The Aspen Fire Protection District will host its annual 9/11 remembrance this morning at the East Hopkins Avenue station.
For the first time since the event’s inception, the public is not allowed to attend because of the coronavirus. Last year’s ceremony was attended by hundreds, according to Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine.
Instead, the honor guard and laying of the wreath covered with 343 roses — one for each firefighter who died on 9/11 — may be seen through GrassRoots TV coverage that will air at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on grassrootstv.org and later on YouTube by demand, according to Jeremy Isenhart, station manager.
Jimmy Buffett and John Oates are among the talent who created original content for today’s program.
“All the musicians we are featuring have Aspen roots,” Balentine said of Buffett, Oates, Bobby Mason, Christian McBride, Leon & JK, Smokin’ Joe Kelly, Dick Sundeen and Richie Zah.
Jeremy Isenhart was editing the program’s segments on Thursday, and spoke of other contributions that will become part of the program, including poetry and photography.
“It was really interesting. I was surprised it came together so fluidly and that people stepped up,” Isenhart said.
The special 9/11 commemoration evolved out of the fire chief’s desire to provide something positive during bleak times, Isenhart added.
Balentine said he felt “community members were disappointed” upon hearing there would be no open-to-the-public ceremony of Sept. 11 to mark the initial attack on the World Trade Center.
“This is the first year we’ve not had the public to honor the day,” Balentine said. “We don’t want to draw a crowd.” Still, there was a desire for the ceremony to go on, sans audience.
Discussions led to creation of an actual program, produced by GrassRoots, to commemorate this year’s remembrance. It will be taped at the station beginning at 7:50 a.m. to coincide with the first airplane strike of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
That footage will be compiled with the prerecorded content and posted later today.
“The world is messed up now. I’m trying to put a little bit of hope out there for the community,” Balentine said.