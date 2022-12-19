Alex Ferreira was in position to at least medal in the men’s freeski halfpipe final at Copper Mountain on Saturday, sitting in second place after completing his third run in the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix with five athletes left to complete their day behind him. But big runs from Winter Park’s Birk Irving and Canadian Noah Bowman ended Ferreira’s first FIS World Cup event since the Beijing Olympics off the podium. Irving took first with Canadian Brendan Mackay placing second and Bowman finishing third.
Ferreira hit five tricks on his second run to earn a 90.25 score, trailing only Mackay’s 92.50 out of the first two runs of the finals. On his high score, the now-28-year-old dropped in switch for a left-side 1080 to a double 1600, left-side double 1440, switch right-side 1080 and punctuated the run with a left-side double 1600 at the bottom of the halfpipe.
He scored an 87.00 on his first run that momentarily put him in the lead, docked slightly on the scorecard in the amplitude department and for a slightly awkward landing on his third hit. Ferreira won 2021’s event at Copper with a score of 93.50.
Over in the women’s freeski halfpipe, Basalt product Hanna Faulhaber took sixth overall — the same place she finished in the Olympics — out of eight finalists after unsuccessful landings on all three of her runs docked her. She hit a high tail-grab to start her first run before back-seating on the landing on her second hit, diverting her line and stalling out some of her momentum before punting the run.
Sticking the landing on the second trick of her second run also cost her, as her second attempt at a left-side 900 also put her in more of a backseat landing. On this run, however, the 18-year-old recovered into a flair, a left-side 720, a switch 360 and closing with an additional flair for a 57.75.
In her third run, she couldn’t pull out of an awkward landing on her second trick, spinning into the snow in the middle of the pipe. Faulhaber finished fifth at Copper last season.
Faulhaber placed fourth out of Friday’s qualification round and was the youngest woman to advance to the finals. She won the Australian New Zealand Cup in September, besting fellow Americans Carly Margulies and Riley Jacobs on the podium.
Canadians Rachael Karker and Amy Fraser took first and second, respectively and Estonian Kelly Sildaru took third. Svea Irving, Birk’s sister, just missed the podium in fourth place.
In the snowboard halfpipe, Australian Scotty James scored near perfection with a 99.00 on his second run in the finals, regarded as one of the top runs in World Cup competition. James hit a grab on each of his high-soaring tricks, each rotating at least 900 degrees aside from his starting hit of a McTwist Japan grab.
According to FIS, only Shaun White has scored a perfect 100, which he did in 2018 at Aspen.
Switzerland’s Jan Scherrrer and Japan’s Kaishu Hirano placed second and third. On the women’s side, Spaniard Queralt Castellet took the gold, followed by Canadian Elizabeth Hosking and Japan’s Mitsuki Ono.
In the snowboard big-air competition, Norwegian Marcus Kleveland took the gold, followed by American Chris Corning and Italian Ian Matteoli. Japan’s Mari Fukada took gold on the women’s side, followed by American Hailey Langland and Japan’s Miyabi Onitsuka. In the freeski big air, Norwegian Birk Ruud won the men’s competition and Canadian Megan Oldham took the women’s.
The next American FIS World Cup event is Jan. 14-20 at Gore Mountain, New York. Halfpipe and big-air antics return to the Western Slope with X Games Aspen, running Jan. 27-29.