at the show cause hearing.
“The cleanest way to do this was to pay the fines,” Adam Malmgren, co-owner of Mi Chola, said later on Tuesday, adding that the sum of the two $5,000 penalties “would have been burnt in legal fees anyway” if they had lawyered up.
“We take our liquor license seriously and we take underage drinking seriously,” said Malmgren. “We want people to be able to come here and have fun and be safe. My team cares about the community and making sure it’s a good environment, and we understand the safe practices.”
The Feb. 12 episode happened the night of Super Bowl Sunday, when “authorities and medical personnel were called to Mi Chola to attend to a male that had fallen in the establishment. Observations and video taken during the incident indicate that the male was extremely intoxicated, and possibly overserved,” according to a city motion seeking an order for a show cause hearing.
The city cited Mi Chola for violating Colorado’s liquor laws that make it illegal to “sell, serve, give away, dispose of, exchange, deliver or permit the sale, serving, giving, or procuring of any alcohol beverage to a visibly intoxicated person or to a known habitual drunkard.”
The Feb. 14 incident, according to the city’s motion, happened when Aspen police came in contact with a “juvenile … who was identified as being 20 years of age. The juvenile had indications of being under the influence of alcohol and has previously been contacted by officers for underage drinking. Upon further investigation by the Aspen Police Department it was determined that the juvenile had been given or sold an alcoholic beverage at Mi Chola. A bartender at Mi Chola was familiar with the juvenile because he works behind the bar at J-Bar, a local bar, and assumed he was over 21 years of age.”
A citation for serving a minor was issued to Mi Chola as a result.
Malmgren said Mi Chola employees accepted responsibility for what were “rough” conditions surrounding both infractions.
The man who was allegedly overserved was believed to be under the influence of at least one marijuana-infused gummy bear, which could very well have made him uneasy on his feet, Malmgren said.
“He stood up, hooked his heel and hit his head,” Malmgren said.
Seeing the man behave erratically, Mi Chola employees called police for help, he said.
“I’m not saying we were in the right or in the wrong,” Malmgren said. “These were some unfortunate events and the city was kind enough to work with me.”
A Mi Chola employee also had believed the 20-year-old man who was served alcohol was a bartender in Aspen, which would have made him the legal drinking age.
“The big mistake that staff made is they assumed he was 21 and because they believed he bartended at another bar — he was a creating a scene and one of my bartenders came to kick him out,” Malmgren said.
Aspen police also were at Mi Chola investigating the fall from Super Sunday, saw what was transpiring with the minor and intervened after a bartender asked for help.
“Now, everybody gets carded,” said Malmgren, noting Mi Chola employees have undergone TIPS training for responsible alcohol service since the February episodes. The restaurant is leaving nothing to chance, he said, and will pay the fines.
“Obviously we had a very lengthy conversation with everyone that was working and if this happens again, you guys are footing the bill,” he said. “But I’m not going to put this one on them.”
Both incidents were captured on surveillance video, according to city documents.