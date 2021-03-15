Editor’s note: In Sunday’s paper, noting the one-year mark of Aspen Skiing Co. shuttering the resort in following Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order to do so, the Aspen Daily News dedicated the edition to a look back at the headlines that dominated the early months of the pandemic, through May. Today, we review the chronology of the rest of the pandemic year, from June through the end of 2020. We hope that, in remembering where we’ve been, we can even more appreciate where we are.
June 2020
Even as stay-at-home orders were lifted and officials navigated safely reopening the economy, summer event cancellation announcements came like dominoes, with more and more organizations announcing their landmark summer events were going online. Restaurants, too, struggled with temporary closures because of staff exposure. That didn’t stop people from coming, however, and town was unexpectedly busy.
Pitkin County commissioners OK money for 12 full-time pandemic response staff
Pitkin County commissioners approved a request for additional appropriations in the 2020 budget to fund 12 pandemic response staffers for the next six months, through December.
The full-time positions — a team of eight in a contact-tracing capacity and team of four dedicated to consumer protection — would allow the county to manage any surge in COVID-19 cases that may emerge as the area continues to further reopen the economy, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock explained during a special meeting.
Staff had initially requested 18 positions, but commissioners expressed trepidation about committing so much of the budget to such growth of an otherwise relatively new department. And as the community was grappling with compliance issues, enforcement of the existing public health orders became a focal point of conversation.
Extended stay: Summer renters are increasingly opting to remain in Aspen, longer
When Sonya Auvray booked her family’s spring break trip to Aspen-Snowmass, she didn’t anticipate that one week would turn into a year. But as the world quickly changed in mid-March because of COVID-19, she and her husband, along with their two sons, decided to hunker down in their Snowmass rental and, instead of returning to Manhattan where they live, extended their stay.
“We said, ‘If we get stuck, then we get stuck,’” she said. “We look out our window now and it’s absolutely stunning. Everyone is so kind and welcoming. It feels good and we’re going to stay for at least a year.”
They weren’t the only ones. And because many people originally canceled their plans in the spring, summer reservations were being made in just a few weeks and rental brokers say they were busier than ever.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” said Lisa Turchiarelli, a broker associate with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse.
July 2020
Especially in the weeks following the Fourth of July, COVID-19 numbers spiked in Pitkin County, causing public health and hospital officials to reconsider closing segments of the economy if the trend continued. Meanwhile, Aspen Valley Hospital received a $470,000 grant to help expand asymptomatic testing, a strategy that, as more tests were becoming available, was again considered useful to mitigation.
Aspen mayor, city manager sound COVID alarm bell
Aspen City Manager Sara Ott announced during a July 14 city council meeting that the number of COVID-19 cases in the region is escalating beyond comfort.
Pitkin County at that time was experiencing four new positive cases a day, while neighboring Eagle and Garfield counties were experiencing seven and 15, respectively.
“We are all experiencing a case rate that is too high. That sends it to one of the highest warning categories in the state,” Ott said.
Part of the local strategy to keep the virus from spreading to levels that would overwhelm the healthcare system relied on fast turnaround times when a symptomatic person is tested. The labs doing that work, however, were getting overwhelmed and therefore unable to give results within the 48 hours that Pitkin County preferred.
For that reason, the three counties’ health departments linked up to form a regional partnership in which they hoped to create relationships with labs that could perform faster testing.
Of the test results returned, about 15% were positive. Ott said the manageable threshold was closer to 10%, and ideally the positivity rate should have been no more than 5%.
August 2020
Valley public schools came to terms with an online start to the school year, while alternative education models, including learning pods and outdoor education, became welcome additions to conversation. Looking ahead to the fall and winter months, officials across most entities, from the city of Aspen to SkiCo, realized that COVID-19 would still very much still be the reality of the day and began to plan accordingly.
In ‘brave new world,’ medical professionals learning about long-term COVID-19 effects
A 24-year-old former ballerina. A 45-year-old at his “peak of fitness.” They both contracted COVID-19 in March. In August, they were both still experiencing symptoms that have negatively impacted their quality of life.
Dr. Kim Levin, an emergency department physician who serves as Pitkin County’s medical officer, spoke with both of these local patients personally and used their case studies during a presentation to the health board to illustrate some of the emerging long-term effects from the novel coronavirus.
“There are people who got it in March and are still really suffering now,” Levin said. “Often, the courses of this illness are waxing and waning. Sometimes they’ll go away completely, then they come back completely. They don’t know — one day they’ll wake up and feel great, and then the next they can’t get out of bed.”
Five months into the pandemic, medical professionals and researchers were starting to gain a more robust understanding of the otherwise seemingly unrelated symptoms of COVID-19 and the duration of those symptoms in some cases, from long-term respiratory issues to “brain fog.”
September 2020
SkiCo began weighing its options for what a ski and snowboard season could look like — and, in turn, what passholders could expect, though that announcement wouldn’t come for several more weeks. But with October flights picking up by mid-month, indicators for a more hopeful winter after an unexpectedly busy summer season started to percolate. Meanwhile, tensions between the Aspen School District Board of Education and teachers came closer to a boiling point.
