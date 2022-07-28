The Aspen Recreation Center hosted some prominent athletes on its pickleball courts on Monday, one of the carrots dangled from a stick at Aspen Education Foundation’s Flamingo fundraiser in December.
Local skier Alex Ferreira, bike-racing legend Lance Armstrong and auto racer Jimmie Johnson were among the competitors picking up a paddle after three Aspen School District parents collectively put forth upward of $25,000 to secure the game. About 15 players participated.
“It’s a just a really stupidly fun event,” auction item purchaser Diana Duffey said. “We get together with all of these guys and it’s something our families can do. It’s just a cool way to support AEF.”
Duffey, along with Katie Waldeck and Tami Solondz, purchased the time with the three local athletes. It’s the third year that AEF has auctioned off a pickleball tournament, after previously individualizing events — purchasers could bid on a day of skiing with Ferreira, cycling with Armstrong, etc.
The tournament was a two-on-two format at the recreation center’s courts. The teams were scrambled after each game and wins for the final standings were tracked individually.
For Ferreira, a 2013 graduate of Aspen High School, the game is a strength: he lost only one contest in 2021’s version of the tournament, according to some on-court chatter. As for Armstrong, though, he only plays for charity.
“I play once a year,” Armstrong said. “I’m tested physically and I’m tested intellectually, because the scoring, it makes no sense.”
Armstrong, who has two sons in the school district right now, said he does it to give back to the schools.
Also in attendance was Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, whom Armstrong said he’d play in a one-on-one matchup, though he wasn’t sure who would win.
“I don’t know, he’s better at ball sports,” Armstrong said. “I struggle with balls.”
In previous years, former No. 1 tennis player Chris Evert participated.
The AEF is an independent fundraising organization with the purpose of raising funds for the district. The foundation directs how the funds should be spent, supporting programs such as robotics and outdoor education, and paying the salary of a second mental health counselor within the schools.
Duffey said her oldest son, who graduated from Aspen High School last year, greatly benefited from post-secondary counseling from the district during COVID. AEF funds a full-time college counselor and an assistant, according to its website.
“I’m just a huge fan of (AEF Executive Director Cynthia Chase) and what she’s been able to do for Aspen Education Foundation,” Duffey said. “Just seeing how they handled that and the relationship (my son) had with his college counselor and was able to find the right school without even going to see any of the schools was a huge benefit.”
In June, Chase announced that the foundation would be writing a check for $943,000, the largest amount it had given the district. The foundation expects to reach a seven-figure donation in 2023.
The Flamingo is the foundation’s marquee fundraising event, formerly in the form of a gala at the St. Regis Aspen. During the pandemic, it moved to a multiple-location format and appears to be primed to remain that way going forward.