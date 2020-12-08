The community is mourning the loss of Art Daily, a 50-year Aspen resident and former Aspen councilmember, who died in his sleep early Monday morning.
“I know his death will be felt and mourned by the many people he touched,” his wife Allison Daily wrote in a Facebook post Monday.
The reaction to Daily’s passing was swift and somber and spread quickly throughout town.
“It’s a very sad day for Aspen,” Aspen Councilmember Ann Mullins said Monday afternoon. She and Daily won council seats in 2013.
“...We became very good friends and worked well together,” she added.
Reflecting on Daily’s manner and understated delivery, she said, “Once in a while people kind of joked, ‘You couldn’t hear what Art had to say,’ but if you could hear it you realized what an impact it had and how insightful he was.”
Daily moved to Aspen in 1969, and worked as “Aspen’s last part-time city attorney, a job which I really enjoyed” during the early 1970s, he wrote in an April 2013 campaign ad that ran in the Aspen Daily News. He would go on to win a council seat in that election, voted in along with Mullins and Mayor Steve Skadron. Daily was not victorious in his re-election bid four years later.
“Serving with Art on council was a privilege. He was pragmatic, calm and a walking rebuke to those who like to quit. He reminds us that you’re never too old to make a difference. I miss him,” former Mayor Steve Skadron said Monday,
An attorney for a half-century, Daily was the father of five children: Piper, Rider, Burke, Tanner and Shea. Tragedy struck in 1995 when the vehicle that he, his wife Kathy Krieger Daily and sons Tanner and Shea were riding in was hit by a falling boulder in Glenwood Canyon. Art, who was driving the Suburban while they were returning from a hockey game in Vail, was the only survivor.
A supportive letter sent to Daily by a stranger, Allison Snyder, led to their friendship, courtship and eventual marriage. Their story was told in the 2009 book, “Out of the Canyon — A True Story of Loss and Love.”
Allison is the director of the nonprofit Pathfinders, which provides “psychosocial support for anyone needing assistance — whether due to a chronic illness, grief, loss, stress or end-of-life planning,” according to its website. In Daily’s campaign literature of 2013, he referred to Allison as his “spirit guide for the past 19 years and ’tis fine years that they’ve been.”
Daily’s first marriage was to Lorna Daily, the mother of Piper, and someone who piloted and raced hot-air balloons.
Tim Cottrell moved to Aspen a few years after Daily landed here and like others was saddened by Monday’s news.
“I knew him an awfully long time,” Cottrell recalled of the friendship that started in the 1970s and spanned times in their lives both joyful and calamitous.
In the mid-1990s and after the fatal accident, Cottrell, who was a junior hockey coach for nearly 20 years, suggested that funds generated from the Aspen Bartenders Charity Ball be applied to a new Daily Sportsmanship Award for Aspen Junior Hockey.
“The selection by each team would be not just the best player but the guy who cared the most or showed the most. Not an MVP but a most important sportsmanship award,” he said. The Bartenders Ball was the source of funding for plaques and trophies for the Daily Awards’ first decade, Cottrell said.
On Aspen Junior Hockey’s website, the Daily Awards, which are now sponsored by the family of Art Daily’s brother John Daily, are explained:
“They all loved hockey, and Art wanted to give something to our hockey program that we could remember them by … the Daily Awards are just that, they are sportsmanship awards.”
‘A heart overflowing’
Art Daily’s kind spirit is a common theme echoed by those close to him.
In a touching tribute on Facebook, his son Rider wrote, “You were the greatest father anyone could ever ask for and you were an equally amazing person. You were virtuous, compassionate, intelligent, trustworthy, strong willed, joyful and above all you had a heart overflowing with love which you spread with every chance you had.”
Ann Mullins recalled someone whom she considered to be “a great guy. He had his share of tragedies and things he had to get through. He helped others all the time, including myself when I had my share. My heart goes out to Allison and the boys.”
Aspen councilmembers on Monday used the start of their meeting to pay respects to Daily. Mayor Torre called him a “tremendous community member and council member.” Rachel Richards spoke of Daily’s “calm and thoughtfulness and basic kindness at all times” while Skippy Mesirow said, “Aspen lost a legend and I lost a mentor and a friend.” Mesirow added that Daily was “the embodiment of everything I love about Aspen.”
Ward Hauenstein said, “He will live on as long as we have him in our memories and our hearts.”
Resilience recalled
Tim Cottrell, like others who were close to Daily, said he will “never forget the day of the wreck.” And Daily’s resilience in the face of unbelievable adversity was also recalled.
“What I remember most is what an amazing soul he was. His grace and kindness, his ability to overcome, was just remarkable. He was a hard-working, kind attorney. Who says that!” Cottrell, who has been a restaurant owner, fire department captain and a real estate broker, said with a laugh about what he considered to be a dichotomy.
Daily’s city council campaign literature had a theme of “Thoughtful governance,” and he vowed that as a member of council he would “lead with respect, vision and balance for all who work, visit and live here.”
“Aspen has given so much to my family and me, and I feel that it’s my turn to try to give something back to the community,” Daily wrote.
On Monday, Allison Daily wrote on Facebook, “As you can imagine these are very difficult times for our family. Please know we are not having people in the house due to COVID.”
Updates and plans for how Art Daily’s memory will be respected will be released in the coming weeks.