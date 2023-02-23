Aspen City Council and mayoral candidates spoke to members of the local business community at a forum event on Wednesday about their views on issues tied to the lifeblood of Aspen — its workforce.
The event, called “Thriving in Aspen,” invited Aspen’s three council candidates — Sam Rose, Bill Guth and incumbent Skippy Mesirow — to discuss the needs of local businesses and the workforce. The forum was co-hosted by the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, the Young Professionals Network of the Aspen Board of Realtors and the Aspen Rotary Club.
Before launching into the forum, moderators and council candidates opened by touching on their feelings of gratitude for local law enforcement following the chaos of Wednesday morning, when Aspen School District schools as well as schools across the valley and state were put on lockdown or secure protocol due to threats of an active shooter. Moderator David Cook, publisher of the Aspen Daily News, noted that the day’s events highlighted the need for strong leadership in Aspen.
“Crisis response isn’t necessarily on the plate of council, but it certainly is a great reminder that it can happen anywhere,” he said. “And the power of our leadership will directly be reflected by two of the three of you, so it’s really important.”
Throughout the one-hour forum, the council candidates discussed topics including affordable housing, transit and their leadership styles. When asked about their visions for improving mobility in and out of town, the candidates offered a variety of responses.
Guth said he would support expanding access to the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority and working with engineers to find a solution for the Castle Creek Bridge, while Rose suggested encouraging more people to carpool and Mesirow reiterated his goal of a transformed downtown core.
“Use the existing land that we own as a community to transition from the use of streets, parks and others to the uses we want, and then we can have a transportation solution that fits that need, but we should know that first,” Mesirow said.
The candidates were also asked about how they would support local businesses and create more affordable opportunities for locals. When moderators asked whether the candidates supported the local government controlling commercial property rents, Guth said he was strongly opposed.
“Communism does not work and these kinds of concepts are communistic, and so is a vacancy tax,” he said. “I am not supportive of that in any way, shape or form, but that does not mean that we cannot use the resources at our disposal — like the Armory — to convert that into a food hall that would provide a reasonable opportunity for people to do business, and give us the types of businesses that we are missing.”
He added that private landlords and real estate developers should be incentivized rather than discouraged from creating the outcomes that the community wants, such as small, locally serving businesses.
When asked what the appropriate volume of visitors to Aspen might look like, none of the three candidates could come up with a firm number. Mesirow said it’s about finding the balance between locals and tourists, and Guth added that it should be the locals’ responsibility to lead by example and teach the visitors how to appreciate the area. Rose said he appreciated ACRA’s approach of trying to help visitors be more responsible.
“To me, it’s not putting a number on that such issue, as it is about using it to our advantage,” he said. “I love that Instagram has ‘Tag responsibly, take the Aspen pledge’ so we don’t get overrun with certain areas, and I’d like to just see the taxes generated from having visitors here go towards the causes that we need in this community.”
Torre touts track record, Sutton questions it
The second leg of the ACRA forum saw discussion of Aspen’s issues by incumbent Mayor Torre, who has been attached to the tagline “people not profits” following Squirm Night, and challenger Tracy Sutton, who brings a deep realty background to her campaign.
“This election is about choosing a sustainable quality of life, a livable Aspen and building community over selling out our mountain ski town values,” Torre said in his opening remarks. “The stronger our community, the more successful our resort becomes.”
In her opening remarks, Sutton stressed the balance of business and culture.
“One of the most important parts of running this town is balancing a successful economy with our unique characteristics,” Sutton said.
The candidates were mostly in agreement on the biggest issues facing businesses in Aspen, focusing on employee housing and training as key points.
Sutton addressed campaign finance reporting, namely that much of her funding has come from real estate-related individuals and the concern that much of her support has come from out-of-town.
“It’s a very good observation, but I think it also is indicative of the people that I know,” Sutton said. “Yes, I am a Realtor but that’s not my main focus. These are people that I’ve worked with and they believe in me and are supporting me no matter where they live.”
Torre, when asked about short-term rental taxes, did not let Sutton off the hook.
“Tracy entered this race at the 11th hour, if you can say that. She, for all intents and purposes, has gotten involved because of her job and her position,” Torre said. “Tracy talks about her folks that support her that don’t live here but maybe they own property here, and if the intention in Tracy’s candidacy is to continue to profiteer and support those nonresidents, but not support an STR tax that is really just to take care of some of the community impacts, I think that’s really the essence of what we’re talking about here.”
Where the candidates differed is on developing the Lumberyard, which Torre was heavily in favor of. Sutton opposed it due to traffic concerns and a perceived need for renovations closer to the downtown core.
“I do think that there are more opportunities in town and closer to town that need renovation and they need to be upgraded,” Sutton said. “I think our best opportunity is to go in and look at the projects that are already here within the city limits where we can build and take those opportunities.”
In turn, she expressed concerns over potential sanctions for lagging progress on projects downtown.
“How do you anticipate collecting on that? That’s the problem I see,” Sutton said.
Sutton, after taking barbs from Torre during several of his responses, said she got into the race because she didn’t see projects being completed. She endorsed Sam Rose and Bill Guth for city council because of a desire to see a change in leadership.
“I think it speaks to itself that there’s a great number in this community that has decided that the current city administration is not doing a good job and that there needs to be people to replace them,” Sutton said.
Torre begged to differ.
“I can easily say that we are better off than we were four years ago and I want to continue this work,” Torre said. “I’m very proud of my four years in office and I’m also very optimistic about the direction that we’re heading.”
Aspen voters will be asked to vote for two candidates for Aspen City Council, and one candidate for mayor. Election Day is March 7.