Physician’s order to COVID-19 test proving to be burdensome
It turned out just to be a cold — but because of the overlap in symptoms, Ellen Winter couldn’t send her daughter back to school without a confirmed negative COVID-19 test result.
It would be several days before she could attain such proof of health, even after seemingly researching all of the options. In addition to the 72-hour turnaround time for the test result, she first had to get on a physician’s calendar for a $120 appointment.
“She had a cold, but those are also COVID symptoms. I called the hospital as well, just asking, ‘Can we just show up and get this test?’” Winter recounted.
“‘No, not possible,’” she was told.
Rather, she went through her primary care practitioner at Aspen Medical Care to request the then-necessary physician’s order before she’d be able to have her daughter tested for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and, in turn, return her to the classroom.
“That costs $120, and it’s a five-minute Zoom. Essentially, I had no choice, it was something I had to do, which was really frustrating,” she said.
The requirement that someone receive a physician’s order before being able to obtain a COVID-19 test was at the time considered a sort of quality control — seeing a physician would ensure thorough followup from that physician to explain the results. Ultimately, however, that requirement was deemed burdensome and communitywide testing would come to Pitkin County.
October 2020
Pitkin County announced plans to take over the space being vacated by longtime Basalt restaurant Ho Palace in February. The county needed the space as a midvalley satellite office for its expanding public health department, which had grown from nine full-time-equivalent workers prior to the onset of COVID-19 to 22 FTE workers in October, Public Health Director Karen Koenemann said.
Aspen schools: Finding a way forward
After being unexpectedly presented with a petition from teachers and support staff minutes before what became a contentious four-plus hour school board meeting Monday evening, Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh is focusing on seeking solutions.
“My goal is to de-escalate, not escalate,” Baugh said, adding that the administration and Aspen Education Association leaders and stakeholders were meeting to address the concerns raised in the petition.
That petition included more than 160 signatories, including teachers from every school in the district — with the exception of Aspen Community School — as well as a number of staff from the transportation department and “concerned community members.”
November 2020
Karen Koenemann left her post as Pitkin County public health director, with Jordana Sabella filling the role in an interim capacity. SkiCo announced its new pass options, to varied responses from the community, and uphilling policies for the winter season. Some concrete solutions to the testing quandaries solidified in November, with the Aspen School District announcing free weekly testing for its staff and students, and Roaring Fork Neurology successfully launched its drive-thru testing site initiative that required nothing more than an appointment
PitCo health board favors ‘orange plus’ over harsher red restrictions
Pitkin County avoided moving into the red “severe-risk” level on the state’s COVID-19 dial. Instead, the health board favored creating its own “orange plus” designation that would impose restrictions above and beyond those already being mandated by the state, but still less draconian than a stay-at-home order.
The new orange-plus restrictions, the specifics of which the county still needed to finalize, called for a “visitor pledge/affidavit” requiring individuals to commit to the five commitments of containment, follow any quarantine and isolation requirements, wear masks and “be symptom-free before traveling to or from Pitkin County.”
December 2020
ESPN representatives met with the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners Tuesday to alleviate any concerns about the X Games still occurring in Aspen the next month amid the pandemic. It wasn’t the only reason for optimism as the holidays approached.
First round of 100 vaccines administered to Aspen Valley Hospital staff
Registered Nurse and Aspen Valley Hospital House Supervisor Belinda Faulhaber wasn’t shy in saying that she teared up Thursday afternoon before receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
“I have to say, I did tear up a little bit because it’s just so fantastic, the thought of all of us coming out on the other end and coming to a bit more normalcy in our lives,” she said. “It’s a huge part in history. It’s amazing.”
Faulhaber, who received the first of the two-dose vaccine at about 2:30 Thursday, reported that, not two hours later, she felt “great.”
That said, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has established a website, vsafe.cdc.gov, to establish an online database in which vaccine recipients can report any side effects they may experience.
“It’s a symptom monitoring mechanism that the CDC has set up so anyone getting the vaccine early can help paint a picture of what side effects just because it is so new,” AVH Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Slaughter explained.
Dr. Catherine Bernard, chief of staff and emergency department physician at the hospital, emphasized that while the timeline for the vaccine’s rollout was extremely expedited, the process wasn’t.
“They still tested it amongst the same number of patients as you would in a normal vaccine trial. We know that this is compelling evidence that it’s effective and safe,” she said.
Even more promising, she continued, those trials and evidence show that about half of people who receive the first dose, after about a two-week period, experience some level of immunity to a mild or severe case of COVID-19.
Present
Since that initial vaccine rollout in December, Pitkin and Garfield counties have administered thousands of doses to eligible residents — though the number of groups of who qualify grows by the month. Still, public health officials remind that the need to remain vigilant continues, as while we are getting closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, we’re not quite there yet.