Living with COVID: One year down

Editor’s note: It’s often said that journalists write the first draft of history — documenting the initial year of what would become the COVID-19 pandemic was a particularly rough exercise. We’re sure the decision makers who found themselves thrust by this historic chapter into the limelight with no script and constantly changing information would agree. Still, as we begin to allow ourselves a collective glimmer of hope as the lessons learned in the past have manifested as streamlined vaccine operations for a more promising future, we felt it important to take a look back on this anniversary of Gov. Jared Polis’ announcing the closure of ski resorts across the state, arguably the starkest moment for Coloradans in understanding the full weight of the situation they were facing.
When searching the Aspen Daily News archives with the term “coronavirus,” we were met with 569 results. What follows is a brief chronology of the policy, public health and emotional highlights from the first months of grappling with COVID-19.
March 2020
As the realities of the novel coronavirus began to permeate the “Aspen Bubble,” as it were (including the first two COVID-19 deaths in the county) events like the Food & Wine Classic were canceled, judges began issuing personal recognizance bonds to lessen the jail population and mental health became an even more pressing community concern. Testing went from being a point of pride — as Pitkin County was among the first in the state to operate a drive-thru testing site — to one of extreme frustration, as that same site was shut down a mere two hours after opening. Officials pivoted tactics, as well as messaging, as word from the state and federal governments shifted drastically, often on an hour-by-hour basis.
Aspen City Council extends emergency declaration indefinitely
Days after Pitkin County announced that 10 positive COVID-19 cases had been presumptively confirmed locally — all of whom had had some contact with the Australian tourists who became the first known link between Aspen and the novel coronavirus behind the disease — Aspen City Council held an emergency meeting to unanimously pass a resolution extending the city’s Thursday declaration of a state of emergency.
In addition, the council in that emergency meeting amended city council rules and regulations to address public meetings during times of emergency. The resolution stated that City Manager Sara Ott may adopt rules and procedures “for the conduct of and attendance at City Council meetings through electronic means for council members and members of the public during the emergency period.” Whether those meetings will be televised or conducted via some type of audio system was not determined — long before Zoom would become part of the cultural vernacular.
Pitkin County ceases general testing for coronavirus
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 28 new COVID-19 cases that Friday — including five more in Eagle County — but none of them were in Pitkin County. There were two primary reasons for that, and it wasn’t because the coronavirus-caused disease had plateaued in Aspen. Some tests that had been couriered to the testing labs simply hadn’t returned yet — and then there was the fact that Pitkin County was no longer testing people not already exhibiting severe symptoms requiring hospitalization, as was what would become the repeated message to the public from local authorities.
The county’s Incident Management Team, or IMT, at that time was shifting away from a strategy of containment to one of mitigation. Rather than focusing on epidemiological case-by-case investigations, tracking with whom someone may have had contact, the new message was one of social distancing. Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties had also announced that, with some exceptions such as restaurants, any gathering of more than 50 people would be prohibited until at least April 8.
“We need to move past kind of getting stuck on numbers of cases,” then-Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann said. “You’re seeing a shift in how the whole community is responding right now to COVID-19. Because there is no antiviral or vaccine for COVID-19, we have to implement non-pharmaceutical intervention.”
It was a message echoed by Aspen Valley Hospital CEO Dave Ressler, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock and nearly everyone in a public health decision-making capacity.
Pitkin County officials set aside funding for workers affected by virus crisis
Commissioners also unanimously agreed to appropriate an extra $350,000 from the general fund balance toward the county’s previously budgeted emergency fund of $150,000 to help local workers who have been displaced from their jobs and their families. Peacock said the county also can make use of another $100,000 already through a federal program called Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, plus another $40,000 in a separate emergency assistance fund, which brings the current county amount for coronavirus-related assistance to $640,000.
But, he said following the meeting, that figure isn’t enough. What it represents is a “bridge” the county can rely on until more state and federal funds become available.
“We think this event is going to create a much greater need because of the impact to people’s jobs and paychecks,” Peacock said. “I think we’re going to find the potential needs of the community are going to absorb this money pretty quickly.”
April 2020
Facial coverings became the newest accessory, though for health reasons and not aesthetic choice. At-risk populations became a priority, from the homeless needing a safe space during the still-cold months, now with the added precautions of the pandemic. But the real focus of the day became on students’ learning curves.
‘Kids are really resilient’: Aspen’s students, parents and educators get into the groove of remote learning
Area school children resumed classes April 1, after a two-week break timed with social isolation measures due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, coupled with their already-planned spring break. But with schools remaining closed under public health orders, those classes have resumed digitally.
Kim Zimmer, high school technology integrator, has helped teachers come up with ways of reworking classes like choir, drama and art for solo work at home.
“It has been so inspiring this week on an emotional level, seeing how teachers are rising to the occasion,” she said.
