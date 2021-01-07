Thomas Baker’s perspective on what happened Wednesday — when thousands of extremist supporters of President Donald J. Trump breached Capitol Hill, leading to a 6 p.m. curfew across Washington, D.C. and one woman dying by gunshot wound — is not particularly informed by his being chair of the Pitkin County Republicans. Rather, Baker commented on the day’s unfolding events through the lens of a retired FBI special agent of 33 years.
To be clear, he, like the Republican National Committee, denounced Wednesday’s violence in no uncertain terms.
“You saw different parts of the Constitution come smashing together. Law and order does have to be maintained, and it’s unfortunate that a small minority of people have absolutely caused damage. That has to be stopped,” Baker said Wednesday. “With the assistance of apparently quite a variety of law enforcement agencies — which D.C. is used to working that way ... order has to be re-established.”
In Baker’s estimation, “what’s happening is, as we’ve seen on other occasions in the past, is a group of citizens with a grievance, and they were exercising their First Amendment rights. What so often happens … there’s always a few people that carry things too far and things get out of order.”
But, he continued, none of it should have happened. As the nation’s capital, Washington D.C. security systems have long been in place to safely host peaceful protests and demonstrations several times larger than the mob that arose Wednesday.
“Down the road — and this is not the main issue for our country — there will be some terrific debriefs, as there always are after a big crisis or big event,” Baker said, underscoring that larger, existential questions regarding the Constitution are more at hand at the moment.
“And I think … there will be some people called to task. This should not have ever gotten to this level. The protesters should have been kept off the Capitol steps, should have been kept outside the Capitol. Just walking into the rotunda and these other chambers, it is … there’s going to be an inside-baseball critique of this. Somebody did not handle things well.”
That’s not to say that some things weren’t executed properly, from a security perspective, he continued. Baker commended the existing mutual-aid agreement that empowered law enforcement from Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia to assist in quelling the violence.
It was estimated that about 1,000 people rushed Capitol Hill at the conclusion of Trump’s speech Wednesday, smashing windows to gain entry and scaling the building. One woman was shot inside by Capitol police and later declared dead.
That loss of life left Aspen Mayor Torre most shaken.
“It’s been a tough day. For me, my concern is about democratic process; my concern is about the respect for the democratic process as it is in America,” he said. “I try not to act like I know more than anybody else on stuff like this, because I don’t. I would want some direct conversation with the people that are inciting this to find out: what is their intention, what is their goal? I don’t get it. Somebody actually lost their life. That saddens me very deeply. That’s just not right, no matter what.”
One person who had made her intention clear by her official statement and subsequent speech contesting the Electoral College vote was newly elected U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
“As a Representative sworn to defend the U.S. Constitution, it is my responsibility to object to the Electoral College results that were recorded under these circumstances. The American people deserve secure and fair elections. Unfortunately, the 2020 election was neither of those things. I will be voicing my objection on Jan. 6,” she said in a Dec. 24 statement, echoing accusations repeated by Trump, as recently as in a Wednesday videoed response to the demonstrators that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer characterized as “domestic terrorists.”
There has been no evidence to support such claims, and Twitter on Wednesday suspended the president’s account for at least 12 hours to prevent further citing of violence; three tweets deemed dangerous were removed.
On Wednesday morning, before the violence broke out in Washington, D.C. — which prompted Colorado protesters to show up, peacefully, at the Capitol in Denver — city of Aspen attorney Jim True sent letters via email directly to Boebert’s office on behalf of city council members.
“Congratulations on your recent swearing-in as our congressional representative. It is truly an honor you campaigned hard to earn and an exciting time to serve in federal office,” Councilmember Ann Mullins’ letter begins. “As you might imagine, many see your actions as a direct, deliberate assault on states’ rights, the foundations of our democracy, the votes of minorities, the Constitution and the American rule of law. As a councilmember of a municipality within your district, I am also an elected representative of taxpaying constituents, and as such I would like to be able to more fully and accurately explain the actions you have publicly proposed to our residents.”
Rep. Boebert, for her part, tweeted at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, “Today is 1776.” At 2:40 p.m., she’d updated: “Thank you to everyone that has been checking in. My staff and I are safe and in an undisclosed location. I support peaceful protests and the rule of law, and denounce all acts of violence. I am grateful to the Capitol Police for their service. Thank you for keeping us safe.”
Aspen mayoral candidate Lee Mulcahy who, like Baker, is an enthusiastic Boebert supporter, reaffirmed his backing of Boebert but said that Wednesday’s violence was the predictable result of yearslong political division.
“The Mulcahy family are some of Lauren Boebert’s biggest supporters and we wholeheartedly agree with her,” he said via email Wednesday. “With that said, Washington D.C. has long been out of touch with rural America. Our political elites have divided us long enough and almost got what they deserved now that we are the laughing stock of the world. Thomas Jefferson wrote to James Madison, ‘I hold it that a little rebellion now and then is a good thing, and as necessary in the political world as storms in the physical.’”
Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo breathed a sigh of relief that, at least in his jurisdiction, no such rebellion was evident. While dismayed by what he saw as an affront to American democratic institutions, he said that all had been quiet on the proverbial Coloradan Western Front.
“We haven’t seen anything here, and I don’t think we will,” he said. “I think that’s very unlikely. I was shocked, saddened and in disbelief that this was happening. This, to me, is not part of the First Amendment — to be able to storm our buildings, cause damage, hurt people. This is not a peaceful protest.”
It’s a sentiment shared by Gov. Jared Polis, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Ken Buck, of Colorado’s 4th Congressional District.
“In America, we hold free, fair and secure elections, and we honor the outcome. We respect the rule of law, and an assault on our democratic republic is an assault on all of us who believe in our Constitution and what makes our country extraordinary,” Polis and Buck said in a joint statement released Wednesday. “We respect the peaceful transition of power. The alarming scenes that are unfolding in Washington are something you might expect to see in countries far from our shores, not in our nation’s capital, and certainly not in the hallowed halls or on the floor of Congress. We are relieved that Colorado’s federal delegation is safe.”
Bennet, in his own statement, agreed — though he more pointedly laid blame at the president’s proverbial feet for the events that occurred.
“A day meant to affirm American democracy has become one of the darkest in our history. Reckless incitement by President Trump has ended in a violent, unprecedented breach of the United States Capitol by his supporters,” he said. “It was an assault on our democracy and our commitments to pluralism, the rule of law and the peaceful transition of power.”
The last time the U.S. Capitol was violently breached was 1814, when the British burned Washington — more than half a century before Aspen’s 1879 founding.
Editor's note: A secondary headline in the print edition of this story reported that one person had died during the events that took place Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, which was true as of press time; however, later Wednesday night, four casualties had in fact been reported in relation to the riot.