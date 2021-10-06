The list of 75 people wanting to serve as volunteer, unpaid members of the new advisory board for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport has been pared down to 15 names.
During a Tuesday work session of Pitkin County commissioners, Assistant County Manager Rich Englehart revealed the shortened list, which was compiled after the five elected officials privately submitted their individual choices — unknown to each other — to county staff.
The list includes those who previously expressed favor with airport expansion through 2019-20’s ASE Vision community process as well as a few advocates of alternative ways of redeveloping the airport without widening the runway to accommodate aircraft with a larger wingspan. Runway expansion was one of many recommendations in the ASE Vision “Common Ground” report to commissioners last year and is seen as the most controversial aspect of redevelopment in that larger jets would be allowed to land at Sardy Field.
Jackie Francis was the only applicant who received initial support from all five commissioners. Francis is director-founder of the nonprofit Global Warming Mitigation Project and its associated Keeling Curve Prize, an internationally recognized climate award. She served as a co-chair of the overarching ASE Vision Committee that developed and approved the recommendations. Four other subcommittees were involved in the vision process to one degree or another, and they presented their findings to the top committee following a year’s worth of meetings.
A year ago, county commissioners reviewed and gave their initial blessing to many of the recommendations but did not give a thumbs up or thumbs down on the issue of runway widening. That issue is expected to resurface after the advisory board members are chosen and the new entity holds a few meetings. The first meeting, an introductory “Airport 101” session, could occur before the end of the year.
As for the other nominees to make the pared-down list, Andrew Doremus received support from four commissioners and Howie Mallory won the favor of three. Doremus is a real estate broker and local pilot who, like Francis, served on the primary Vision Committee. Mallory, a retired banker and longtime board volunteer, was involved in the vision process, as well.
Auden Schendler, senior vice president of sustainability for Aspen Skiing Co. and a former Basalt town councilman, also made the short list with support from three commissioners. The other 11 applicants all received two votes each.
Only seven people and two alternates will be named to the advisory board. The 15 nominees will be interviewed by commissioners during two separate work sessions set for Nov 10 and Nov. 12. Commissioners hope to meet with all of the nominees for what was described as “free-flowing interviews” lasting 15-20 minutes each. Some of the interviews will be conducted virtually; for example, Francis said she will be in Scotland in early to mid-November to attend an international conference on climate change.
The remaining 11 nominees are, in no particular order: Richard Heede, Amory Lovins, Bruce Gordon, David Perry, Debbie Braun, Meg Haynes, Michael Solondz, Nicholas Byrne, Rich Burkley, Shaun DeWolfe and Valerie Braun.
Lovins is a renowned physicist and co-founder of the Rocky Mountain Institute. Last year, he was critical of the conclusion reached by proponents of runway widening and most members of the Vision Committee holding to the belief that the CRJ-700 — the aircraft commercial airlines use to serve Aspen — is being phased out by the industry, necessitating the need to accommodate a new generation of jets.
Debbie Braun is president and CEO of the Aspen Chamber Resort Association. Perry and Burkley, like Schendler, are SkiCo executives.
Tuesday’s discussion was process-oriented and commissioners did not delve into the attributes of particular candidates. A majority of commissioners said they want to hold interviews with the 15 short-list nominees but acknowledged that it would take two separate days. Commissioner Greg Poschman said he’d prefer to winnow down the list further before conducting the interviews — perhaps by submitting a list of standardized questions to those on the pared-down list — but after some discussion the other commissioners opted against the idea.
“I don’t like pre-canned answers,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said.
Commissioners will spend more time choosing the advisory board members, who will serve three-year staggered terms, than they did when choosing individuals for the various ASE Vision committees. As Clapper noted, “It’s different from the visioning committee.”
Poschman said one of his top questions will relate to finding out how each nominee’s current occupation affects their perspective on the airport. Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said she wants to ask nominees whether they will be able to meet the expectations of the advisory board’s bylaws.
Englehart pointed out that 11 of 15 on the short list served the ASE Vision process in some capacity.
“Seventy-five people interested [in serving on an advisory board] is certainly impressive,” he said.
To his knowledge, it’s an unprecedented number of people wanting to serve the county in an advisory capacity.
“It’s sometimes difficult to get people to serve on boards,” Englehart said.