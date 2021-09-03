The Little Nell’s debut Fall Fiesta is named such for far more than simple alliteration — with two guest Mexican chefs joining the local culinary team for the evening and a five-part mariachi band making the trip up for Denver to set the mood, the three-hour affair Monday evening should add an extra kick to week subsequently dominated by the Food & Wine Classic.
“Typically, on Labor Day, we hold our annual Rocky Mountain Oyster Fest at Ajax Tavern,” said Jonathan Fillman, general manager at The Little Nell. “With Food & Wine being moved to fall and the tents being set up on the upper gondola plaza, we needed to move our event to Element 47 and the pool courtyard and The Wine Bar, and decided to also put a twist on the theme. Our culinary director, Matt Zubrod, came up with a Mexican theme and we invited two talented chefs from Mexico, a mariachi band from the Front Range and are preparing for a fabulous first-time ever Fall Fiesta, benefiting a nonprofit near and dear to me, YouthEntity.”
Twenty dollars of every $195 ticket will benefit YouthEntity, which provides career development and financial literacy opportunities to the Roaring Fork Valley’s children. “We believe that career exploration should start early, with an emphasis on learning skills that will transfer to any job: teamwork, leadership, timeliness, presentation, communication, and so much more,” its website proclaims. “Whether kids participate in our Junior Career Academy, or our high school career program, the end result is the same: confident, capable kids who are ready to lead.”
The Fall Fiesta will comprise “libations, live music and food stations,” according to a Little Nell announcement. Gustavo Pinet — a Mexico City native and chef from Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal — and Drew Deckman — a Michelin Star chef with his namesake Deckman’s en el Mogor — will drive the culinary experience of the evening, slated for 6-9 p.m. Monday.
Deckman “will bring his signature wood-fired, open-air cooking to Aspen, filling The Little Nell’s courtyard with incredible aromas,” the announcement promises.
For those wanting the VIP experience, tables for up to 10 guests are available for $5,000, and there are two VIP packages that get guests access to a reception at the Board Room, the speakeasy inside The Little Nell, or the 20,000-bottle Wine Cellar. All proceeds will benefit YouthEntity.