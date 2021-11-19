In the specific is the universal.
So says local theater artist Cassidy Willey. She maintains that whether on the page, screen or stage, it can be so validating to experience another human being give words or voice or face to our own experience. And that validation lies in the specific — the more personal, evocative and tangible the details, the more universal the story rings.
And through the vulnerable telling of her own true story, Willey is reaching so many others.
Today through Sunday, Carbondale’s Thunder River Theatre Co. presents Willey’s one-act, one-woman play, “As Close As I Can,” for its second weekend of the show’s regional premiere.
“As Close As I Can” features Willey, first-time playwright and solo performer, as she tells the story of losing her mother and becoming a mother in the same year, exploring the grieving process through moments of pain, joy, absurdity and discovery.
“It’s a story of unraveling and becoming in the face of grief, and in particular around this concept of motherhood — losing one and becoming one,” Willey said in a recent interview. “But it’s also a love letter to the power of theater and how theater has saved my life: being part of a community and part of something bigger than myself brought me back to life.”
For the Willeys, theater was a family affair. Born and raised in Glenwood Springs, Cassidy Willey grew up in the theaters of the Roaring Fork Valley, alongside her parents Bob and Michele Willey. While her dad, who was a well-known member of the Glenwood community, was often seen acting on stage in local theater productions, her artistic mother was always helping behind the scenes.
Starting as a young actress performing in many shows with her dad and eventually taking on directing and teaching roles, Willey has been involved with theater in the valley her entire life. She is a founding member of the Consensual Improv troupe and currently works as a program developer and lead teaching artist for the arts nonprofit Voices.
“As Close As I Can” was born within the 2019 Women’s Voices Project, a program that supports new writing and work, especially by artists whose voices may not have been heard otherwise.
“I had this idea one year after I lost my mom and was a new mom myself,” Willey said. “And I had this story in me that I knew needed to come out somehow and some way — it was something bigger than myself.”
The original 10-minute piece, entitled “Mother,” was written much closer to a memoir, Willey explained. Extending the project — eight stand-alone vignettes that collectively comprise a solo show — she was set to take the script to Edinburgh, Scotland, as well as the first Fringe Festival in Denver in 2020. And then COVID-19 hit, canceling all of the passionate writer’s plans to share the story bubbling up inside of her.
“I shelved the script for about six months and was heartbroken about it,” Willey said. “I had this story that I wanted to share and felt the themes and archetypes spoke to something greater than just my own experience.”
But with ongoing help and support from two women involved in the Women’s Voices Project, Willey eventually pulled her script off the shelf and continued nurturing her narrative. The work changed significantly during revisions, as director Renee Prince — also executive director of Voices — and script consultant Kristin Carlson collaborated with Willey to activate the story for the stage.
While playing with structure, bringing out new themes and shifting the telling of the story to make it more compelling for a live theater performance, Willey became the playwright of her own life.
“It was definitely a learning process for me — and touchy at times,” she said. “It was cathartic writing my own story, cathartic rehearsing my story and through this, I had my own experience of processing it.”
Willey emphasized the importance of Prince and Carlson in the development of the piece, both of whom provided her with love, support and strength, along with a “crash course in playwriting.” The two women helped Willey reach the specific reveal, the “white-hot center,” of her story to an audience.
“The white-hot center, it’s much more engaging and more people can relate,” Willey said. “I have found, too, that even though my experience is unique in having lost both of my parents — who I was very close to — before the age of 30 and having a child in that mix, a lot of people have come up to me and relayed a similar experience. And everyone has had different entry points into the work, which is just so interesting and validating.”
The 45-minute, no-intermission show on the TRTC stage (currently in a proscenium setting to accommodate COVID-19 safety protocols) significantly differs from its original “Mother” piece and the collection of vignettes, Willey said, undertaking a creative journey in the local space where both she and her dad have performed many times.
Though “As Close As I Can” first showcased this past June at the Denver Fringe Festival, Willey described that experience as more of a “preview,” stating this TRTC performance feels very much like the premiere.
“It is so special to share my story in the valley where it happened… It feels like I’m bringing it home,” Willey said. “Last weekend’s shows, the audience was really responsive; I could feel the communal relationship between actor and audience. We were just so with each other and together.”
Willey hopes people leave the theater feeling “more alive and less alone” and that through her storytelling, people in the audience have their own experiences with the piece.
“This is not just my own emotional experience; it’s about me as an actor opening up to the audience, and I hope people are open to seeing,” she said. “I mean this story is unflinching at times, but there’s so much wonder and joy and moments of laughter and levity throughout that I don’t want people to feel this is just a play about grief — it’s very much a play about life.”
“As Close As I Can” starts at 7:30 p.m. this evening and Saturday and at 6 p.m. on Sunday, which is a limited-seating, socially distanced performance. Single patron tickets are $30 and advocate tickets are $20 and can be purchased on the TRTC website. All attendees must show proof of vaccination prior to entering the theater.