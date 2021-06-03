Per requirements by the Federal Aviation Administration, the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport will conduct what’s called a live exercise Friday.
The exercise — a practical test of the Airport Emergency Plan, airport staff and mutual aid partners — is conducted every three years, a county alert explained.
The exercise may look like a dramatic scene to passersby, though, hence the alert.
“Flames will be visible on the west side of the airport throughout the day,” the alter underscored. “Please do not contact 911 or emergency services. This is a controlled burn only.”
On site at the airport is the local Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, or ARFF. Nearly 20 people are trained under ARFF, which has a duty to first and foremost protect the airport in the even of fire or other emergencies.
Myriad mutual-aid agreements go into maintaining the airport’s security, hence the reason for the FAA-mandated exercise.