Anita Mosse, Aspen Middle School technology integrator said the isolation orders have allowed for a renewed focus on the basics of education.
“It’s just gone back to good teaching. It’s how am I going to engage [students], and how will I get them to interact? I think it’s going to push us all in positive ways to rethink what is good instruction, what is effective teaching and learning really,” Mosse said.
Josh Anderson is a high school math and robotics teacher. Along with coming up with new ways to teach his subject matters from afar, Anderson is also trying to devise ways to continue social interaction between his students.
“One of the things we lose a lot is the collaboration between students — especially as a lot of this it is asynchronous,” Anderson said.
Aspen council moves $6M recovery package
The Aspen City Council in early April raised its initial stimulus package by $1 million during first reading of an ordinance, creating funding sources to help locals hurt by the economic effects of the coronavirus.
Bringing the total to $6 million, money from the proposed package was directed toward rent assistance, incident management resources and food and childcare support. “These are really base needs,” Torre said.
Other funding categories include support for mental health services, COVID-19 testing, small business assistance and strengthening public information campaigns.
“I do think communication is a benchmark that we need to be stating for ourselves,” said Councilmember Skippy Mesirow.
COVID-19 testing available, requires appointment and comes with a fee
A drive-up COVID-19 test site at Roaring Fork Neurology in Willits created an opportunity for people experiencing symptoms to confirm one way or the other if they had the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — albeit it came with a $375 price tag.
Dr. Brooke Allen, proprietor of Roaring Fork Neurology and medical director at Renew Senior Communities in Glenwood Springs, said that she decided to offer the testing as a community service — the $375 is the fee she paid Vikor Scientific, the laboratory in South Carolina that processes test results.
“They do accept Medicare, Tricare and Colorado Medicaid, so for those individuals, we just send the insurance information along to Vikor Scientific,” Allen said, adding that the lab also is in active negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealth Group.
Ultimately, Allen’s endeavor would expand to a multi-site testing operation throughout the valley free of charge, with appointments readily available via its website, rfvcovidtest.com.
Pitkin County extends stay-at-home order until May 9
On the same day CDPHE released a 34-page order detailing specific guidelines for businesses allowed to incrementally reopen as the statewide stay-at-home public health order expired in April, Pitkin County officials announced that the then-current local orders would extend until May 9.
Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said that the delayed clarifications from the state played a role in the decision to continue the more restrictive local orders that had been set to expire April 30. Polis announced the shift to the “safer-at-home” model the previous week but did not offer concrete, comprehensive criteria until the evening before the stay-at-home order’s expiration, Peacock noted.
May 2020
Hope sprang eternal for Aspen Skiing Co., which until the beginning of May had intended to sneak in one last hurrah on Aspen Highlands, with plans to reopen to skiers and riders that month. But when Polis mandated all resort closures remain so until May 23, such hopes were dashed.
Pitkin County receives 1,000 antibody COVID-19 tests
Speaking of best-laid plans, Pitkin County eagerly touted its early adoption — and, by extension, early place in line — of getting 1,000 antibody tests manufactured by Englewood-based Aytu BioScience, which at the time touted a roughly 10-minute turnaround time for results.
“This test will allow us to get the epidemiological data that we’ve been looking for. It will hopefully allow us a glimpse into the levels of possible immunity in our area,” Aspen Ambulance District Director Gabe Muething said, stressing that a glimpse is not the same thing as a full picture. “It would take a huge amount of testing to be able to definitively say we have immunity in our area.”
Ultimately, though, the burden shifted to Pitkin County’s shoulder to validate the antibody tests they’d acquired, and the effort became a less-than-prudent one.
Pitkin County’s 23.1% jobless rate tops in the state
Pitkin County’s unemployment rate of 23.1% was the highest among Colorado’s 64 counties in April, according to state labor department statistics released in late May.
For the top spot, Pitkin barely edged Gilpin County, which with its numerous casinos and hotels in Central City and Black Hawk also has a tourism-dependent economy. Gilpin County’s April jobless rate was listed as 23%.
Double-digit unemployment is rare for Pitkin County, which just prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting business closures in mid-March enjoyed a jobless rate of less than 3%, much like the rest of Colorado’s counties.
LIFT-UP sees rising demand for food supplies from Aspen to Parachute, will expand its farm-to-pantry program
LIFT-UP, which has food pantry and thrift store locations throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, saw demand for food distribution grow quickly — from 675 families monthly to more than 900 families weekly in May — according to a letter sent to potential donors by Rebecca Mirsky, a fundraising professional who is volunteering her time for the project.
The organization’s seven brick-and-mortar food pantries were closed at the time, but efforts to provide supplies at no cost to those who are struggling continued via drive-thru distribution centers from Aspen to Parachute under systems that allow volunteers and people picking up supplies to maintain social-distancing practices.