In exploring Aspen’s spiritual and physical past, local artist Lara Whitley is creating a space to be present.
This space is “Written in the Trees,” an open-air meditation temple to be suspended in the forest at Beyul Retreat, located above Ruedi Reservoir. Whitley has teamed up with Skye Gallery and the Beyul crew to plan, build and publicize this project — which the artist describes as her largest and most-impactful installation to date.
Recognized for her distinct artistic process, Whitley harvests glass from abandoned dumping grounds of non-historic sites from the mining era. She forages materials like metal, pottery and bottles that have endured 100-plus years in the Aspen area and repurposes them into what she calls “mountain glass.”
“It’s an interesting process because you can’t go to the store and buy more, right, it’s a process of synchronicity and opening yourself up to the encounter of materials and working with what you find,” Whitley said.
In recent years, Whitley has found homes for her hand-crafted, moveable glass sculptures in natural settings and her extraordinary artistry has made an impact on the valley and beyond. She was a 2021 Aspen Art Museum Artistic Fellow, won a People’s Choice Award at the 2019 Colorado “Art of the State” exhibition and her “Earthly Palace” piece was part of the Aspen Space Station installation on the backside of Aspen Mountain last summer — an experience that gave her great insight into the “Written in the Trees” endeavor, she said.
The outdoor installation will be made of Whitley’s mountain glass and is estimated to measure 18-by-25-by-20 feet in size. Though the timeline for the project has remained the same, Whitley said the design and planning process has been fluid and evolving.
The artist said she will soon begin building “strands of glass” to prepare for the installation, which she and her team hope will be at the end of May when enough snow has melted.
“These strands are movable and modular and will be able to be fit into whatever final design iteration we come to,” Whitley said. “I have glass that I’ve been foraging for years now, so there’s already a supply in the wings waiting, and once we get to about April or May, I can start going back into those abandoned sites, and we’ll see what surfaces.”
Spiraling through the trees along the 10th Mountain Trail, the forest temple will be free and open to the public, providing the community and visitors with a space for stillness.
Reuben Sadowsky, co-founder of Beyul, said the “Written in the Trees” temple will be the largest physical piece on the retreat’s extensive property, which spans 32-acres along the upper Frying Pan River.
“Lara’s project has such a rich history in the area with this 100-year-old mountain glass, and it fits so well with our landscape,” Sadowsky said. “It’s very modern in a way and yet old-fashioned, giving a sense of nostalgia but also providing an ephemeral space — we’re not building walls, we’re building the metaphor of space.”
Whitley’s forest spiral marks the third art installation to be integrated onto the Beyul grounds — the two other projects by siblings Spencer and Heather Hansen — and Sadowsky said it’s another step in the direction of art, nature and education, calling the mountain glass spiral a piece to the permanent creative community Beyul is cultivating.
“I think that Skye, Reuben and I all really share this desire to bring art, nature and community together, and we’re doing that around the concept of mindfulness,” Whitley said. “And by working with the forest in this way, I believe we have the opportunity to create this sacred space in a way that reflects and honors the trees.”
The trio of local creators behind “Written in the Trees” also launched a 30-day fundraising campaign on Kickstarter that is slated to close next Friday, March 11. With a goal to reach $21,000, the campaign has raised a little over $8,300, according to the Kickstarter page stats as of yesterday.
Funding will go toward the construction of the project, Whitley said, as well as stipends for artists to host programming in the space.
Both Whitley and Sadowsky aspire to bring educational, artistic and mental health workshops and programming to “Written in the Trees” — a “forest listening room,” as Whitley puts it, considering both the physical and metaphorical value of trees.
Whether it’s the wind blowing through the branches, leaves and movable strands of naturally conceived mountain glass or listening to one’s inner thoughts among the symbolic wisdom rooted in trees, Whitley said the concept can apply to all programming.
“With this project, we hope to demonstrate our good will in being not only responsive to the community, but also responsible to the land — to the larger environment,” Whitley said. “‘Do no harm’ has been integral to the design process from the very beginning, and so that means doing a lot of homework.”
Over the past year, Whitley has met with wildlife experts, biologists and arborists. She has researched the best practices for working with trees, built test sites and is currently engaging with the Pitkin County Planning and Zoning department, as well as the Colorado Parks and Wildlife headquarters, to responsibly abide by land use regulations.
This intricate research is in addition to her ongoing collaborations with local arts, indiginous and cultural organizations in order to bring the Forest Spiral to fruition. Whitley, Skye Gallery and the team at Beyul have partnered with the Art Base in Basalt, Carbondale Arts, the Red Brick Center for the Arts and the Aspen Indigenous Foundation.
“Through both my experience in the mountains and who I want to be as an artist, I feel that art is a spiritual practice, and you could say the same about being in the mountains,” Whitley said. “So for me, it’s creating a space where anyone can come and have that experience and a space that we hope will be around for a while in some form or another. And that doesn’t — that I’m aware of — really exist in the valley right now.”
The Kickstarter campaign for “Written in the Trees” will be up online through March 11 and can be accessed through kickstarter.com. Whitley will also be hosting a free, interactive workshop at the Red Brick Center for the Arts on March 10. Pre-registration is available through redbrickaspen.com.